Connect with us

Relationship

4 Most Common Reasons for Erectile Dysfunction

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Erectile Dysfunction: Learn about Symptoms, Causes and Treatments

Suffering from erectile dysfunction can be distressing for any man. It is often one of the many signs of aging and can become a cause for anxiety. However, in many cases, erectile dysfunction could be a sign of something different; it may be caused by factors we can control, psychological issues, and in other cases, it could actually be a sign of something much more serious. This is why you need to know all the possible reasons for the condition before you opt for a particular treatment. Here are some of the most common reasons for erectile dysfunction.

Endocrine System Disorders

The body’s endocrine system is in charge of producing a whole variety of hormones. These hormones play an essential role in regulating your metabolism, reproduction, mood, sexual function, and more.

There are many endocrine diseases, but one of the most common is diabetes. Not only does diabetes cause your body to produce insufficient amounts of insulin, but it can also lead to erectile dysfunction. One of the reasons for this is that chronic diabetes can also lead to nerve damage. This nerve damage will have a direct influence on sexual response and erections. Diabetes can also wreak havoc on your hormone levels and blood flow, which both have effects on erections.

This is why it is essential that you have blood work done if you feel any of the symptoms of diabetes and are also suffering from erectile dysfunction. Other symptoms include troubled vision, extreme fatigue, excessive urination, or pain and numbness in your extremities.

Neurological Issues

Your nervous system plays an essential role in sending and receiving signals, and when this system is compromised, it can often result in all sorts of disorders like erectile dysfunction. One of the main reasons why neurological issues can lead to erectile dysfunction is because they can affect the connection between the reproductive system and the brain which is essential for any type of sexual response.

Some of these neurological disorders include Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, spinal or brain tumours, and certain types of epilepsy just to name a few. You could also suffer from nerve damage after undergoing prostate surgery, which may lead to erectile dysfunction. Even things like extended bike rides can lead to temporary ED due to prolonged pressure on the nerves in the buttocks and genital area.

Medications

If you’re under medication, this could also be one of the reasons why you’re suffering from erectile disorders. Benzodiazepines such as Xanax and different antipsychotic medications have the effect of depressing the central nervous system, which can then lead to erectile dysfunction. The reverse is also true, with CNS stimulants like Adderall responsible for erectile dysfunction in some men. 

Other drugs can affect erectile dysfunction by affecting blood flow throughout the body. This is often the case with beta-blockers, for instance. Certain chemotherapy drugs have also been shown to affect erectile function.

If you’re under any type of medication, you should definitely speak with your doctor to see if erectile dysfunction is one of the potential side effects. They might be able to give you alternatives or point you towards safe treatments for erectile dysfunction depending on your situation.

Anxiety

Another very important factor that may contribute to ED is performance anxiety. The problem with this is that it is purely mental and can afflict men of all ages.  This may be because the man was unable to reach an erection at some point in time and has anxiety about the situation. This is a cause where psychotherapy can help, but where medication can be efficient as well. 

There are also more difficult cases when it may be related to your partner. Some individuals might be able to achieve an erection when they’re alone, but not during intercourse. If that is the case, you might want to look at things like couples’ therapy and see if the problem isn’t something deeper.

Lifestyle Choices and Circumstances

However, one of the most common causes of erectile dysfunction has to do with lifestyle choices and life circumstances. For one, testosterone levels in men tend to taper off gradually from the age of about 30 and this can have a direct influence on sexual performance.

Poor cardiovascular health is another very common reason for ED. This makes perfect sense, as erections are dependent on proper blood flow. Sedentary and obese men are, as a result, much more likely to suffer from the condition. Things are even worse for obese people as they will also have dropping testosterone levels.

Other factors include smoking and excessive drinking, drug use, or disorders like anxiety and depression. Depression can have a devastating effect on sexual desire and function as the brain has to go through an excitement phase to achieve an erection. This phase, however, is difficult to attain when someone is going through bouts of depression.

The good news here is that lifestyle choices can be corrected and conditions mitigated. If you’re aging, staying active, and engaging in regular resistance training, it can lower or even stop the drop in testosterone. Stopping drugs and alcohol abuse could also be a good option. Drugs like cocaine and amphetamines have both been associated with erectile dysfunction.

