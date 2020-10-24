News
Charlie Brown Holiday Specials will not air on TV for the first time in more than 50 years
Since 1965, families have celebrated the holidays with the heart-warming national broadcasts of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Not this year, though.
For the first time in more than 50 years, Charlie Brown Holiday Specials will be available exclusively via AppleTV+.
This change was the result of a new partnership between Peanuts Worldwide, Lee Mendelson Film Productions and AppleTV+.
“Apple TV+ has partnered up with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, to become the home of all Peanuts, putting together new original shows and specials, along with iconic, beloved specials for fans around the world, all in one place,” reads a press release from Oct. 19.
The classics have migrated to this new site, but a number of new content will also be available.
“The new animated Peanuts originals coming to Apple TV+ include the second season of the Daytime Emmy-nominated Snoopy in Space, and a slate of brand-new specials that will see the Peanuts gang celebrating Mother’s Day, Earth Day, New Year’s Eve and Back to School — all to be produced by WildBrain’s animation studio,” the release continued.
Are you going to watch these Charlie Brown holiday specials on AppleTV+?
“The new series and specials will be added to the previously announced The Snoopy Show, premiered on 5 February 2021; the brand-new 70th anniversary documentary Peanuts from Imagine Documentaries and WildBrain, premiered next year; and the Daytime Emmy Award-winning Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10.”
If your Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas aren’t going to be the same without the classic holiday specials, don’t worry — they’ll be available free of charge via AppleTV+ during restricted periods.
In October, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be available free on AppleTV+ from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.
In November, “Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be free from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27.
In December, “Charlie Brown Christmas” will be free from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13.
You will always get your dose of Snoopy, even though things are a little different this year, but AppleTV+ subscribers will have bigger windows where they can watch holiday picks.
The originals and new shows will be added to other common streaming platform titles, including “Ghostwriter,” “Helpsters,” “Fraggle Rock,” “Doug Unplugs” and “Stillwater.”
