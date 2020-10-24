World News
Trump votes in Fla. before the rally; Biden focuses on Pa.
President Donald Trump said he voted “for a man named Trump” on Saturday and called it a “honour” to cast his own ballot in his adopted home state of Florida before he launched a campaign in three battleground states, where massive crowds were waiting, even as coronavirus cases are on record in the region.
Democrat Joe Biden, insisting that Trump doesn’t deserve a second term due to his handling of the pandemic, told the rally outside Philadelphia that he didn’t “like the idea of all this distance, but it’s important” for public health reasons.
“We don’t want to become super-spreaders,” he said, using a phrase that was used to describe the Rose Garden case at the end of September when Trump revealed his nominee to the Supreme Court. After that meeting, more than two dozen people connected to the White House have contracted COVID-19.
Biden, with some support from the rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, was courting voters in the fiercely contested pockets of Pennsylvania that could prove to be the key to determining the outcome of the election in the state.
Trump, who spent the night at his Mar-a – Lago resort after campaigning Friday in Florida, stopped at an early polling station in the public library. Last year, the president moved his official residence from New York to his private club in Florida, alleging that New York politicians had treated him badly.
Greeted by a crowd of cheering supporters at the polling place, Trump may have mailed his ballot, but preferred to vote in person. He wore a mask inside, following local laws in place to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Biden has not voted and is likely to do so in person on Election Day, Nov. 3, as Delaware does not provide early voting. Trump, who made unsubstantiated allegations of widespread fraud in the field of mail-in voting, gave another plug to in-person voting.
“It will never be like that when you send in your vote. It’s never going to be safe like that, “Trump said before leaving for his campaign.
Rallyes were scheduled for Lumberton, North Carolina, Circleville, Ohio, and Waukesha, Wisconsin, and the President is promising to take full advantage of the final 10 days of the campaign, even as the number of new coronavirus cases continues to increase.
The United States registered daily coronavirus cases of more than 83,000 confirmed infections, thousands more than the previous US high in July. The U.S. death toll has risen to almost 224.00, according to a study released by Johns Hopkins University. The total U.S. caseload reported on Friday was 83,757, up from 77,362 cases reported on July 16.
The numbers are an ominous indication that the disease still has a heavy grip on the nation that has more reported virus-related deaths and infections than any other in the world. Many states register a surge in cases and claim hospitals are running out of room in areas where the pandemic appeared remote just months earlier.
Biden’s first stop was in Bucks County, part of suburban Philadelphia, where Hillary Clinton won a slim margin in the 2016 White House election. He was expected to hold another rally later on Saturday in Luzern County, a blue-collar district that twice voted for Barack Obama but was overwhelmingly on Trump’s side four years ago. Biden’s campaign said that the former vice president will be joined by Bon Jovi, a native of neighbouring New Jersey, who will be singing at the Luzern gathering.
More than 54 million votes have already been cast in the Nov. 3 election, with an additional 100 million or so predicted before the winner is announced.
The pandemic has driven Trump to the defensive for most of the fall, but for the time being it’s the Biden team that has been forced to justify itself. In the final minutes of Thursday night’s debate, the former vice president said he favoured a “transition” away from oil in the US in favour of renewable energy. The campaign issued a statement hours later saying that it would phase out tax incentives for fossil fuel firms, not the industry as a whole.
But Trump, who was campaigning in Florida, repeatedly seized the issue.
“This may be one of the greatest errors made in the history of presidential discourse,” he said at a Friday rally in The Villages, a large-scale retirement community in central Florida. Later, in Pensacola, Trump recalled a moment of glee.
As Florida continues to record thousands of new COVID-19 cases every day, audience members stood and sat shoulder to shoulder, and Make America Great Again hats far outnumbered face covers. In-person voting in the state started on Monday.
As part of his damage control, Biden dispatched running mate Kamala Harris to help explain his stance as she campaigned in the swing state of Georgia on Friday. During his remarks in Bucks County, he also tried to explain his stance.
“Let me be specific, I’m not banning fracturing in PA or anywhere else,” Biden said.
As for Biden and oil, while putting an end to the nation’s dependence on fossil fuels is common among many liberals, the idea could hurt working-class voters in swing states, such as Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas, who rely on industry, and, in particular, on fracturing, to make a living.
Trump’s allies immediately started to launch fresh assaults on the Democrats’ contradictory energy responses.
As part of his strategy to tackle climate change, Biden said that he would only ban new gas and oil permits — including fracturing — on federal lands. The vast majority of oil and gas does not come from federal property.
