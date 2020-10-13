Move to a New Apartment Without Stress

Moving to a new apartment is not an easy process that makes many people immediately dizzy. The search for new housing takes a lot of time and effort, especially if we are talking about such a popular city as New York. Your life will be easier if you address part of your moving to professionals. Google movers near me and ask for a Quote. Expenses are always disappointing but using nowadays tools like approximate moving cost calculator or numerous apps will help you to plan and even save your money.

It all starts with planning

They say that winning a war depends on the strategy. While moving isn’t a literal war, a good strategy doesn’t hurt. Therefore, we will tell you in order for what you should think about before you start collecting things, preparing them for moving.

Select the move date.

This date should be suitable for all family members. It is best to discuss this issue at the family Council, taking into account the wishes of each member. This way, you will gain the support of your family, and this, in turn, will help you share the hardships of moving and reduce your personal stress.

Decide on the time of moving.

This is important in order to book a moving van for the required hour. Here’s another little tip: if you decide that everything will be ready by 13 o’clock in the afternoon, then order for 14. This will allow you to think about everything again without stress and collect your thoughts before moving.

Think about how to take out large pieces of furniture.

This is where strategy really matters. Discuss this issue with those who will help you with this. This discussion will allow you to work together and reduce the likelihood of damage to the furniture. To ensure that the discussion is based on accurate data, you can measure the doorways in your previous home and in your new apartment.

Packing.

Think about it and find everything that will help you in packing things. Cardboard boxes and bubble wrap are best for this purpose. You can buy it in hardware stores. However, if you do not intend to spend money on buying packaging for your own things, you can do with improvised means. At the planning stage, you need to make sure that you have enough of them to pack everything you need. Calculate how much packaging material you will need (boxes, bags) and buy a few more items.

Make a list of those who are ready to help.

This list should include Your friends, colleagues from work, neighbors, i.e. those with whom you discussed the issue of moving, and who expressed a desire to help you with it. However, keep in mind that not everyone can be ready for the desired date, even if everything has already been discussed many times. It is better to get helpers with a reserve, in case your close friend gets sick or a neighbor simply does not want to help you. If you still do not want to burden your friends or the move involves transporting heavy items, a large number of things in a short time or to remote places, contact the transport company for help! Check moving companies reviews before hiring. By entrusting the transportation of things to specialists with extensive professional experience, you will save yourself from unnecessary worries.