This is also one of the cases where ed treatment through medication is a good option. You don’t even have to see a doctor to get ed medication these days either. You have sites like Manual that will allow you to get erectile dysfunction medication fast and discreetly. All you have to do is go to their website and start by answering a questionnaire. This will then be reviewed by an actual clinician who will issue a prescription if you are eligible. You’ll then be able to choose from a variety of ed treatments and have them shipped directly right to your door.

Erectile dysfunction can be difficult to deal with but, thankfully, there are plenty of solutions. Make sure that you first know why exactly you might be suffering, and don’t hesitate to ask for help from a certified expert.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Related Topics:

Mahesh is leading digital marketing initiatives at RecentlyHeard, a NewsFeed platform that covers news from all sectors. He develops, manages, and executes digital strategies to increase online visibility, better reach target audiences, and create engaging experience across channels. With 7+ years of experience, He is skilled in search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, and advertising, and analytics.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Erectile Dysfunction: Learn about Symptoms, Causes and Treatments
Relationship15 seconds ago

4 Most Common Reasons for Erectile Dysfunction
New Baby on the Way Here are 5 Essential Budgeting Tips
children4 mins ago

New Baby on the Way? Here are 5 Essential Budgeting Tips
Metabolism
A - Z Health Guides4 days ago

How to Boost Your Metabolism
What to Look for in an Online Cycling Clothing Website in the US
Fashion5 days ago

What to Look for in an Online Cycling Clothing Website in the US
apartment
Home Improvement5 days ago

Move to a New Apartment Without Stress
wholesale
Business1 week ago

Wholesale Products from China – Know More about Buying Chinese Wholesale Products
muscles
Fitness2 weeks ago

How to Get Rid of Muscle Soreness Naturally?
trump
News2 weeks ago

Trump will be hospitalised in ‘the next couple of days’ at the Walter Reed Medical Center
Healthy Traveling Tips
Travel2 weeks ago

Checklist for Outdoor Activities Like Hunting, Shooting, Fishing
Sparkly Jumpsuit: see your change over the years Penelope Cruz, 46.
News2 weeks ago

Sparkly Jumpsuit: see your change over the years Penelope Cruz, 46.
PHOTO: Husband Mauricio reacted as RHOBH Stars Slam to Reports of Divorce "Fake News"
News2 weeks ago

PHOTO: Husband Mauricio reacted as RHOBH Stars Slam to Reports of Divorce “Fake News” “Fake News”
Why was the McMillian episode omitted from My 600 Lb Life?
News2 weeks ago

Why was the McMillian episode omitted from My 600 Lb Life?
AOC note: Trump is NOT a white Nationalist, Liz Warren, Kamala
News2 weeks ago

AOC note: Trump is NOT a white Nationalist, Liz Warren, Kamala
Russia's Collusion for Weakening Trump, Obama Docs Reveal Hillary Clinton
News2 weeks ago

Russia’s Collusion for Weakening Trump, Obama Docs Reveal Hillary Clinton
The 9th album of Rihanna arrives "Sooner" Than Fans Think: All We Know
News2 weeks ago

The 9th album of Rihanna arrives “Sooner” Than Fans Think: All We Know
Kris Jenner accused in complaint by the Bodyguard of sexual assault and the specifics of alleged misconduct as claimed by Kris Denies
News2 weeks ago

Kris Jenner accused in complaint by the Bodyguard of sexual assault and the specifics of alleged misconduct as claimed by Kris Denies
Chadwick Boseman: See first pics of actor in his film 1 month after death Chadwick Boseman:
News2 weeks ago

Chadwick Boseman: See first pics of actor in his film 1 month after death Chadwick Boseman:
New parents! The Relationship Timeline of Nicki Minaj and Kenneth 'Zoo'
News2 weeks ago

New parents! The Relationship Timeline of Nicki Minaj and Kenneth ‘Zoo’
Following complications, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announces death of baby
News2 weeks ago

Following complications, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announces death of baby
Shades of Braunwyn with Housewives Curse Remarks, former RHOC Star Closes on NC Home. "Issues" with Housewives Curse Statement.
News2 weeks ago

Shades of Braunwyn with Housewives Curse Remarks, former RHOC Star Closes on NC Home. “Issues” with Housewives Curse Statement.
Are Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins really part of the cast RHOBH?
News2 weeks ago

Are Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins really part of the cast RHOBH?
Congratulations to the Queen: The first baby to Nicki Minaj is born in Los Angeles
News2 weeks ago

Congratulations to the Queen: The first baby to Nicki Minaj is born in Los Angeles
Featured3 weeks ago

