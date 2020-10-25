CNN Editor: Trump ‘Successed in the Middle East When Other Presidents Struggled’

It’s a strategy colloquially known as the “Three No” that is intended to determine how Arab governments negotiate with Israel.

The strategy takes its name from an agreement adopted by the Arab League in 1967 following the Six-Day War; the Khartoum Resolution, reached in the capital of Sudan, set out in a non-confident voice, in its third paragraph, how the Jewish state was to be dealt with:

“The Arab Heads of State have agreed to coordinate their political efforts at the international and diplomatic level to eradicate the consequences of the aggression and to ensure the withdrawal of the hostile Israeli forces from the Arab lands that have been occupied since the 5 June aggression,” the Agreement said.

“This will be achieved within the context of the core principles adhered to by the Arab States, namely, no peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel, no concessions with Israel, and insistence on the rights of the Palestinian people in their own land.”

The meeting was chaired by Ismai’il al-Azhari, then President of Sudan.

On Friday, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Gen. Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, the political chief of Sudan’s transitional military government, were both on a conference call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump to make peace with Israel — and the irony was not lost on Netanyahu, who said “Three Nos.”

“As Khartoum says today, yes to peace with Israel, yes to the recognition of Israel and normalization with Israel,” the Washington Post said.

The deal, 11 days before the US presidential election, was another Middle East peace coup for President Trump. In recent weeks, Sudan became the third Arab state to normalise relations with Israel after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The president had all those transactions as a middleman.

It was large enough that even on the viciously anti-Trump CNN, Nic Robertson, the foreign diplomatic editor, portrayed it in a positive light.

“That’s definitely what Trump is searching for and has been searching for, [and] he’s going to win international foreign policy, and he’s going to do it like that,” Robertson said. “And I think some people, you know, can see that Trump” has succeeded in the Middle East, where other presidents have struggled.

CNN’s Nic Robertson: “President @realDonaldTrump has succeeded in the Middle East where other presidents have failed” pic.twitter.com/0zATZwhasB — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 23, 2020

The announcement came as Sudan was excluded from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, and the nation decided to pay millions to Americans who were the victims of terrorism.

“After decades of living under an oppressive dictatorship, the people of Sudan are finally taking charge,” read a statement released by the three countries.

“The Sudanese Transitional Government has shown its bravery and commitment to the fight against terrorism, to building its democratic institutions and to improving relations with its neighbors.”

Trump said during the conference call that “at least five” other countries were looking to normalise relations with Israel apart from any conditions affecting Palestine.

The reaction of Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to the agreement was predictably negative.

“The Palestinian Presidency confirms its criticism and rejection of normalized relations with the Israeli occupation state that is usurping the land of Palestine,” said Abbas in a statement in the Palestinian media.

Can the Sudanese-Israeli deal support Donald Trump in the polls?

“It contradicts the resolutions of the Arab summits, as well as the Arab peace measures accepted by the Arab and Islamic summits and the United Nations. The Security Council.’

What was most surprising about the agreement, however, was how distinct the normalisation of relations between Sudan and Israel was from previous normalizations by the UAE or Bahrain.

Both the UAE and Bahrain are relatively advanced economies with strong governments. Although neither could be considered a stable democracy where free discussion is highly encouraged — or will not end with one of the debaters in gaol — nor has a history of genocide. The decision may not have been greeted with unmixed joy among the people of either country, but neither nation was a hotbed of anti-Israel sentiment.

However, as Jerusalem Post’s senior editor, Lahav Harkov, said in a Saturday column, “Sudan is a country where the hatred of Israel has been evident for decades. It has been a way station for Iran’s arms to Hamas and Hezbollah until very recently; Israel has repeatedly bombed Sudan to stop the arms from reaching their destination.

His administration, too, is not especially stable. In 2019, in the midst of widespread demonstrations in the region, the dictator Omar al-Bashir was deposed. He has already been imprisoned on charges of corruption, and a prosecution against him started in July for the 1989 coup that brought him to power. He is also sued by the International Criminal Court with human rights abuses committed in Darfur, including genocide charges. According to the BBC, the new government is preparing to hand him over to the judge.

All of this means that the transitional government has taken the risk of normalizing relations , particularly given the anti-Israeli sentiment in Sudan that is much more visceral and that the government is less stable. As Harkov observed, “it is likely that, in a situation where a transitional government is making an unpopular move, this normalisation process would be much slower than that of the UAE and Bahrain – where the Shi’ite majority is not popular, but the Sunni government is relatively stable.”

Apart from the security aspect and symbolism of the matter, Israel also benefits Sudan by agreeing to let its commercial airlines fly over Sudanese airspace.

The African nation is situated on the southern border of Egypt.

“Today, the skies of Sudan are open to Israel. This allows for direct and shorter flights between Israel and Africa and South America, “Netanyahu said on the call.

Trump said on Friday that “there will be several more peace negotiations to come in the Middle East,” according to the National Analysis.

“We’ve lined up a lot. They want to come in, get the deal done, “said Trump. “Three months ago, nobody thought this was possible. Even Bibi didn’t know whether that was feasible.

And then there was a thread that, as always, the media jumped on: Trump asking Netanyahu if “Sleepy Joe” Biden might have made the offer.

According to The Post, Netanyahu paused and said, “Mr. President, one thing I can assure you is that we appreciate the support of everyone in America for peace.

Of course, what we’re meant to laugh at is that Trump would even ask anything like that. The Israeli prime minister knows that his country needs to have good ties with any American president. In the run-up to the presidential election, Netanyahu can not afford to alienate any nominee who could be in the Oval Office in 2021.

What the Post probably laughed at is that, if Netanyahu were in a position to give an honest answer, it probably wouldn’t be a yes.