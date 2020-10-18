4 Most Common Reasons for Erectile Dysfunction

Suffering from erectile dysfunction can be distressing for any man. It is often one of the many signs of aging and can become a cause for anxiety. However, in many cases, erectile dysfunction could be a sign of something different; it may be caused by factors we can control, psychological issues, and in other cases, it could actually be a sign of something much more serious. This is why you need to know all the possible reasons for the condition before you opt for a particular treatment. Here are some of the most common reasons for erectile dysfunction.

Endocrine System Disorders

The body’s endocrine system is in charge of producing a whole variety of hormones. These hormones play an essential role in regulating your metabolism, reproduction, mood, sexual function, and more.

There are many endocrine diseases, but one of the most common is diabetes. Not only does diabetes cause your body to produce insufficient amounts of insulin, but it can also lead to erectile dysfunction. One of the reasons for this is that chronic diabetes can also lead to nerve damage. This nerve damage will have a direct influence on sexual response and erections. Diabetes can also wreak havoc on your hormone levels and blood flow, which both have effects on erections.

This is why it is essential that you have blood work done if you feel any of the symptoms of diabetes and are also suffering from erectile dysfunction. Other symptoms include troubled vision, extreme fatigue, excessive urination, or pain and numbness in your extremities.

Neurological Issues

Your nervous system plays an essential role in sending and receiving signals, and when this system is compromised, it can often result in all sorts of disorders like erectile dysfunction. One of the main reasons why neurological issues can lead to erectile dysfunction is because they can affect the connection between the reproductive system and the brain which is essential for any type of sexual response.

Some of these neurological disorders include Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, spinal or brain tumours, and certain types of epilepsy just to name a few. You could also suffer from nerve damage after undergoing prostate surgery, which may lead to erectile dysfunction. Even things like extended bike rides can lead to temporary ED due to prolonged pressure on the nerves in the buttocks and genital area.

Medications

If you’re under medication, this could also be one of the reasons why you’re suffering from erectile disorders. Benzodiazepines such as Xanax and different antipsychotic medications have the effect of depressing the central nervous system, which can then lead to erectile dysfunction. The reverse is also true, with CNS stimulants like Adderall responsible for erectile dysfunction in some men.

Other drugs can affect erectile dysfunction by affecting blood flow throughout the body. This is often the case with beta-blockers, for instance. Certain chemotherapy drugs have also been shown to affect erectile function.

If you’re under any type of medication, you should definitely speak with your doctor to see if erectile dysfunction is one of the potential side effects. They might be able to give you alternatives or point you towards safe treatments for erectile dysfunction depending on your situation.

Anxiety

Another very important factor that may contribute to ED is performance anxiety. The problem with this is that it is purely mental and can afflict men of all ages. This may be because the man was unable to reach an erection at some point in time and has anxiety about the situation. This is a cause where psychotherapy can help, but where medication can be efficient as well.

There are also more difficult cases when it may be related to your partner. Some individuals might be able to achieve an erection when they’re alone, but not during intercourse. If that is the case, you might want to look at things like couples’ therapy and see if the problem isn’t something deeper.

Lifestyle Choices and Circumstances

However, one of the most common causes of erectile dysfunction has to do with lifestyle choices and life circumstances. For one, testosterone levels in men tend to taper off gradually from the age of about 30 and this can have a direct influence on sexual performance.

Poor cardiovascular health is another very common reason for ED. This makes perfect sense, as erections are dependent on proper blood flow. Sedentary and obese men are, as a result, much more likely to suffer from the condition. Things are even worse for obese people as they will also have dropping testosterone levels.

Other factors include smoking and excessive drinking, drug use, or disorders like anxiety and depression. Depression can have a devastating effect on sexual desire and function as the brain has to go through an excitement phase to achieve an erection. This phase, however, is difficult to attain when someone is going through bouts of depression.

The good news here is that lifestyle choices can be corrected and conditions mitigated. If you’re aging, staying active, and engaging in regular resistance training, it can lower or even stop the drop in testosterone. Stopping drugs and alcohol abuse could also be a good option. Drugs like cocaine and amphetamines have both been associated with erectile dysfunction.

This is also one of the cases where ed treatment through medication is a good option. You don’t even have to see a doctor to get ed medication these days either. You have sites like Manual that will allow you to get erectile dysfunction medication fast and discreetly. All you have to do is go to their website and start by answering a questionnaire. This will then be reviewed by an actual clinician who will issue a prescription if you are eligible. You’ll then be able to choose from a variety of ed treatments and have them shipped directly right to your door.

Erectile dysfunction can be difficult to deal with but, thankfully, there are plenty of solutions. Make sure that you first know why exactly you might be suffering, and don’t hesitate to ask for help from a certified expert.