Different Types of Coloured Pencils and Practical Tips for Buying Coloured Pencils
home insurance
Finance3 weeks ago

How can Homeowners Select the Best Home Insurance Policies in Florida?
good seo company
Business3 weeks ago

Top 10 SEO agencies in Bangalore
Albany
Travel3 weeks ago

3 Historic Sites to Visit In Albany
What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
News3 weeks ago

What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
trump
News3 weeks ago

Say clearly: the President is a psychopath
trump
News3 weeks ago

Trump unveils the blueprint for healthcare, signs the order to safeguard current conditions
Barack Obama
News3 weeks ago

Obama is considering the cable to terminate the White House
Biden says 'I didn't participate in it' when faced with Obama's Admin H1N1 failure
News3 weeks ago

More than 200 retired generals, admirals and others who served under Trump, support Biden.
trump
News3 weeks ago

Say clearly: the President is a psychopath
Barack Obama
News3 weeks ago

Obama gives his phone line Number: “Send me a text”
top six Python packages for data science professionals
Tech4 weeks ago

What is special about Python? New tools to discover
Shaq-Charles
News3 weeks ago

Breonna Taylor Case: Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal Fight Back
trump
News3 weeks ago

Trump unveils the blueprint for healthcare, signs the order to safeguard current conditions
Gale Sayers
News4 weeks ago

Gale Sayers, Hall of Fame of the Chicago Bears, died 77 years ago
Is It Safe To Travel to Egypt in 2021?
Travel4 weeks ago

Is It Safe To Travel to Egypt in 2021?
hunter biden
News3 weeks ago

The report of the Senate relates Hunter Biden to ‘prostitution or human trafficking ring’
Barack Obama
News3 weeks ago

Obama is considering the cable to terminate the White House
Hundreds of people arrested for the launch of Australian Bushfires, Whilst Media Blames ' Climate Change '
News3 weeks ago

In California Mexican firefighters arrive to help fight wildfires
george
News3 weeks ago

George Clooney Rails: ‘I am disgraced with this decision’ at Republican AG Over Breonna Taylor Case
Trump
News3 weeks ago

FEDS: Military ballots discharged in the discovery of chaos. All opened votes have been trumped
Quantum Machines Raises $5.5M in Seed Funding
Tech4 weeks ago

Meet Silq: The First High-Level Quantum Computer Language
What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
News3 weeks ago

What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
Scores of Physicians Speak out Against Coronavirus: Lockdown Dangerous, Even Deadly
HEALTH3 weeks ago

Taking Care of Your Family’s Mental Health During Coronavirus From a Distance
good seo company
Business3 weeks ago

Top 10 SEO agencies in Bangalore
Main Lisa Murkowski Over SCOTUS Voting: "I Can See 2022 From My Building"
News3 weeks ago

Main Lisa Murkowski Over SCOTUS Voting: “I Can See 2022 From My Building”
REGINA A. JOHNSON
Business3 weeks ago

STRINGING WORDS AND BRINGING THEM TO LIFE, REGINA A. JOHNSON, AN EXCEPTIONAL WRITER
Ginsburg
News3 weeks ago

The first woman who is in the state at Capitol is Justice Ginsburg
Alkaline Rich
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago

Which Foods Are Alkaline Rich?
trump
News2 weeks ago

Trump will be hospitalised in ‘the next couple of days’ at the Walter Reed Medical Center
Joe Biden Wears Face Mask For An Online Interview
News3 weeks ago

Is Public Face Mask Use in Canada Now Becoming Mandatory
Joe Biden Wears Face Mask For An Online Interview
News4 weeks ago

Joe Biden Wears Face Mask For An Online Interview
Featured3 weeks ago

Different Types of Coloured Pencils and Practical Tips for Buying Coloured Pencils
'Don't lie to me,' Judge Jeanine Pirro Guts the Left Media and their Dens of Dissatisfaction
News4 weeks ago

‘Don’t lie to me,’ Judge Jeanine Pirro Guts the Left Media and their Dens of Dissatisfaction
biden
News3 weeks ago

Endorse Biden For President almost 500 National Security Experts
Hire Remote Database Developers app developers
Tech4 weeks ago

6 Easy Steps to Hire Remote Database Developers
Albany
Travel3 weeks ago

3 Historic Sites to Visit In Albany
home insurance
Finance3 weeks ago

How can Homeowners Select the Best Home Insurance Policies in Florida?

Trending