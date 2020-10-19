Marketing
Moz vs. SEMrush: Which SEO Tool Should You Use?
Digital marketing paid advertising and social media marketing are just a few of the top methods that will help you to increase the amount of website traffic that is generated to your page. You are going to want to make sure that you are using search engine optimization for your website since otherwise, you are going to be losing out on a lot of traffic based opportunities.
Here is everything that you need to know about the SEO company and what tools they will use to make sure that you are getting the traffic that you need and deserve, so keep reading to find out more. There are 2 tools that we are going to talk about today, which are SEMRush and Moz that will help you to decide which will work the best for you.
Everything to Know About Moz
Moz is one of the many search engine optimization suite tools that you can use for on-page optimization, website crawling, rank tracking, keyword research, and more. This tool is going to be ideal to help you with all of the aspects of the campaign the SEO company is putting together for you. Here are some of the tools that you can use with this software, including:
-
Keyword explorer
This tool will help you to uncover any insights that can help you in targeting and prioritizing the top keywords that would work for your marketing strategy. Once you input a keyword that you are interested in using, then it will show you the monthly volume of searches, organic rate of click-through, difficulty, and much more.
It will also provide you with a SERP analysis and keywords suggestions so you are using the top ones for your domain authority, page authority, and keywords. This feature will help you to find those keywords that the target audience would be using to find your products and services along with the rank for these keywords in order to drive the leads to your website.
-
Rank tracking
One thing that you always want to make sure that you are doing is tracking the keyword ranking for your website and the overall SERP visibility. This will help you to see if the current strategy that you are using for your search engine optimization is working for the audience you are trying to reach. This will also allow you to see as well as track the SERP movements of your competitor and how you are ranking for certain keywords against them.
-
Site auditing and crawling
This tool is going to help you with auditing as well as crawling of your site so you can manage the health of your website. This means finding any recurring or common technical search engine optimization issues your page might have. This would include various issues like broken redirects, missing title tags, or other errors that can hind the website from getting a rank, the direction of relevant traffic, or indexing by the search engines. The other features that you can enjoy with this feature also include customized reports, link research, and on-page optimization.
-
Pricing
The plans for using Moz start at around $99 per month for the search engine optimization beginners who just need the most basic of features. However, the majority of the users opt for their medium plan that costs $149 per month since it also has the 30 day trial for free along with full access to their tools for keyword research.
The more you know about this software, then the easier it will be for you to decide if this is going to be the one that you want to use. It can be confusing to decide just what software to choose, so make sure that you are comparing them closely.
What to Know About SEMrush
This is another platform for online visibility that allows search engine optimization, competitive research, content, social media, and PPC solutions for all companies. There are many features that this software has that you need to know about like:
-
Keyword research
SEMRush can help you in finding the search volume, level of difficulty in ranking using the specific keyword and even what competitors have already ranked for the keywords, and much more. It can also analyze your current keywords so they can help you with making better decisions for your strategy and the overview will show you the average search volume per month for each keyword over the last year. You can also find some of the top variations, other related terms, and even question type phrases and their estimation of search volumes.
This tool also a SERP analysis that will allow you to assess the competition that is targeting the keyword that you want to use. This feature would help you to determine if the keyword is going to be worth fighting for or if will drive your marketing and search engine optimization strategies.
-
Competition research
Everyone wants to know what is happening with their competition and what their weaknesses and strengths are and this feature can help you. If you are using the domain overview it will show you the authority score, average paid and organic traffic, display advertising, backlinks, and much more. You will also be able to perform some traffic analytics, backlink, and keyword gap analysis, and organic research on all of your competitors.
-
Pricing
SEMRush does have free accounts that you can use, but it has very limited access to the full data and the extensive tools from the platform. The lowest pricing plan for this software is around $99.95 per month and it comes with a free trial for 7 days.
This is something to consider when you are starting to look at which one is going to work for you, so think about the pricing as well as the features that you would be able to access before you make your final choice.
Each of these tools has various features that you can use to establish a campaign that is effective and that can beat out your competition. However, the final decision about which one to use would come down to what the SEO company is using and which one fits your budget. Make sure that you are comparing them so that you can make the best decision for all of your requirements no matter what they are.
Moz vs. SEMrush: Which SEO Tool Should You Use?
