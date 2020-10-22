Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & Blade of Light come to Turn on December 4th

Nintendo will release Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & Blade of Light for Switch via the Nintendo eShop on December 4th for $5.99, the company announced. It will only be available for purchase until the 30th anniversary of the Fire Emblem series ends on March 31, 2021.

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & Blade of Light first launched for Famicom in Japan in April 1990. The Switch edition marks its first release in the West.

Nintendo will also release a $49.99 “Fire Emblem 30th Anniversary Edition” to selected retailers. It contains a luxury art book, replica game box with an instruction booklet and map, replica game pak art piece with game sleeve and fire emblem: Shadow Dragon & Blade of Light digital game download, mini Nintendo Power collectible, and a collector’s box.

“The Fire Emblem series has developed into a saga loved by fans for its strategic gameplay and unforgettable characters,” said Nintendo of America’s senior sales and marketing vice president, Nick Chavez, in a press release. “With Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & Blade of Light, Nintendo Switch owners can now experience the game that began with enhanced features that make this timeless adventure open to all.”

Play the Famicom Classic that began the Fire Emblem Legacy — Located for the first time

Meet Marth and employ some of the most beloved Fire Emblem characters in their 8-bit glory as you play through all 25 chapters of this classic Famicom tactical role-playing game, localised and published for the first time in North America — for a limited time.

Join Marth ‘s Epic Journey

From defending the kingdom of Talys to facing off against the titled Shadow Dragon, this scrappy hero must be ready to meet any obstacle. Luckily, he has a capable group of allies on his side: Tiki, Minerva, the Whitewing Sisters, and more!

See the humble beginnings of Martha from the refugee in Talys to the hero of Archanea!

Classic Modern Contact Gaming

Choose from more than 50 playable characters and explore the origins of the strategic gameplay that defines the Fire Emblem series.

Pick up the units and classes suited to the task at hand and approach the characters on the battlefield to build relationships and even add to your army.

Will you make a mistake or lose a favourite unit? New features like save states and rewind let you tailor the challenge to your style of play!

Classic Character

Choose from more than 50 characters and more than 20 classes as you find the right strategy for each chapter. Here are just a few of the allies you’re going to encounter and the enemies you’re going to face in the game.