News
Man Nearly Murdered After Flying Trump’s Flag On His Truck
Trump’s supporter, Bailey Chase, was brutally attacked by an anti-Trump mob while stopping at a gas station in Oklahoma City on Saturday, according to social media posts and the GoFundMe set up by his pal, TJ Chase.
TJ Chase, the man’s brother, wrote about the attack on Twitter. In addition, the Bailey family has posted a GoFundMe to help cover its medical costs, which further details the situation.
The assault happened when Bailey stopped at a gas station in the Bricktown area of Oklahoma City. The car in which Bailey was sitting had the Trump flag on it.
When a group of nearby men – identified by TJ as “a big group of bikers” – saw the car, they immediately began shouting at Bailey and his girlfriend.
“Get the fuck out of here,” the party said to Bailey. “You’re not here.”
Bailey suffered 28 stitches, a concussion, and broke both of his upper forehead teeth. The mob even “ripped” his girlfriend’s hair out of his truck and beat her as well.
The crowd went on to rip the “Trump flag off the truck” and proceeded to slip and dance on it, making it clear that the assault was politically motivated.
TJ reported that the assault on his brother was so violent that he “nearly ended his life.”
Late Saturday night in OKC, my brother and his girlfriend were brutally attacked by a large group of bikers for flying the Trump flag on their car. Almost finishing his life, leaving him with 28 stitches, a concussion, and losing all his upper teeth. GoFundMe link below pic.twitter.com/jfp3cGwcpi link
Late Saturday night in OKC my brother and his girlfriend were viciously assaulted by a large group of bikers for flying a Trump flag on their vehicle. Nearly ending his life and leaving him with 28 stitches, a concussion, and breaking all of his upper teeth. GoFundMe link below pic.twitter.com/jfp3cGwcpi
— Tj Chase (@Tjchase147) October 21, 2020
Local news outlet KOCO-TV confirmed the local police storey, adding that the police said, “The victim and his girlfriend were hit so hard that the man was bleeding from his nose , mouth, and both eyes.”
This attack is the latest in a recent string of vicious mob attacks on Trump supporters in public places.
On October 17, National File disclosed how Isabella DeLuca, Director of National Renewal for Republicans, was hospitalized after a violent assault by Women’s March and Black Lives Matter protestors after she waved a pro-Trump banner outside the United States Supreme Court in support of the President’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.
After the leftists had fled, DeLuca sought medical attention and was eventually hospitalized.
DeLuca was given a cervical necklace due to severe head and neck trauma, bleeding lips, and blurred vision, and dizziness.
On the same day, Philip Anderson, an African-American free speech activist, was brutally assaulted by Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters for protesting the censorship of social media outside San Francisco’s Twitter headquarters, losing much of his front teeth.
Report: Hunter Biden Group at Deal Center That Saw Strategic US Manufacturer Acquired by China
Four years Completed, Trump had a lot of unfinished business
Trump votes in Fla. before the rally; Biden focuses on Pa.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: El Clasico live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, start time, starting lineups, odds
Senate Panel Flinches At Subpoenas For Twitter, Facebook CEOs
New Jersey Mayor captured the opening of food boxes for the hungry, swapping Trump’s letter with his own
Charlie Brown Holiday Specials will not air on TV for the first time in more than 50 years
Man Nearly Murdered After Flying Trump’s Flag On His Truck
Economists: US GDP to demonstrate the greatest growth since the Second World War just before the elections
Liberal Heads Erupt As Van Jones Tells CNN Trump ‘Positive Things For Black Community’
15,000 People Expected to Join “Worship Protest” Against Church Lockdowns
Leftists’ Attempt to ‘Shut Down DC’ After Election To Drive Trump From Office
Catholic Leaders Give Stern Warning to Pope After He Embraces Gay Unions
Trump Slams Biden on Coronavirus Lockdowns: “We Can’t Lock Ourselves in a Basement Like Joe Does”
Trump is leading scores of nations to stand up against pro-abortion extremists in the United Nations
Megyn Kelly’s Glowing Analysis of Trump’s Debate Liberal Outrages Everywhere
Chelsea Handler Offers 50 Cent ‘Buckets of Cash’ if the Trump Dumps
Here are the Top 13 Pro-Life Achievements of President Donald Trump
Trump Breaks His Fundraising Record, Turns Attention on Minnesota Flipping
Protected: How to Transfer and Sync Data Dropbox to Google Drive
Protected: How to fix iPhone not turning on and iPhone black screen
The FBI is asking to interview Hunter Biden’s former partner Bobulinski, the Senate Committee reports
Trump opposes ‘Coyotes’ to the Southern Border; Leftists take him literally
Under Trump, the black incarceration population is the lowest in 31 years, Hispanics down 24 percent.
