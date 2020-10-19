The Benefits of In-Home Care

Families tend to want their senior loved ones to have the best care they need as they grow older. A lot of times, those families struggle with the choice between a nursing home and care at home for the care of their aging loved ones. Trying to decide which care service is the best for each situation, could depend on the advantages and disadvantages of each of those services, as a deciding factor for what is the best option for each person.

Moving into a senior residential facility can assure assistance with daily living activities, access to specialized healthcare services, social engagement, and regular intervals of healthy and nutritious meals. However, despite the benefits of staying in a senior community, several older people choose to stay in their homes as it provides them independence and control of their own lives. In various cases, families opt to avail home care assistance in CT if their loved ones decide to live in their homes but may need help with their everyday activities.

Home care services can ensure that seniors receive proper care and assistance while living safely in their homes. Choosing between services, tailored by the level of care needed, seniors can have an hourly caregiver that can visit them for a couple of hours per week and assist with tasks as needed, or between live-in caregivers that can provide around the clock care to seniors who need assistance to live independently.

Live-In Caregivers Plainville CT also gives older adults more independence compared when they stay in a nursing home facility. Seniors can maintain their quality of life by doing their usual daily home routines. Having care at home can provide physical, mental, and emotional assistance. This setup can help them have an easier transition if they have to stay in a nursing care facility.

Professional caregivers can provide individualized, personalized care as they can be focused on a senior family member compared to nursing care facility staff who cares for multiple residents at once. Getting a personalized plan of care that can cater to their needs to live with their usual routine but with extra support. They can help with senior’s personal care and transfer assistance, daily living activities, meal preparation and grocery shopping, and light housekeeping and laundry. The duties of a professional caregiver can also include escorting seniors to physician appointments and providing companionship and social activities.

Home care services also stretch their benefits to family members. It allows family members to get involved with the plan of care of their senior members. It also ensures the families that their loved one is taken care of properly with adequate attention.

Additionally, when proper safety protocols are in place, utilizing home care services can also limit contact with other people during the pandemic. Hence, protecting elderly people from being further exposed to the virus.

When it comes to long-term care, one of the significant benefits of home care is its cost efficiency compared with putting a senior in a nursing care facility. It is worth considering that in-home care costs can be lower depending on the level of care the senior needs. In comparison, nursing home facilities’ fees vary depending on each facility’s location and services. Subsequently, the annual cost of long-term care can impact a family’s finances. Although families have financial planning on hand, some may be restricting their budgets.

Home care focuses on an older person’s individual needs while considering their independence. It gives them the chance to maintain their life quality by being close to family and friends and doing their typical daily routine but with extra help. This infographic of Euro-American Connections & Homecare lists some of the benefits of in-home care.