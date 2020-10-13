Connect with us

Fashion

What to Look for in an Online Cycling Clothing Website in the US

Published

19 seconds ago

on

What to Look for in an Online Cycling Clothing Website in the US

Be it as a leisure activity or daily commute, Americans love biking. With nearly 100 million bicycles in the country, a recent report reveals that about 12.5% of locals cycle regularly. The fact that the country’s bicycle market was worth over $6 billion by 2015 corroborates these claims. 

The country weaves a splendid web of cycling routes and mountain biking trails all across the landscape.

If you love the outdoors, nothing can beat a fun-filled cycling ride. But for a real biking experience, you need the right cycling apparels, such as those from Cycology USA, to keep you super comfy throughout your trip. 

While shopping online for your perfect cycling clothing, here are a few critical aspects you need to look for on the retailer’s online portal, to ensure you are investing in the right brand.

Cycling Apparels for Different Terrains

The US is a biker’s dream destination. The country has it all, from the Sam Vadalabene Great River Road Bike Trail in Alton, Illinois, the Little Miami Scenic Trail to the spin down the Hudson River Greenway.

While choosing cycling clothing, considering the biking destination is essential. Moab in Utah is one of the oldest mountain bike destinations, refusing to rest on their accolades. If you plan your cycling trips to such rough terrains, you will require outfits like mountain bike jerseys.

See if the website displays gears that are perfect for different biking tours, durable for the landscape you intend to explore.

Cycling Apparels for Different Weather Conditions

The weather conditions for bike rides are quite diverse across the country, each demanding varied bike clothing sets, to ensure your cycle rides are safe and enjoyable.

For example, in Northern California, rides are typically wet and cold in the winters. Experts suggest a long-sleeve jersey for insulation, thermal vest for wind protection, paired with tall wool socks and gloves, as part of your cycling outfit.

In contrast, Boulder in Colorado is one of the renowned cycling destinations in the country. It has incredible weather, experiencing over 300 days of sunshine throughout the year. In such weather, an undershirt, jersey, bib shorts and knee warmers are all you need; you can ditch your socks and gloves.

Check the website for quality cycling apparel that will keep you protected from the adverse weather.

Cycling Apparels for All

In the US, men make up for about 75% of bicycle trips, while women record 24%. However, the Twin Cities is an exception with the highest percentages of female cyclists in the US, between 37-45%. 

The reputed websites, like Cycology USA, offer cycling clothing collections for both men and women. From jerseys, t-shirts, shorts, gloves to socks, you will find pages dedicated to every biking outfit for each gender.

Confirm if the website has merchandise for both genders, rather than settling for a neutral fitting.

Size Guide

For an average American, the cycling clothing like jerseys and shorts come in XS, S, M, L, XL and 2XL sizes. 

A size guide will show you how to measure your chest, waist, hips and inside leg length size to find out your size range. 

Check if the online portal presents a detailed size guide for the cycling clothing essentials, with a size chart for each apparel.

Cycling Apparels for Cycling Competitions

The country hosts cycling races around the year. The Tour of California Race Experience happens in mid to late May. While the Dirty Kanza 200 occurs on the first Saturday after Memorial Day. And then there are other events like the Iditarod Trail Invitational in Alaska.

Every event requires the right gear set to keep you safe throughout the race and help you register a sure win. When you search online for cycling clothing, see if the website offers outfits that best suit your racing requirements. 

Latest Trends in Cycling Clothing

Frida Kahlo inspired vibrant colors of Mexican folk art, Bandana and Nirvana-styled jerseys and base layers are quite trending in the country’s cyclist circuits.

Make sure the website in question offers cycling apparels, in line with the latest trends raging in the market, making you look more stylish.

Tips to Pick the Right Cycling Apparel

The renowned websites feature blogs that are a source of much-needed information useful while choosing a biking outfit.

For instance, you can learn about cold-weather cycling kit, tips on managing your cycling gear and reviews on products trending in the cycle gear market.

