Barcelona vs Real Madrid: El Clasico live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, start time, starting lineups, odds

Barcelona will face its rival Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the 2020-21 season from Camp Nou on Saturday. Both clubs are searching for bounce-back wins after losing their last time out in the La Liga action.

As usual, this is the one you don’t want to miss, here’s what you need to know to get the action going on Saturday.

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

When: Saturday, October 24

Saturday, October 24 Time: 9:45 a.m. ET

9:45 a.m. ET TV: beIN Sports EN+ES

beIN Sports EN+ES

It was a frantic first 10 minutes, with Valverde scored only five minutes later, and Fati equalizing Barcelona four minutes later.

Karim Benzema played Valverde behind the Barcelona defence, and there was nothing Neto could do to stop him.

The goal set a life in Barcelona, and Jordi Alba picked up 17-year-old Fati in nine minutes with a perfect pass that allowed the teenager to make a clever run before putting the ball in the right corner.

The strength of the opening minutes continued throughout the half, with both goaltenders still occupied, but neither side was able to find a lead.

There were calls from Barcelona for a penalty of 28 minutes when Lionel Messi went to Casemiro for a challenge. However, a VAR search indicated that the Real Madrid centerman had retrieved the ball before Messi was caught and that no penalty had been given.

It was almost a second for Fati in 52 minutes, who nutmegged Ramos until he got off a shot that flashed past the far post and out for a goal kick.

However, after 63 minutes of vengeance, Ramos won and scored a penalty to give Real Madrid the lead.

Toni Kroos drifted a free-kick into a box that could not find its mark, but VAR reported that Clement Lenglet had been holding Ramos’ shirt and that the referee had received a penalty.

Neto did the best way to get the penalty, but he couldn’t get a hand to the ball.

Modric made sure that Real Madrid prevailed over Neto for 90 minutes before he shot into an empty target.

“It was the game plan to manage the game,” said Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman after the match. “We changed Leo ‘s position, put Ansu as a reference point. We tried to find space behind Madrid’s defence and have players on the wide side with good ball control, going between the lines and a reference on the front. Can be satisfied in that sense, we played well.

“When you lose, we have to try to develop to build opportunities to score on the field with the players.

“We’ve chosen to make things fresh with Ousmane [Dembele] and [Francisco] Trincao, to get in one-on-one positions with more pace. Antoine [Griezmann] to the front with Leo. Then try to take risks from the 35th minute.”