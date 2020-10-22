Connect with us

Gaming

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & Blade of Light come to Turn on December 4th

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Fire-Emblem

Nintendo will release Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & Blade of Light for Switch via the Nintendo eShop on December 4th for $5.99, the company announced. It will only be available for purchase until the 30th anniversary of the Fire Emblem series ends on March 31, 2021.

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & Blade of Light first launched for Famicom in Japan in April 1990. The Switch edition marks its first release in the West.

Nintendo will also release a $49.99 “Fire Emblem 30th Anniversary Edition” to selected retailers. It contains a luxury art book, replica game box with an instruction booklet and map, replica game pak art piece with game sleeve and fire emblem: Shadow Dragon & Blade of Light digital game download, mini Nintendo Power collectible, and a collector’s box.

“The Fire Emblem series has developed into a saga loved by fans for its strategic gameplay and unforgettable characters,” said Nintendo of America’s senior sales and marketing vice president, Nick Chavez, in a press release. “With Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & Blade of Light, Nintendo Switch owners can now experience the game that began with enhanced features that make this timeless adventure open to all.”

Play the Famicom Classic that began the Fire Emblem Legacy — Located for the first time

Meet Marth and employ some of the most beloved Fire Emblem characters in their 8-bit glory as you play through all 25 chapters of this classic Famicom tactical role-playing game, localised and published for the first time in North America — for a limited time.

Join Marth ‘s Epic Journey

From defending the kingdom of Talys to facing off against the titled Shadow Dragon, this scrappy hero must be ready to meet any obstacle. Luckily, he has a capable group of allies on his side: Tiki, Minerva, the Whitewing Sisters, and more!

See the humble beginnings of Martha from the refugee in Talys to the hero of Archanea!

Classic Modern Contact Gaming

Choose from more than 50 playable characters and explore the origins of the strategic gameplay that defines the Fire Emblem series.

Pick up the units and classes suited to the task at hand and approach the characters on the battlefield to build relationships and even add to your army.

Will you make a mistake or lose a favourite unit? New features like save states and rewind let you tailor the challenge to your style of play!

Classic Character

Choose from more than 50 characters and more than 20 classes as you find the right strategy for each chapter. Here are just a few of the allies you’re going to encounter and the enemies you’re going to face in the game.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Related Topics:

Mahesh is leading digital marketing initiatives at RecentlyHeard, a NewsFeed platform that covers news from all sectors. He develops, manages, and executes digital strategies to increase online visibility, better reach target audiences, and create engaging experience across channels. With 7+ years of experience, He is skilled in search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, and advertising, and analytics.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Fire-Emblem
Gaming5 seconds ago

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & Blade of Light come to Turn on December 4th
borat
News4 hours ago

Rudy Giuliani denies that he did anything wrong in the latest ‘Borat’ movie
sleep disorder
drugs7 hours ago

How Long Should It Take to Fall Asleep?
cats
Business12 hours ago

7 Ways to Boost Your Company’s Success in the Pet Industry
Why Your Business Needs a (New) Website featured image
Business12 hours ago

Why Your Business Needs a (New) Website
talent management organization
Education3 days ago

Topmost Recognized Talent Management Organizations to Watch in 2020
explainer video
Anime3 days ago

How the Power of Explainer Videos Plays a Vital Role in Marketing?
cloud computing in real estate
Real estate3 days ago

How Can Real Estate Benefit From Cloud Computing?
Is cryptographic money worth the venture?
Finance3 days ago

Is cryptographic money worth the venture?
youtube ads
Marketing3 days ago

Grow Your Brand With YouTube Advertising: The Comprehensive Guide
The Benefits of In-Home Care featured image euro american connections and homecare Inhomecare
HEALTH3 days ago

The Benefits of In-Home Care
canvas tents for camping
Travel3 days ago

Are You Planning For A Camping Trip? If So, Then You Must Check Out Canvas Tents.
payroll
Business3 days ago

4 Things To Know When You’re Looking for Payroll Services
hcl tech
Education3 days ago

Enrol into HCL Techbee Program for a degree from top Technical Universities in India!
moz-vs-semrush
Marketing3 days ago

Moz vs. SEMrush: Which SEO Tool Should You Use?
woman-helping-sportsman-with-injury
Fitness3 days ago

Sports Injury Recovery- A Step by Step Process
Relationship3 days ago

8 Cool Gift Ideas to Surprise Your Girlfriend for Holidays
nissan
Travel3 days ago

How to Buy a Car in Oman as an Expat?
Erectile Dysfunction: Learn about Symptoms, Causes and Treatments
Relationship4 days ago

4 Most Common Reasons for Erectile Dysfunction
New Baby on the Way Here are 5 Essential Budgeting Tips
children4 days ago

New Baby on the Way? Here are 5 Essential Budgeting Tips
Metabolism
A - Z Health Guides1 week ago

How to Boost Your Metabolism
What to Look for in an Online Cycling Clothing Website in the US
Fashion1 week ago

What to Look for in an Online Cycling Clothing Website in the US
apartment
Home Improvement1 week ago