Summing Up

This year, the cycling industry sales growth accelerated, up 75%, generating a staggering $1 billion in April. On the same note, the cycling apparel market is seeing an upward trend. Even amidst the pandemic, reputed online stores offer free shipping on orders over $30, with EXPRESS delivery FedEx 2 Day Service. Look for online stores that present plenty of quality options to make your biking excursion an experience of a lifetime.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Related Topics:

Mahesh is leading digital marketing initiatives at RecentlyHeard, a NewsFeed platform that covers news from all sectors. He develops, manages, and executes digital strategies to increase online visibility, better reach target audiences, and create engaging experience across channels. With 7+ years of experience, He is skilled in search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, and advertising, and analytics.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

What to Look for in an Online Cycling Clothing Website in the US
Fashion19 seconds ago

What to Look for in an Online Cycling Clothing Website in the US
apartment
Home Improvement9 mins ago

Move to a New Apartment Without Stress
wholesale
Business5 days ago

Wholesale Products from China – Know More about Buying Chinese Wholesale Products
muscles
Fitness1 week ago

How to Get Rid of Muscle Soreness Naturally?
trump
News1 week ago

Trump will be hospitalised in ‘the next couple of days’ at the Walter Reed Medical Center
Healthy Traveling Tips
Travel2 weeks ago

Checklist for Outdoor Activities Like Hunting, Shooting, Fishing
Sparkly Jumpsuit: see your change over the years Penelope Cruz, 46.
News2 weeks ago

Sparkly Jumpsuit: see your change over the years Penelope Cruz, 46.
PHOTO: Husband Mauricio reacted as RHOBH Stars Slam to Reports of Divorce "Fake News"
News2 weeks ago

PHOTO: Husband Mauricio reacted as RHOBH Stars Slam to Reports of Divorce “Fake News” “Fake News”
Why was the McMillian episode omitted from My 600 Lb Life?
News2 weeks ago

Why was the McMillian episode omitted from My 600 Lb Life?
AOC note: Trump is NOT a white Nationalist, Liz Warren, Kamala
News2 weeks ago

AOC note: Trump is NOT a white Nationalist, Liz Warren, Kamala
Russia's Collusion for Weakening Trump, Obama Docs Reveal Hillary Clinton
News2 weeks ago

Russia’s Collusion for Weakening Trump, Obama Docs Reveal Hillary Clinton
The 9th album of Rihanna arrives "Sooner" Than Fans Think: All We Know
News2 weeks ago

The 9th album of Rihanna arrives “Sooner” Than Fans Think: All We Know
Kris Jenner accused in complaint by the Bodyguard of sexual assault and the specifics of alleged misconduct as claimed by Kris Denies
News2 weeks ago

Kris Jenner accused in complaint by the Bodyguard of sexual assault and the specifics of alleged misconduct as claimed by Kris Denies
Chadwick Boseman: See first pics of actor in his film 1 month after death Chadwick Boseman:
News2 weeks ago

Chadwick Boseman: See first pics of actor in his film 1 month after death Chadwick Boseman:
New parents! The Relationship Timeline of Nicki Minaj and Kenneth 'Zoo'
News2 weeks ago

New parents! The Relationship Timeline of Nicki Minaj and Kenneth ‘Zoo’
Following complications, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announces death of baby
News2 weeks ago

Following complications, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announces death of baby
Shades of Braunwyn with Housewives Curse Remarks, former RHOC Star Closes on NC Home. "Issues" with Housewives Curse Statement.
News2 weeks ago

Shades of Braunwyn with Housewives Curse Remarks, former RHOC Star Closes on NC Home. “Issues” with Housewives Curse Statement.
Are Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins really part of the cast RHOBH?
News2 weeks ago

Are Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins really part of the cast RHOBH?
Congratulations to the Queen: The first baby to Nicki Minaj is born in Los Angeles
News2 weeks ago

Congratulations to the Queen: The first baby to Nicki Minaj is born in Los Angeles
Featured2 weeks ago

Different Types of Coloured Pencils and Practical Tips for Buying Coloured Pencils
home insurance
Finance2 weeks ago

How can Homeowners Select the Best Home Insurance Policies in Florida?
good seo company
Business2 weeks ago

Top 10 SEO agencies in Bangalore
Albany
Travel2 weeks ago

3 Historic Sites to Visit In Albany
What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
News2 weeks ago

What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
trump
News3 weeks ago

Say clearly: the President is a psychopath
trump
News3 weeks ago

Trump unveils the blueprint for healthcare, signs the order to safeguard current conditions
Barack Obama
News3 weeks ago