Report: Hunter Biden Group at Deal Center That Saw Strategic US Manufacturer Acquired by China
Four years Completed, Trump had a lot of unfinished business
Trump votes in Fla. before the rally; Biden focuses on Pa.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: El Clasico live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, start time, starting lineups, odds
Senate Panel Flinches At Subpoenas For Twitter, Facebook CEOs
New Jersey Mayor captured the opening of food boxes for the hungry, swapping Trump’s letter with his own
Charlie Brown Holiday Specials will not air on TV for the first time in more than 50 years
Man Nearly Murdered After Flying Trump’s Flag On His Truck
Economists: US GDP to demonstrate the greatest growth since the Second World War just before the elections
Liberal Heads Erupt As Van Jones Tells CNN Trump ‘Positive Things For Black Community’
15,000 People Expected to Join “Worship Protest” Against Church Lockdowns
Leftists’ Attempt to ‘Shut Down DC’ After Election To Drive Trump From Office
Catholic Leaders Give Stern Warning to Pope After He Embraces Gay Unions
Trump Slams Biden on Coronavirus Lockdowns: “We Can’t Lock Ourselves in a Basement Like Joe Does”
Trump is leading scores of nations to stand up against pro-abortion extremists in the United Nations
Megyn Kelly’s Glowing Analysis of Trump’s Debate Liberal Outrages Everywhere
Chelsea Handler Offers 50 Cent ‘Buckets of Cash’ if the Trump Dumps
Here are the Top 13 Pro-Life Achievements of President Donald Trump
Trump Breaks His Fundraising Record, Turns Attention on Minnesota Flipping
Protected: How to Transfer and Sync Data Dropbox to Google Drive
Protected: How to fix iPhone not turning on and iPhone black screen
The FBI is asking to interview Hunter Biden’s former partner Bobulinski, the Senate Committee reports
Trump opposes ‘Coyotes’ to the Southern Border; Leftists take him literally
Under Trump, the black incarceration population is the lowest in 31 years, Hispanics down 24 percent.
Trump declares a peace agreement between Sudan and Israel, according to which more nations will normalise relations
12 Amazing Cultural Facts Every Tourist Should Know Before Visiting The UK
Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & Blade of Light come to Turn on December 4th
Rudy Giuliani denies that he did anything wrong in the latest ‘Borat’ movie
How Long Should It Take to Fall Asleep?
7 Ways to Boost Your Company’s Success in the Pet Industry
Say clearly: the President is a psychopath
Breonna Taylor Case: Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal Fight Back
Trump will be hospitalised in ‘the next couple of days’ at the Walter Reed Medical Center
Trump unveils the blueprint for healthcare, signs the order to safeguard current conditions
What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
FEDS: Military ballots discharged in the discovery of chaos. All opened votes have been trumped
Obama is considering the cable to terminate the White House
George Clooney Rails: ‘I am disgraced with this decision’ at Republican AG Over Breonna Taylor Case
In California Mexican firefighters arrive to help fight wildfires
Taking Care of Your Family’s Mental Health During Coronavirus From a Distance
Top 10 SEO agencies in Bangalore
Main Lisa Murkowski Over SCOTUS Voting: “I Can See 2022 From My Building”
PHOTO: Husband Mauricio reacted as RHOBH Stars Slam to Reports of Divorce “Fake News” “Fake News”
Sparkly Jumpsuit: see your change over the years Penelope Cruz, 46.
The first woman who is in the state at Capitol is Justice Ginsburg
Russia’s Collusion for Weakening Trump, Obama Docs Reveal Hillary Clinton
How can Homeowners Select the Best Home Insurance Policies in Florida?
Why was the McMillian episode omitted from My 600 Lb Life?
3 Historic Sites to Visit In Albany
Different Types of Coloured Pencils and Practical Tips for Buying Coloured Pencils
Checklist for Outdoor Activities Like Hunting, Shooting, Fishing
AOC note: Trump is NOT a white Nationalist, Liz Warren, Kamala
Following complications, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announces death of baby
The 9th album of Rihanna arrives “Sooner” Than Fans Think: All We Know
Congratulations to the Queen: The first baby to Nicki Minaj is born in Los Angeles
How to Get Rid of Muscle Soreness Naturally?
Wholesale Products from China – Know More about Buying Chinese Wholesale Products
Kris Jenner accused in complaint by the Bodyguard of sexual assault and the specifics of alleged misconduct as claimed by Kris Denies
Chadwick Boseman: See first pics of actor in his film 1 month after death Chadwick Boseman:
Shades of Braunwyn with Housewives Curse Remarks, former RHOC Star Closes on NC Home. “Issues” with Housewives Curse Statement.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Say clearly: the President is a psychopath
-
News4 weeks ago
Breonna Taylor Case: Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal Fight Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Trump will be hospitalised in ‘the next couple of days’ at the Walter Reed Medical Center
-
News4 weeks ago
Trump unveils the blueprint for healthcare, signs the order to safeguard current conditions
-
News4 weeks ago
What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
-
News4 weeks ago
FEDS: Military ballots discharged in the discovery of chaos. All opened votes have been trumped
-
News4 weeks ago
Obama is considering the cable to terminate the White House
-
News4 weeks ago
In California Mexican firefighters arrive to help fight wildfires
-
News4 weeks ago
George Clooney Rails: ‘I am disgraced with this decision’ at Republican AG Over Breonna Taylor Case
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Taking Care of Your Family’s Mental Health During Coronavirus From a Distance
-
startup4 weeks ago
Top 10 SEO agencies in Bangalore
-
News4 weeks ago
Main Lisa Murkowski Over SCOTUS Voting: “I Can See 2022 From My Building”
-
News3 weeks ago
PHOTO: Husband Mauricio reacted as RHOBH Stars Slam to Reports of Divorce “Fake News” “Fake News”
-
News3 weeks ago
Sparkly Jumpsuit: see your change over the years Penelope Cruz, 46.
-
News4 weeks ago
The first woman who is in the state at Capitol is Justice Ginsburg
-
News3 weeks ago
Russia’s Collusion for Weakening Trump, Obama Docs Reveal Hillary Clinton
You must be logged in to post a comment Login