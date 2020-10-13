Fashion
What to Look for in an Online Cycling Clothing Website in the US
Be it as a leisure activity or daily commute, Americans love biking. With nearly 100 million bicycles in the country, a recent report reveals that about 12.5% of locals cycle regularly. The fact that the country’s bicycle market was worth over $6 billion by 2015 corroborates these claims.
The country weaves a splendid web of cycling routes and mountain biking trails all across the landscape.
If you love the outdoors, nothing can beat a fun-filled cycling ride. But for a real biking experience, you need the right cycling apparels, such as those from Cycology USA, to keep you super comfy throughout your trip.
While shopping online for your perfect cycling clothing, here are a few critical aspects you need to look for on the retailer’s online portal, to ensure you are investing in the right brand.
Cycling Apparels for Different Terrains
The US is a biker’s dream destination. The country has it all, from the Sam Vadalabene Great River Road Bike Trail in Alton, Illinois, the Little Miami Scenic Trail to the spin down the Hudson River Greenway.
While choosing cycling clothing, considering the biking destination is essential. Moab in Utah is one of the oldest mountain bike destinations, refusing to rest on their accolades. If you plan your cycling trips to such rough terrains, you will require outfits like mountain bike jerseys.
See if the website displays gears that are perfect for different biking tours, durable for the landscape you intend to explore.
Cycling Apparels for Different Weather Conditions
The weather conditions for bike rides are quite diverse across the country, each demanding varied bike clothing sets, to ensure your cycle rides are safe and enjoyable.
For example, in Northern California, rides are typically wet and cold in the winters. Experts suggest a long-sleeve jersey for insulation, thermal vest for wind protection, paired with tall wool socks and gloves, as part of your cycling outfit.
In contrast, Boulder in Colorado is one of the renowned cycling destinations in the country. It has incredible weather, experiencing over 300 days of sunshine throughout the year. In such weather, an undershirt, jersey, bib shorts and knee warmers are all you need; you can ditch your socks and gloves.
Check the website for quality cycling apparel that will keep you protected from the adverse weather.
Cycling Apparels for All
In the US, men make up for about 75% of bicycle trips, while women record 24%. However, the Twin Cities is an exception with the highest percentages of female cyclists in the US, between 37-45%.
The reputed websites, like Cycology USA, offer cycling clothing collections for both men and women. From jerseys, t-shirts, shorts, gloves to socks, you will find pages dedicated to every biking outfit for each gender.
Confirm if the website has merchandise for both genders, rather than settling for a neutral fitting.
Size Guide
For an average American, the cycling clothing like jerseys and shorts come in XS, S, M, L, XL and 2XL sizes.
A size guide will show you how to measure your chest, waist, hips and inside leg length size to find out your size range.
Check if the online portal presents a detailed size guide for the cycling clothing essentials, with a size chart for each apparel.
Cycling Apparels for Cycling Competitions
The country hosts cycling races around the year. The Tour of California Race Experience happens in mid to late May. While the Dirty Kanza 200 occurs on the first Saturday after Memorial Day. And then there are other events like the Iditarod Trail Invitational in Alaska.
Every event requires the right gear set to keep you safe throughout the race and help you register a sure win. When you search online for cycling clothing, see if the website offers outfits that best suit your racing requirements.
Latest Trends in Cycling Clothing
Frida Kahlo inspired vibrant colors of Mexican folk art, Bandana and Nirvana-styled jerseys and base layers are quite trending in the country’s cyclist circuits.
Make sure the website in question offers cycling apparels, in line with the latest trends raging in the market, making you look more stylish.
Tips to Pick the Right Cycling Apparel
The renowned websites feature blogs that are a source of much-needed information useful while choosing a biking outfit.
For instance, you can learn about cold-weather cycling kit, tips on managing your cycling gear and reviews on products trending in the cycle gear market.
Summing Up
This year, the cycling industry sales growth accelerated, up 75%, generating a staggering $1 billion in April. On the same note, the cycling apparel market is seeing an upward trend. Even amidst the pandemic, reputed online stores offer free shipping on orders over $30, with EXPRESS delivery FedEx 2 Day Service. Look for online stores that present plenty of quality options to make your biking excursion an experience of a lifetime.
What to Look for in an Online Cycling Clothing Website in the US
Move to a New Apartment Without Stress
Wholesale Products from China – Know More about Buying Chinese Wholesale Products
How to Get Rid of Muscle Soreness Naturally?
Trump will be hospitalised in ‘the next couple of days’ at the Walter Reed Medical Center
Checklist for Outdoor Activities Like Hunting, Shooting, Fishing
Sparkly Jumpsuit: see your change over the years Penelope Cruz, 46.
PHOTO: Husband Mauricio reacted as RHOBH Stars Slam to Reports of Divorce “Fake News” “Fake News”
Why was the McMillian episode omitted from My 600 Lb Life?