Obama is considering the cable to terminate the White House
george
News3 weeks ago

George Clooney Rails: ‘I am disgraced with this decision’ at Republican AG Over Breonna Taylor Case
Shaq-Charles
News3 weeks ago

Breonna Taylor Case: Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal Fight Back
Trump
News3 weeks ago

FEDS: Military ballots discharged in the discovery of chaos. All opened votes have been trumped
dog
Travel4 weeks ago

7 Best Dog-Friendly Travel Destinations In The U.S. For 2021
Adhesives
Tech4 weeks ago

ADHESIVES & SEALANTS Overview & Benefits
Biden says 'I didn't participate in it' when faced with Obama's Admin H1N1 failure
News3 weeks ago

More than 200 retired generals, admirals and others who served under Trump, support Biden.
RDP
Tech4 weeks ago

How to fight RDP Attacks Effectively for Safe Remote Access
trump
News3 weeks ago

Say clearly: the President is a psychopath
Barack Obama
News3 weeks ago

Obama gives his phone line Number: “Send me a text”
top six Python packages for data science professionals
Tech4 weeks ago

What is special about Python? New tools to discover
digital marketing
Marketing4 weeks ago

Is the marketing strategy killing digital marketing?
What Is a Consumer Proposal? And Why Would You Get One?
Finance4 weeks ago

What Is a Consumer Proposal? And Why Would You Get One?
Shaq-Charles
News3 weeks ago

Breonna Taylor Case: Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal Fight Back
Rheumatoid Arthritis
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago

10 Ways to Conquer Rheumatoid Arthritis
Gale Sayers
News3 weeks ago

Gale Sayers, Hall of Fame of the Chicago Bears, died 77 years ago
hunter biden
News3 weeks ago

The report of the Senate relates Hunter Biden to ‘prostitution or human trafficking ring’
trump
News3 weeks ago

Trump unveils the blueprint for healthcare, signs the order to safeguard current conditions
Is It Safe To Travel to Egypt in 2021?
Travel4 weeks ago

Is It Safe To Travel to Egypt in 2021?
Barack Obama
News3 weeks ago

Obama is considering the cable to terminate the White House
Trump
News3 weeks ago

FEDS: Military ballots discharged in the discovery of chaos. All opened votes have been trumped
george
News3 weeks ago

George Clooney Rails: ‘I am disgraced with this decision’ at Republican AG Over Breonna Taylor Case
Scores of Physicians Speak out Against Coronavirus: Lockdown Dangerous, Even Deadly
HEALTH3 weeks ago

Taking Care of Your Family’s Mental Health During Coronavirus From a Distance
Hundreds of people arrested for the launch of Australian Bushfires, Whilst Media Blames ' Climate Change '
News3 weeks ago

In California Mexican firefighters arrive to help fight wildfires
Main Lisa Murkowski Over SCOTUS Voting: "I Can See 2022 From My Building"
News3 weeks ago

Main Lisa Murkowski Over SCOTUS Voting: “I Can See 2022 From My Building”
Quantum Machines Raises $5.5M in Seed Funding
Tech3 weeks ago

Meet Silq: The First High-Level Quantum Computer Language
REGINA A. JOHNSON
Business3 weeks ago

STRINGING WORDS AND BRINGING THEM TO LIFE, REGINA A. JOHNSON, AN EXCEPTIONAL WRITER
What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
News2 weeks ago

What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
Ginsburg
News3 weeks ago

The first woman who is in the state at Capitol is Justice Ginsburg
Joe Biden Wears Face Mask For An Online Interview
News3 weeks ago

Is Public Face Mask Use in Canada Now Becoming Mandatory
'Don't lie to me,' Judge Jeanine Pirro Guts the Left Media and their Dens of Dissatisfaction
News3 weeks ago

‘Don’t lie to me,’ Judge Jeanine Pirro Guts the Left Media and their Dens of Dissatisfaction
Alkaline Rich
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Which Foods Are Alkaline Rich?
Joe Biden Wears Face Mask For An Online Interview
News3 weeks ago

Joe Biden Wears Face Mask For An Online Interview
good seo company
Business2 weeks ago

Top 10 SEO agencies in Bangalore

Trending