Moderate GOP Sen. Murkowski Reverses Course, declares that she will vote to confirm Barrett to the Court

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said on Saturday that she will vote to confirm Barrett.

The Republicans have a 53-vote majority in the Senate. Republican Susan Collins of Maine said she opposes filling the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in September until after the presidential election.

In 2016, after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, the Republican-controlled Senate did not vote on the appointment of President Barack Obama to the court of Merrick Garland. Collins and Murkowski argued that the precedent should have stopped the Senate from accepting an appointment this time around.

“I voted against yesterday’s motion to proceed because I have mentioned on many occasions since 2016 that I do not agree that the Senate should be nominated by the Supreme Court so close to the presidential election. I’ve been consistent in that position during this phase, “Murkowski said in a statement on her website. “With that vote, my opinion did not prevail, so the issue now before the Senate is whether Judge Amy Coney Barrett is eligible to serve on the highest court in the world.

“My constitutional duty is now to look beyond the mechanism and to vote on the basis of a sound assessment of her credentials and the fitness of her judicial temperament.”

“I checked the hearing on the confirmation of Judge Barrett and her writings. I have had a long talk with her this week to further explore her case law and case law. It is clear that she is eligible by every objective criteria and has earned the highest possible ranking from the American Bar Association, “said Murkowski.

“She has shown a good command of law, intelligence, professionalism and, eventually, the ability to hold the rank of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.”

Murkowski, however, wanted to make sure that her criticism of the process of filling Ginsburg ‘s seat was properly noted.

“At least one more procedural vote will take place on Sunday, and I will again object to the progress of the appointment in the past. Assuming the motion prevails, when we reach a final vote, I will vote to confirm Judge Barrett will serve on the Supreme Court, “she said.

During a speech from the Senate floor on Saturday, Murkowski said, “I really regret that we’re here,” according to The Hill.

“I looked inward, contemplating in these tough days what I think is best for the institutions of our Country, and I realise that approving this nominee is not going to heal. It’s not going to save the wounds that these organizations have suffered, “Murkowski said.

“But none of the threats that should the balance of power in this chamber shift anything is on the table,” Murkowski said, referring to a discussion between Democrats, they would attempt to “pack” the court by adding justices and abolishing the filibuster if the Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the presidency and the Democrats regain control of the court.

In her floor speech, Murkowski was clear that, despite concerns about the procedure, she was impressed by Barrett.

“I have no doubts as to her intelligence. I have no reservations about the judicial temperament of Judge Barrett. I have no question about her ability to do the job, “she said to The Hill. “I have come to the conclusion that she is the kind of person we want in the Supreme Court.”

But she also made the situation transparent to her unhappiness.

“I do not believe that going forward with a candidate just over a week out from the presidential election when partisan tensions run as high as they may … would allow our country to become a stronger version of itself,” Murkowski said, according to The Hill. “Frankly, I’ve lost the battle of procedure.

“I agree that the best way to get us back on the road of fair consideration by judicial candidates is to test Judge Barrett as we would like to be judged on the basis of his credentials. But when we do that, when the final question comes before us, I ‘m going to be a yes, “Murkowski said.

“While I oppose the process that has brought us to this point, I do not oppose it as a person who has navigated the gauntlet with grace, ability and humility. I will vote ‘no ‘ to the procedural votes ahead of us. But ‘yes’ to Judge Barrett’s affirmation that the issue before us is her qualification as an associate justice, “Murkowski added.

