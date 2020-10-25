News
Harris, Big Name Dynamo Targeted by Biden Business Ventures
The subject line of the email read “Step One Domestic Contacts / Projects” and included a list of Who’s Who in Washington, DC. Another email, this time from Jim Biden, details a “hit list” of government influencers that Bidens wanted to target for financial gain.
The email, unrelated to the damning details found on Hunter Biden’s laptop that proved that his father, Joe Biden, was less than honest about his son’s control schemes, shared a list of “primary domestic contacts for phase one target projects.”
The list included Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D), New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), and former DNC President and Virginia Governor Terry McCauliffe (D), among others.
Harris, Gov. Cuomo, Other top democrats listed as 'Primary Domestic Contacts' on Hunter Biden Email Exchange
Harris, Gov. Cuomo, Other Top Democrats Listed As 'Key Domestic Contacts' In Alleged Hunter Biden Email Exchange
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 22, 2020
It is not clear if any of those named on the list have ever been approached by the Bidens – or their associates – about “target ventures.”
The email and main contact list were sent from Jim Biden – the former Vice President’s brother – to Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski, Rob Walker, and James Gilliar.
Bobulinksi recently described Joe Biden as a “big man” in an email from Gillian to Hunter Biden detailing how payouts from the Chinese influence-peddling scheme were to be made.
Hunter Biden’s laptop and all the details on his hard drive is now in the custody of the FBI.
