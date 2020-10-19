Topmost Recognized Talent Management Organizations to Watch in 2020

Future implications of human resources!

As once said by Peter Drucker, “The best way to predict the future is to create it.”

Unprecedented scenarios in the present day are continually being shaken up by different forces affecting both personal and professional lives. Not only will the techniques of a day-to-day employee change but the complete organizational processes. For instance, the way company hires, onboard, and retain the talent. The days maybe be numbered for human resources, one of the many reasons why HR and talent management need to go hand-in-hand.

Nonetheless, whether you’re just starting early or a well-established organization, hiring, onboarding, and retaining talent is one of the biggest challenges companies often face. At the same time, HR leaders need to ensure they can provide long-term growth and stability for talents.

As the market gets competitive for skilled talents more than ever, organizations have started rethinking their strategies to hire and retain talent for the next year.

At the same time, we’re in the era of HR 4.0, another reason why competitions will only rise at breakneck speed. Most of the HR solutions have become highly automated, and employers have started investing in hiring the best of talents.

As an HR and talent management organization, it is their sole responsibility to ensure the company has the highest percentage of employee engagement and employee retention. Having said that, such companies have started offering some of the best HR software solutions with additional key benefits especially designed for supporting and managing employees.

Off late, we have seen Human Capital Management (HCM) suites gaining popularity at large. Why? Because they support workforce management, talent management, HR service management, HR, and payroll, etc. As we live through the current turmoil, it is clear we need to focus and find the right and relevant organization offering the right talent management solution.

Here’s a list of some of the best companies offering talent management best practices.

Meta4

Meta4 offers SaaS solutions and on-premise solutions for payroll and HCM. This software had its traditional focus on HR, however, changes have been implemented wherein they’ve managed to add broader steps in talent management too. Some of the best features include compensation, performance management, and recruitment.

Meta4 is a private corporation and has managed to rope in multiple partnerships from across the globe alongside global integrators, technology firms, and consultancies. An added advantage, the vendor offers third-party software products that can directly integrate with the organization.

BirdDogHR

A talent management organization, BirdDogHR is here to offer one of the simplest solutions for hiring, onboarding, performance management, succession planning, payroll, applicant tracking, time and attendance tracking, ACA compliance, and benefits management, etc.

BirdDogHR is an organization that offers unique needs, one of the reasons why they specialize in government contracting and high-consequence industries.

ADP

ADP is well-known for its talent management offering. An integrated HR solution specially designed for business small and large.

The software offers features like time and attendance, payroll, and talent management.

Cegid

Cegid is a cloud-based talent management and HR solution provider. The vendor offers tools to help communicate with candidates, employees, and managers. Cegid offers an integrated and comprehensive talent management suite ideal for handling complex aspects in talent acquisition, compensation, talent profile management, learning and development, and performance management.

PeopleAdmin

The solution provided by PeopleAdmin is ideal for education and government organizations having over 100 employees. Hiring processes are easily automated, employee performance is highly monitored, and even helps in building compliant audits.

PeopleAdmin’s SelectSuite delivers a fresh perspective toward talent management while also monitoring data which is further used to interpret actionable future insights.

Talentsoft

Talentsoft is another great example of cloud-based talent management software that delivers multiple in-house options. This software gives the privilege to any user to build human resource plans, manage career plans, succession planning, and analyze human capital.

With time, we’ve seen how HR and talent management have evolved. Therefore, it is crucial to have qualified talent capable of handling such tasks. This is also one of the biggest reasons why HR and talent management professionals have started upskilling by choosing only the best talent management certification programs online.

SilkRoad

SilkRoad is well-known for its cloud-based solution containing multiple HR tech solutions. As a user, you get the advantage of either choosing a specific module or even the complete suite to meet the business needs of your organization.

PeopleFluent

PeopleFluent delivers a cloud-based talent management solution that is complemented by applications ideal for workforce diversity and planning, analytics, and vendor management.

The software can easily get integrated with any HCM and HR system via the data integration managed services.

In addition to this, you can also check for other companies like Workday, Ultimate Software, Saba Software, PageUp, Oracle, Namely, Kronos, iCIMS, Deltek, etc.

You can now choose the best talent management solution that best fits your business needs and help make decisions simple and easy.