AOC note: Trump is NOT a white Nationalist, Liz Warren, Kamala
Russia’s Collusion for Weakening Trump, Obama Docs Reveal Hillary Clinton
The 9th album of Rihanna arrives “Sooner” Than Fans Think: All We Know
Kris Jenner accused in complaint by the Bodyguard of sexual assault and the specifics of alleged misconduct as claimed by Kris Denies
Chadwick Boseman: See first pics of actor in his film 1 month after death Chadwick Boseman:
New parents! The Relationship Timeline of Nicki Minaj and Kenneth ‘Zoo’
Following complications, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announces death of baby
Shades of Braunwyn with Housewives Curse Remarks, former RHOC Star Closes on NC Home. “Issues” with Housewives Curse Statement.
Are Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins really part of the cast RHOBH?
Congratulations to the Queen: The first baby to Nicki Minaj is born in Los Angeles
Different Types of Coloured Pencils and Practical Tips for Buying Coloured Pencils
How can Homeowners Select the Best Home Insurance Policies in Florida?
Top 10 SEO agencies in Bangalore
3 Historic Sites to Visit In Albany
What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
Say clearly: the President is a psychopath
Trump unveils the blueprint for healthcare, signs the order to safeguard current conditions
Obama is considering the cable to terminate the White House
George Clooney Rails: ‘I am disgraced with this decision’ at Republican AG Over Breonna Taylor Case
Breonna Taylor Case: Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal Fight Back
FEDS: Military ballots discharged in the discovery of chaos. All opened votes have been trumped
7 Best Dog-Friendly Travel Destinations In The U.S. For 2021
ADHESIVES & SEALANTS Overview & Benefits
More than 200 retired generals, admirals and others who served under Trump, support Biden.
How to fight RDP Attacks Effectively for Safe Remote Access
Say clearly: the President is a psychopath
Obama gives his phone line Number: “Send me a text”
What is special about Python? New tools to discover
Is the marketing strategy killing digital marketing?
What Is a Consumer Proposal? And Why Would You Get One?
Breonna Taylor Case: Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal Fight Back
10 Ways to Conquer Rheumatoid Arthritis
Gale Sayers, Hall of Fame of the Chicago Bears, died 77 years ago
The report of the Senate relates Hunter Biden to ‘prostitution or human trafficking ring’
Trump unveils the blueprint for healthcare, signs the order to safeguard current conditions
Is It Safe To Travel to Egypt in 2021?
Obama is considering the cable to terminate the White House
FEDS: Military ballots discharged in the discovery of chaos. All opened votes have been trumped
George Clooney Rails: ‘I am disgraced with this decision’ at Republican AG Over Breonna Taylor Case
Taking Care of Your Family’s Mental Health During Coronavirus From a Distance
In California Mexican firefighters arrive to help fight wildfires
Main Lisa Murkowski Over SCOTUS Voting: “I Can See 2022 From My Building”
Meet Silq: The First High-Level Quantum Computer Language
STRINGING WORDS AND BRINGING THEM TO LIFE, REGINA A. JOHNSON, AN EXCEPTIONAL WRITER
What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
The first woman who is in the state at Capitol is Justice Ginsburg
Is Public Face Mask Use in Canada Now Becoming Mandatory
‘Don’t lie to me,’ Judge Jeanine Pirro Guts the Left Media and their Dens of Dissatisfaction
Which Foods Are Alkaline Rich?
Joe Biden Wears Face Mask For An Online Interview
Top 10 SEO agencies in Bangalore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
-
Travel4 weeks ago
7 Best Dog-Friendly Travel Destinations In The U.S. For 2021
-
Tech4 weeks ago
ADHESIVES & SEALANTS Overview & Benefits
-
News3 weeks ago
More than 200 retired generals, admirals and others who served under Trump, support Biden.
-
Tech4 weeks ago
How to fight RDP Attacks Effectively for Safe Remote Access
-
News3 weeks ago
Say clearly: the President is a psychopath
-
News3 weeks ago
Obama gives his phone line Number: “Send me a text”
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is special about Python? New tools to discover
-
Marketing4 weeks ago
Is the marketing strategy killing digital marketing?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What Is a Consumer Proposal? And Why Would You Get One?
-
News3 weeks ago
Breonna Taylor Case: Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal Fight Back
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
10 Ways to Conquer Rheumatoid Arthritis
-
News3 weeks ago
Gale Sayers, Hall of Fame of the Chicago Bears, died 77 years ago
-
News3 weeks ago
The report of the Senate relates Hunter Biden to ‘prostitution or human trafficking ring’
-
News3 weeks ago
Trump unveils the blueprint for healthcare, signs the order to safeguard current conditions
-
Travel4 weeks ago
Is It Safe To Travel to Egypt in 2021?
-
News3 weeks ago
Obama is considering the cable to terminate the White House
You must be logged in to post a comment Login