Trump declares a peace agreement between Sudan and Israel, according to which more nations will normalise relations
12 Amazing Cultural Facts Every Tourist Should Know Before Visiting The UK
Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & Blade of Light come to Turn on December 4th
Rudy Giuliani denies that he did anything wrong in the latest ‘Borat’ movie
How Long Should It Take to Fall Asleep?
7 Ways to Boost Your Company’s Success in the Pet Industry
Say clearly: the President is a psychopath
Breonna Taylor Case: Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal Fight Back
Trump will be hospitalised in ‘the next couple of days’ at the Walter Reed Medical Center
Trump unveils the blueprint for healthcare, signs the order to safeguard current conditions
What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
FEDS: Military ballots discharged in the discovery of chaos. All opened votes have been trumped
Obama is considering the cable to terminate the White House
In California Mexican firefighters arrive to help fight wildfires
George Clooney Rails: ‘I am disgraced with this decision’ at Republican AG Over Breonna Taylor Case
Taking Care of Your Family’s Mental Health During Coronavirus From a Distance
Top 10 SEO agencies in Bangalore
Main Lisa Murkowski Over SCOTUS Voting: “I Can See 2022 From My Building”
PHOTO: Husband Mauricio reacted as RHOBH Stars Slam to Reports of Divorce “Fake News” “Fake News”
Sparkly Jumpsuit: see your change over the years Penelope Cruz, 46.
Russia’s Collusion for Weakening Trump, Obama Docs Reveal Hillary Clinton
STRINGING WORDS AND BRINGING THEM TO LIFE, REGINA A. JOHNSON, AN EXCEPTIONAL WRITER
The first woman who is in the state at Capitol is Justice Ginsburg
How can Homeowners Select the Best Home Insurance Policies in Florida?
Why was the McMillian episode omitted from My 600 Lb Life?
3 Historic Sites to Visit In Albany
Different Types of Coloured Pencils and Practical Tips for Buying Coloured Pencils
Checklist for Outdoor Activities Like Hunting, Shooting, Fishing
AOC note: Trump is NOT a white Nationalist, Liz Warren, Kamala
Following complications, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announces death of baby
The 9th album of Rihanna arrives “Sooner” Than Fans Think: All We Know
Congratulations to the Queen: The first baby to Nicki Minaj is born in Los Angeles
How to Get Rid of Muscle Soreness Naturally?
Wholesale Products from China – Know More about Buying Chinese Wholesale Products
Kris Jenner accused in complaint by the Bodyguard of sexual assault and the specifics of alleged misconduct as claimed by Kris Denies
Chadwick Boseman: See first pics of actor in his film 1 month after death Chadwick Boseman:
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Say clearly: the President is a psychopath
-
News4 weeks ago
Breonna Taylor Case: Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal Fight Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Trump will be hospitalised in ‘the next couple of days’ at the Walter Reed Medical Center
-
News4 weeks ago
Trump unveils the blueprint for healthcare, signs the order to safeguard current conditions
-
News4 weeks ago
What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
-
News4 weeks ago
FEDS: Military ballots discharged in the discovery of chaos. All opened votes have been trumped
-
News4 weeks ago
Obama is considering the cable to terminate the White House
-
News4 weeks ago
In California Mexican firefighters arrive to help fight wildfires
-
News4 weeks ago
George Clooney Rails: ‘I am disgraced with this decision’ at Republican AG Over Breonna Taylor Case
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Taking Care of Your Family’s Mental Health During Coronavirus From a Distance
-
startup4 weeks ago
Top 10 SEO agencies in Bangalore
-
News4 weeks ago
Main Lisa Murkowski Over SCOTUS Voting: “I Can See 2022 From My Building”
-
News3 weeks ago
PHOTO: Husband Mauricio reacted as RHOBH Stars Slam to Reports of Divorce “Fake News” “Fake News”
-
News3 weeks ago
Sparkly Jumpsuit: see your change over the years Penelope Cruz, 46.
-
News3 weeks ago
Russia’s Collusion for Weakening Trump, Obama Docs Reveal Hillary Clinton
-
Business4 weeks ago
STRINGING WORDS AND BRINGING THEM TO LIFE, REGINA A. JOHNSON, AN EXCEPTIONAL WRITER
You must be logged in to post a comment Login