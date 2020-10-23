Trump opposes ‘Coyotes’ to the Southern Border; Leftists take him literally

President Donald Trump referred to “coyotes” helping to smuggle families from Mexico across the southern border to the United States during Thursday night ‘s presidential debate on the subject of illegal immigration.

“Children are brought here by coyotes and a lot of bad people, gangs, and brought here, and used to use them to get into our country,” he said. “We have a frontier as solid as we have ever had. We’ve got over 400 miles of a brand new wall, you see the numbers. And we’ve got to let people in, but they’ve got to come in legally.

Imagine calling the immigrant parents that bring their children to the United States for a better life “Coyotes”



The level of xenophobia is sickening. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) October 23, 2020

Following that comment, Twitter lit up with a flurry of shocked reactions, as users believed the president meant that literally, coyotes were smuggling people across the border.

The children are brought here by coyotes? — Peri Gilpin (@GilpinPeri) October 23, 2020

“Since when did the coyotes start taking the children here? “Charles tweeted.

What does "children are brought here by coyotes" mean?! #Debates2020 — Nicole Schuman (@Buffalogal) October 23, 2020

“Children are bought here by coyotes “-WTF DONALD TRUMP — CEO HARVEY (@mrceoharvey) October 23, 2020

Hot damn, coyotes are so much smarter and capable than I ever gave them credit for. I apologize for underestimating you. — Sendhil Ramamurthy (@Sendhil_Rama) October 23, 2020

“Did @realDonaldTrump just say that 545 children can’t find their parents because they come across ‘cartels and coyotes?’ How the heck does a coyote carry an whole human across the border? Lord—-Stop talking, “said Georgia State Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick.

Kids came over on coyotes to America!?! Am I missing something? — Eric Metcalf (@EricMetcalf21) October 23, 2020

“I’ve seen a lot of coyotes here in SoCal, but I’ve never seen one carrying a kid,” Natalie Campisi of Forbes said in a now-deleted tweet.

Tonight on blue checkmark twitter, they don’t know what coyotes are.



(This isn’t even half of all I found 🥴) pic.twitter.com/Jsh57jSBb1 — Sophia Narwitz (@SophNar0747) October 23, 2020

And there were so many more of them:

Other leftists clearly attacked the president for making the point at all and did not confuse the point with literal coyotes.

Pressed repeatedly on how the U.S. will locate the parents of more than 500 children who were separated from their families, President Trump touts “stronger borders” and the wall, then claims he’s “trying very hard” to reunite them. https://t.co/HR9MFfjFDv #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/KKYsJ4dFWR — ABC News (@ABC) October 23, 2020

“Imagine calling immigrant parents who bring their children to the United States for a better life ‘Coyotes’ The level of xenophobia is getting sick,” David Hogg tweeted.

As The Federalist points out, “coyote” is a common word for traffickers on the southern border between border patrol officers and politicians.

Since when did coyotes start bringing kids over here? — Karlous (@KarlousM) October 23, 2020

“Human smuggling occurs on an industrial scale along the U.S.-Mexico border, carrying hundreds of millions of dollars per year to traffickers, corrupt Mexican officials, and drug cartels, which charge a per-person ‘tax’ for every man, woman, and child who crosses the Rio Grande in a region under their control,” the outlet said.

TRUMP and the GOP have torn 520 Children from their parents! They came with their parents. It's not Coyotes, it was their parents. This is an atrocity that TRUMP and GOP committed. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 23, 2020

“The number of family groups arrested at the border was at an all-time high at the height of the migrant crisis in 2019,” she continued. “Smugglers — coyotes — would bring huge crowds, often as many as a thousand people at once, and order them to turn to the U.S. The Border Patrol is seeking asylum. Nothing like this has ever happened before, definitely not on this scale.