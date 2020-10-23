Trump declares a peace agreement between Sudan and Israel, according to which more nations will normalise relations

President Trump signed on Friday a peace agreement that would normalise relations with Israel and Sudan, saying that “there would be many more peace agreements to come in the Middle East.”

Trump welcomed reporters to the Oval Office while on the phone with the leaders of Israel and Sudan to negotiate the new U.S.-brokered agreement in the run-up to Election Day.

“Three months ago, nobody thought it was possible, and even Bibi didn’t know if it was possible, didn’t Bibi?” Trump asked his ally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump said Sudan had shown its contribution to the war against terrorism. “This is one of the great days in Sudan ‘s history,” Trump said, adding that Israel and Sudan have been in a state of war for decades.

“It’s a new world,” Netanyahu said on the call. “We’re working with others, creating a better future for all of us.”

The President said at least five other countries wanted peace with Israel. “We’ve got a lot lined up. They want to come in, get the deal done.”

Senior advisor to President Jared Kushner, who was interested in brokering the agreements, agreed that other countries in the Middle East would soon follow suit.

HUGE win today for the United States and for peace in the world. Sudan has agreed to a peace and normalization agreement with Israel! With the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, that’s THREE Arab countries to have done so in only a matter of weeks. More will follow! pic.twitter.com/UHB8H6oaZc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2020

Trump said that even Iran would “someday” normalise its relations with Israel.

“At the end of the day, Iran will become a part of this whole thing. Look, one day I’d love to help Iran get back on track. In three years, they’ve gone from a rich country to a poor country,” he said.

“But they can’t get nuclear weapons,” he said. “It’s always the death of Israel, that’s what they’re yelling, because they can’t get nuclear weapons.”

The President also said that an agreement between Israel and the Palestinian region could be on the horizon. “Palestinians, there’s something they want to do.” I’m sure it’s going to be done, too.

Netanyahu has made it a priority to forge relations with previously hostile countries in Africa and the Arab world in the absence of any advancement with the Palestinians in his more than 10 years in office.

The agreement with Sudan will include assistance and investment from Israel, especially in technology and agriculture, along with further debt relief. It falls on the verge of Sudan and its transitional government. Thousands have protested in the capital of Khartoum and other regions over dire economic conditions in recent days.

Trump said the agreement “would strengthen Israel ‘s stability and bring an end to Sudan ‘s isolation from the world.”

Removing the designation of terror opens the door for Sudan to obtain the foreign loans and assistance needed to revive its devastated economy and to save the country’s transition to democracy.

Sudan is on a shaky road to democracy following a widespread uprising last year that led the army to overthrow the long-standing autocrat, Omar al-Bashir. The country is governed by a military-civilian government, with elections possible at the end of 2022.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok thanked Trump for signing an executive order to delete Sudan from the terrorist list and said in a statement that he hoped to complete the process “in a timely manner.”

The standardization deal had been in the works for some time, but it was concluded when Trump’s Mideast Peace Team, headed by Jared Kushner and Avi Berkowitz, visited the area earlier this week to mark the first commercial flight between Israel and Bahrain and then went to the United Arab Emirates, according to U.S. officials.

Unlike Bahrain and the UAE, there has been a state of hostilities between Sudan and Israel, even though they have not been in direct confrontation.

