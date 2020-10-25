News
Kushner, Ivanka Trump Threatened To Sue Lincoln Project Over ‘Defamatory’ NYC Billboards
The anti-Trump Lincoln Project could face a double-barred suit against Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.
On Thursday, the Lincoln Project unveiled billboards on Times Square in New York City to send a message that the President’s daughter and son-in – law — who are senior White House advisers — are blissful in America’s coronaviral pain.
Ivanka Trump’s poster shows her laughing as she points to the death toll of the virus.
Fox News reported that the picture appeared to come from a photo Ivanka Trump posted on Twitter that she was gesturing toward the Goya Black Beans Can after Robert Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods, made a statement in support of President Donald Trump.
If it's Goya, it's got to be fine.
If it’s Goya, it’s got to be fine. Pic.twitter.com/9tjFrfmo9z
If it’s Goya, it has to be good.
Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020
Kushner has a quote from an unnamed source for Vanity Fair’s post, which says, “[New Yorkers] are going to suffer and that’s their problem.”
The Kushner billboard also includes a row of body bags.
The Lincoln Project posted a letter on Twitter sent by Trump’s family lawyer, Marc Kasowitz.
Nuts, man! pic.twitter.com/xxkG43z3W
Nuts! pic.twitter.com/XxxkG43z3W
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 24, 2020
Kasowitz called the advertising “fake, malicious, and defamatory” in a cessation letter sent by the Lincoln Project on Friday.
“Of course, Mr. Kushner never made any such comment, Ms. Trump never made any such gesture, and the claim of the Lincoln Project that they did is a disgrace and a disgrace,” said the letter.
“If these billboard advertisements are not promptly stopped, we will sue you for what will certainly be enormous compensation and punitive damages.”
Do you think the Lincoln Project needs to be sued for these billboards?
The quotation attributed to Kushner was taken from what Vanity Fair said was an anonymous source of words used by Kushner during a March meeting on the coronavirus.
The article said that Kushner was furious at the New York governor Andrew Cuomo and his demands.
Kushner is quoted in the article as saying, “Cuomo did not pound the phones hard enough to get the PPE for his state. His people are going to suffer, and this is their problem.
The Lincoln Project said the billboards will stay.
Jared and Ivanka have both been entitled to out-of-touch bullies, who have never given the slightest hint that they have any respect for the American people.
We’re hoping to show them the same degree of respect.
Our complete statement: pic.twitter.com/M3K5nOE5qd
Jared and Ivanka have always been entitled, out-of-touch bullies who have never given the slightest indication they have any regard for the American people.
We plan on showing them the same level of respect.
Our full statement: pic.twitter.com/M3K5nOE5qd
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 24, 2020
“The degree of anger that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have displayed towards The Lincoln Project for revealing their indifference to more than 223,000 people who have lost their lives as a result of their irresponsible mismanagement of COVID-19 is comical,” he said in a statement.
