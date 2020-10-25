First Report Cards Go Out for Kids Studying Online, Reveal Troubling Patterns of Failure and Reality

Remote learning would get a F if the first round of Texas report cards is any indication.

Overall, more students miss at least one class while many switch assignments late, if at all, and tuning out virtual lessons, according to the Texas Tribune.

“Districts have reported losing track of thousands of students, including some of their most needy, who have not enrolled in virtual classes or replied to phone calls and door knocks. According to state officials, schools that are open to in-person training have seen higher levels of enrolment than those with just virtual education, “the Texas Tribune said.

The study reports that about 3 million of the 5.5 million students in Texas public schools are not in their real-life classrooms.

According to KVUE-TV, the Austin Independent School District has seen a 70% rise in students fail.

The Hays Unified Independent School District of Kyle, Texas, said failures were up by 30%.

For certain educators, lower expectations are the solution.

Principal Cathryn Mitchell, of Austin’s Gorzycki Middle School, sent an email earlier this month that said that in one course alone, 25 percent of students had failed at least one class.

More than 200 students have failed more than one course.

The Principal related the issue to issues with learning how to use technology, lack of access to technology and Wi-Fi, and anxiety.

Workers have been advised to exhaust “all efforts to assist the student before they crash,” such as one-on-one support or parent conferences by text, phone or Zoom.

If anything else fails, “we’d ask you to give the student a 70,” she wrote.

Students with grades below 70 face penalties in Texas that can prohibit them from playing sports or taking part in extracurricular activities.

“We know that some students are taking advantage of the situation or are procrastinating to get into that position. There’s no doubt about that, “Mitchell wrote. “But we also know that we’ve been asking a lot of them for the first five weeks. This is not going to be the norm every six weeks.

Austin isn’t alone.

Hays school district administrators are encouraging students to work late without any penalty, and students who got bad grades within the first cycle of graduation will take those tests again.

Austin ‘s parent Rosemary Wynn said that she had learned that her eighth-grade son had never opened emails to his teachers, even though he had opened one of the school’s soccer coaches.

As the pile of e-mails went up, his grades went down, she said.

“Children have no idea how to read email. That’s not part of their repertoire, “she said. “I haven’t seen a single teacher out there to say, ‘your children’ ranks this, your children’s ranks that.’ I think the entire way this is done is a recipe for disaster.”

One commentator said that school’s initial fear of a possible infection is now being replaced by pressure to succeed.

“Districts are beginning to feel some real internal strain as educators,” said Joy Baskin, director of legal services at the Texas Association of School Boards. “When they believe there’s enough momentum to get everybody back, I think that’s their choice.”