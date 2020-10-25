Biden Vows To Make Masks Obligatory in ‘All Interstate Transport’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has promised that if elected, he would nominate masks for all interstate travel.

In a speech from Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday, Biden attempted to carry home his message that masks will save lives in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic.

Biden said, “First, I will go to every governor and encourage them to mandate mask-wearing in their states, and if they refuse, I will go to the mayors and county executives to get the local mask standards in place nationwide.”

“As president, I will be in charge of wearing masks in all federal buildings and all interstate transport because masks save lives — period,” he said.

Biden, who wore a mask to start Thursday’s debate with President Donald Trump, said, “The wearing of masks is not a political statement, it is a scientific necessity.”

Biden has also called for a national mask mandate for those leaving their house.

The remarks of Friday’s former vice president are basically a promise to obey the recommendations of the recently published Centers for Disease Control and Prevention masks, which in certain situations may require people to wear masks when driving their own vehicles, according to Reuters.

“The interim CDC guidance urges facial coverings at transport hubs such as airports and train stations, saying masks ‘will secure Americans and offer hope that even during this pandemic we can fly more safely again,'” he said.

The Trump administration declined to require the wearing of masks at national level, but instead chose to allow certain decisions to be taken at state and local level.

The problem of masks and the pandemic was a big subject for discussion Thursday in Nashville , Tennessee.

Comments from both candidates offered an insight into each individual’s perspective on the ongoing pandemic.

At one point in his argument to end the lockout of schools and companies, Trump argued that the nation should protect vulnerable populations while returning to a sense of normality.

“We’re trying to deal with it,” said Trump.

“We don’t have a say. We can’t lock ourselves in the cellar.

“We’ve got to heal. We can’t close our nation, or you won’t have a nation, “said Trump.

Biden, on the other hand, called for more mask compliance while questioning the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, and carried a tone that many debate viewers viewed as negative.

“Are you learning to deal with it? Come on, “said Biden.

“We’re dying with that.”

The Democrat also did not rule out endorsing further lockdowns and said that he would delay such a decision to advisers.