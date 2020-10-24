Man Nearly Murdered After Flying Trump’s Flag On His Truck

Trump’s supporter, Bailey Chase, was brutally attacked by an anti-Trump mob while stopping at a gas station in Oklahoma City on Saturday, according to social media posts and the GoFundMe set up by his pal, TJ Chase.

TJ Chase, the man’s brother, wrote about the attack on Twitter. In addition, the Bailey family has posted a GoFundMe to help cover its medical costs, which further details the situation.

The assault happened when Bailey stopped at a gas station in the Bricktown area of Oklahoma City. The car in which Bailey was sitting had the Trump flag on it.

When a group of nearby men – identified by TJ as “a big group of bikers” – saw the car, they immediately began shouting at Bailey and his girlfriend.

“Get the fuck out of here,” the party said to Bailey. “You’re not here.”

Bailey suffered 28 stitches, a concussion, and broke both of his upper forehead teeth. The mob even “ripped” his girlfriend’s hair out of his truck and beat her as well.

The crowd went on to rip the “Trump flag off the truck” and proceeded to slip and dance on it, making it clear that the assault was politically motivated.

TJ reported that the assault on his brother was so violent that he “nearly ended his life.”

Late Saturday night in OKC, my brother and his girlfriend were brutally attacked by a large group of bikers for flying the Trump flag on their car. Almost finishing his life, leaving him with 28 stitches, a concussion, and losing all his upper teeth. GoFundMe link below pic.twitter.com/jfp3cGwcpi link

Local news outlet KOCO-TV confirmed the local police storey, adding that the police said, “The victim and his girlfriend were hit so hard that the man was bleeding from his nose , mouth, and both eyes.”

This attack is the latest in a recent string of vicious mob attacks on Trump supporters in public places.

On October 17, National File disclosed how Isabella DeLuca, Director of National Renewal for Republicans, was hospitalized after a violent assault by Women’s March and Black Lives Matter protestors after she waved a pro-Trump banner outside the United States Supreme Court in support of the President’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

After the leftists had fled, DeLuca sought medical attention and was eventually hospitalized.

DeLuca was given a cervical necklace due to severe head and neck trauma, bleeding lips, and blurred vision, and dizziness.

On the same day, Philip Anderson, an African-American free speech activist, was brutally assaulted by Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters for protesting the censorship of social media outside San Francisco’s Twitter headquarters, losing much of his front teeth.