Move to a New Apartment Without Stress
wholesale
Business2 weeks ago

Wholesale Products from China – Know More about Buying Chinese Wholesale Products
muscles
Fitness2 weeks ago

How to Get Rid of Muscle Soreness Naturally?
trump
News3 weeks ago

Trump will be hospitalised in ‘the next couple of days’ at the Walter Reed Medical Center
Healthy Traveling Tips
Travel3 weeks ago

Checklist for Outdoor Activities Like Hunting, Shooting, Fishing
Sparkly Jumpsuit: see your change over the years Penelope Cruz, 46.
News3 weeks ago

Sparkly Jumpsuit: see your change over the years Penelope Cruz, 46.
PHOTO: Husband Mauricio reacted as RHOBH Stars Slam to Reports of Divorce "Fake News"
News3 weeks ago

PHOTO: Husband Mauricio reacted as RHOBH Stars Slam to Reports of Divorce “Fake News” “Fake News”
Why was the McMillian episode omitted from My 600 Lb Life?
News3 weeks ago

Why was the McMillian episode omitted from My 600 Lb Life?
trump
News4 weeks ago

Say clearly: the President is a psychopath
Biden says 'I didn't participate in it' when faced with Obama's Admin H1N1 failure
News4 weeks ago

More than 200 retired generals, admirals and others who served under Trump, support Biden.
Barack Obama
News4 weeks ago

Obama gives his phone line Number: “Send me a text”
Shaq-Charles
News4 weeks ago

Breonna Taylor Case: Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal Fight Back
trump
News3 weeks ago

Trump will be hospitalised in ‘the next couple of days’ at the Walter Reed Medical Center
Gale Sayers
News4 weeks ago

Gale Sayers, Hall of Fame of the Chicago Bears, died 77 years ago
hunter biden
News4 weeks ago

The report of the Senate relates Hunter Biden to ‘prostitution or human trafficking ring’
trump
News4 weeks ago

Trump unveils the blueprint for healthcare, signs the order to safeguard current conditions
What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
News3 weeks ago

What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
Trump
News4 weeks ago

FEDS: Military ballots discharged in the discovery of chaos. All opened votes have been trumped
Barack Obama
News4 weeks ago

Obama is considering the cable to terminate the White House
george
News4 weeks ago

George Clooney Rails: ‘I am disgraced with this decision’ at Republican AG Over Breonna Taylor Case
Hundreds of people arrested for the launch of Australian Bushfires, Whilst Media Blames ' Climate Change '
News4 weeks ago

In California Mexican firefighters arrive to help fight wildfires
Scores of Physicians Speak out Against Coronavirus: Lockdown Dangerous, Even Deadly
HEALTH4 weeks ago

Taking Care of Your Family’s Mental Health During Coronavirus From a Distance
good seo company
Business3 weeks ago

Top 10 SEO agencies in Bangalore
Main Lisa Murkowski Over SCOTUS Voting: "I Can See 2022 From My Building"
News4 weeks ago

Main Lisa Murkowski Over SCOTUS Voting: “I Can See 2022 From My Building”
PHOTO: Husband Mauricio reacted as RHOBH Stars Slam to Reports of Divorce "Fake News"
News3 weeks ago

PHOTO: Husband Mauricio reacted as RHOBH Stars Slam to Reports of Divorce “Fake News” “Fake News”
Ginsburg
News4 weeks ago

The first woman who is in the state at Capitol is Justice Ginsburg
REGINA A. JOHNSON
Business4 weeks ago

STRINGING WORDS AND BRINGING THEM TO LIFE, REGINA A. JOHNSON, AN EXCEPTIONAL WRITER
Sparkly Jumpsuit: see your change over the years Penelope Cruz, 46.
News3 weeks ago

Sparkly Jumpsuit: see your change over the years Penelope Cruz, 46.
Russia's Collusion for Weakening Trump, Obama Docs Reveal Hillary Clinton
News3 weeks ago

Russia’s Collusion for Weakening Trump, Obama Docs Reveal Hillary Clinton
Joe Biden Wears Face Mask For An Online Interview
News4 weeks ago

Joe Biden Wears Face Mask For An Online Interview
Why was the McMillian episode omitted from My 600 Lb Life?
News3 weeks ago

Why was the McMillian episode omitted from My 600 Lb Life?
Healthy Traveling Tips
Travel3 weeks ago

Checklist for Outdoor Activities Like Hunting, Shooting, Fishing
Featured3 weeks ago

Different Types of Coloured Pencils and Practical Tips for Buying Coloured Pencils
Albany
Travel3 weeks ago

3 Historic Sites to Visit In Albany
Joe Biden Wears Face Mask For An Online Interview
News4 weeks ago

Is Public Face Mask Use in Canada Now Becoming Mandatory
home insurance
Finance3 weeks ago

How can Homeowners Select the Best Home Insurance Policies in Florida?
'Don't lie to me,' Judge Jeanine Pirro Guts the Left Media and their Dens of Dissatisfaction
News4 weeks ago

‘Don’t lie to me,’ Judge Jeanine Pirro Guts the Left Media and their Dens of Dissatisfaction
Following complications, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announces death of baby
News3 weeks ago

Following complications, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announces death of baby

Trending