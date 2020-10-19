Enrol into HCL Techbee Program for a degree from top Technical Universities in India!

Once students complete their schooling, they get stuck in a dilemma. Ahead of them is the tremendous pressure to choose a career path out of millions of career paths available. It is crucial to understand the path that one is passionate about. With recent trends and rising interest of students in technical training-based career options, job-oriented training programs in India are gaining popularity. The reason being their efficiency in building a base and platform of learning and growth for students.

The training modules of such programs are purely based on the practicality of attaining knowledge that is both theoretical and practical. The pragmatic approach of these programs in India has made them one of the most popular choices among students looking to build careers.

HCL’s Early Career program is one such integrated on-job training program designed for students who have recently passed 12th. Students aspiring to excel in the technical fields must have a look at the program structure. The program is an exclusive job training program for amateurs who plan to seek full-time employment after school.

The aspirants have to undergo a 12-month intensive training after which they qualify for entry-level jobs in the IT industry. Once the training is complete, the students get employment opportunities at HCL Technologies.

The best advantage that candidates withdraw through this program is the dual benefit of continuing higher studies while being on the job. The program trainees are free to complete their academic journey and pursue higher education at BITS Pilani or SASTRA University, which are known for their technical education.

So, you see, how this program prepares and vest in students for their financial independence, while also let them accomplish their dream of having a degree. In a quick span of 5 years, the students have the perks of professional experience and BITS Pilani/SASTRA university degree certificate in hand.

The program is focused on the overall development of students and fits aptly to the needs of the gen-next. It works closely on preparing them to be industry-ready professionals. The candidates who successfully complete the training start professional lives in job roles like Application & Software Development, Design Engineer, and Infrastructure Management Support.

Here is a summary of the HCL Paid Training Program:

For sustained and stable learning, the program is divided into the following pattern:

Foundation Training: This phase equips candidates with the fundamentals of the industry, a prerequisite for IT professionals.

This phase equips candidates with the fundamentals of the industry, a prerequisite for IT professionals. Domain/Technology Training: The focus is laid on technology-specific training to equip students with all the concepts required for IT-based jobs.

The focus is laid on technology-specific training to equip students with all the concepts required for IT-based jobs. Professional Practice Training: Job oriented training in live global projects at HCL allows them to work as IT professionals.

Job oriented training in live global projects at HCL allows them to work as IT professionals. Candidates access the Learning Management System, which enables peer-based discussions, online assessments, assignments, and case-based submissions.

Candidates earn technology-specific IT certifications that facilitate in their jobs.

Still, doubt the benefits? Here is why you must take up this training program over others!

Start early; get employment assurance: Be ahead of your peers and start your career with HCL.

Be ahead of your peers and start your career with HCL. Financial independence: Stipend during the program and an excellent starting package.

Stipend during the program and an excellent starting package. World-Class Training: Best in industry training through modern technologies under expert guidance.

Best in industry training through modern technologies under expert guidance. Exciting Career Opportunities: Start a career early with an opportunity to excel and get selected for on-site visits and working on live projects.

Start a career early with an opportunity to excel and get selected for on-site visits and working on live projects. Job Roles: Paid training opportunities and job roles in prestigious projects in areas of Application and Infrastructure support, testing, and CAD Support.

The eligibility criterion for the program is simple. Any person; a resident of India, who has successfully cleared her/his class secondary board exams in 2019 is eligible for the program. Candidates who have recently completed their class 12th in 2020 can also apply. The applicant must have had studied Mathematics/Business Mathematics in Class XII. So, make a wise choice with training programs and pave a path towards a golden career!