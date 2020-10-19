Connect with us

4 Things To Know When You're Looking for Payroll Services

3 days ago

payroll

When you’re looking for a payroll service, you have to keep in mind what services are available and what your company requires. Here are four things to keep in mind when you’re looking for payroll services.

1. Technology

Payroll services can be a big help when you’re expanding your business because as your business grows, you will have more employees and more data to process. However, these same services can cause more complexity. When payroll services are manual, it can be easy to make mistakes. Technology helps to automate and streamline these services, which makes workflows more efficient, faster and more productive. Look for payroll solutions that suit your company’s needs. If you need time tracking software, there are services for that. If you need help with complex issues like paying employees across straight lines, there are also services for that. Additionally, make sure you’ll be able to upgrade whatever technology and services you choose, so you can stay on top of trends. Make sure whatever software you choose is user-friendly and easy to train people to use.

2. Data Security

Data and software security are important across all aspects of your business. Payroll services are no exception, and may actually be one of the most important parts of your business to protect. If you use an outside payroll service rather than an in-house team, you’ll need to find one that ensures your employees’ data is safe when it’s in their hands. You’ll also need to make sure you find a service that focuses on ensuring accuracy, security and correct procedure when sending out paychecks and providing tax information. If the service uses cloud-based software, make sure it also uses the appropriate security to protect that storage.

3. Good Customer Service

Make sure whatever payroll service you choose is capable of providing support to whoever uses the software. If your company operates at all hours, you need to find a service that offers round-the-clock security. If your needs are complex, it might be in your best interest to find a service provider that offers single-point-of-contact support so your employees can get their issues solved in one session rather than having to explain their issues every time.

4. Extra Services

Sometimes, you want your payroll service to do more than just process payroll. Many payroll companies also offer Human Resources services. You can also find services for more complex needs such as loans, insurance and employee benefits, among other things. If your company is growing, or if you plan to expand it in the future, look for companies that will be able to accommodate that growth. Keep in mind that it’s best to find a company that can provide everything you need. Payroll is not a service where using multiple different providers or software options is a viable option.

Understanding what you need out of payroll services is integral to choosing the one that works best for you and your company. There is software available for in-house payroll teams, as well as outside services available if you prefer to send your payroll data elsewhere for processing.

