In documents declassified by Director of National Intelligence (DNI), John Ratcliffe, the bombshell accusations have been disclosed.

The record claims that Clinton’s crafty scheme to set Trump in order to divert from their email controversy was briefed by the Obama administration.

DNI John Ratcliffe admitted on Tuesday to the Senate Judicial Commission in July 2016 the Obama administration received Russian intelligence on allegations of Clinton.

Intelligence reports suggest that Clinton approved a scheme to link then-candidate Donald Trump, the Democrat National Committee (DNC), to the suspected Russian hacking.

In a letter to Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday, Ratcliffe made the admission.

Daily Caller reports: In the letter to the then director of the FBI, James Comey, and Peter Strzok, deputy chief of counterintelligence, Ratcliffe announced that US intelligence officials referred the investigation into Clinton on Sept. 7, 2015.

Ratcliffe cites the article as “approval of a US proposal by Clinton.” Presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hamper US elections to get the public out of using a private postal server.

Who sent the referral to the FBI and whether the office launched an inquiry into this matter is unknown. The letter does not state that the inquiry was criminal or was specifically aimed at Clinton. Also, the details behind the reference from Clinton or the recorded strategy for targeting Trump is not identified.

The Senate Justice Committee on Wednesday is set to be testified by Comey. The FBI has not addressed comments requests.

Clinton’s campaign allowed Donald Trump’s potential connexions to Russia, to employ an opposition research company, Fusion GPS. Fusion, in fact, recruited Christopher Steele, former British spy, who compiled a document accusing Trump’s campaign of a “well-developed collaboration plot” to manipulate the 2016 election.

Although the government in Russia hacked DNC and Clinton accounts, the office of the Special Counsel concluded that no-one had conspired with the Kremlin during the Trump campaigns.

In Steele’s case, core charges either remain uncorroborated or dismissed. The report of the Justice Inspector General reported that in early 2017 the FBI obtained proof of misinformation from Russia’s intelligence officers.

Graham published last week a declassified FBI memo saying the office opened an inquiry against the primary source of Christopher Steele, Igor Danchenko in 2009.

Global intelligence supervision law warrants against Carter Page were extensively used by the FBI in its dossier.

The U.S. intelligence services “acquired an experience in the Russian intelligence research” by the end of July 2016, according to Ratcliffe, alleging that Clinton approved a campaign to link Trump to the hack of Russia on the DNC.

“The [intelligence community] does not know the precision of this argument, or the degree to which exaggeration or manufacturing can be expressed in the Russian intelligence research,” Ratcliffe wrote.

It is not clear in the letter whether “Russian intelligence research” applies to U.S. or Russian intelligent activities.

According to Ratcliffe, President Obama was told by former CIA Director John Brennan in late July 2016 of the approval by Clinton for the proposal to connect Trump to Russian campaigning.

Ratcliffe said that the handwritten notes of Brennan’s Obama Briefing relate to ‘the suspected acceptance of a plan by one of his foreign policy aides, Hillary Clinton, on 26 July 2016 to vilify Donald Trump by arousing a scandal that reported Russian security services intervention.’

In a statement, Graham said that Ratcliffe makes available the underlying information for analysis in a confidential environment.

Shortly after the release of the document, Ratcliffe issued a statement stating that in the next days he would brief the Congress about the sources and system of intelligence.

He said in a statement released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, “To be sure, this was not Russian misinformation, but it was not analyzed by the Intelligential Community as such.”