News
VIDEO: Biden Brags Democrats have created the ‘most comprehensive electoral fraud organisation in history’
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden bragged his effort to put together “the biggest and most comprehensive electoral fraud organisation in the history of American politics” in a podcast released on Saturday.
Speaking to former Obama administration staff on Pod Save America, host Dan Pfeiffer asked Biden what his message was to Americans who had not yet voted in the elections.
That’s when Sleepy Joe dropped his new clanger, delivering the gaffe with all the incoherence and lack of energy we’ve come to expect from the 78-year-old former vice president, who was supposed to be out on the pasture a decade ago before he could do any harm.
You can see that Biden is grappling with what he was trying to say. Chances are he’s been working to discourage voter fraud. But the man is incapable of articulating something.
It has now reached the point that Biden can not, in fact, stop himself from unintentionally speaking the facts.
Or was that a gaff after all? It may have been a Freudian mistake. Who knows that? Biden did not correct himself after stating that the Democrats had set up a “voter fraud organisation,” nor did the hosts try to correct or explain his bizarre braggadocio.
DAN PFEIFFER: One more question for you, Mr. Vice-President. This interview is coming out tomorrow, which is the early day of the vote. And so I’m going to ask you a two-part question, which is what I think President Obama used to call “Pulling Chuck Todd.” [Laughter] Part one: what’s your message to people who haven’t voted yet or don’t have a plan to vote yet. And part two, for the 50 million Americans who have already voted, what will they do over the last ten days to help make sure that you are the next president of the United States?
JOE BIDEN: Yeah, first of all, you know, uh, what’s really going on, uh, my opponent’s I’m thinking, uh, the thing that worries him the most is that he’s not a patch on Barack’s jeans. I mean, you know that Barack was a heck of a president, and I’m telling you what, man, it was an honor — I think you guys believe it, too — to work with him. I mean, this is an amazing privilege. And, uh, I’m not being a prosecutor. I mean, truly, that. Um, he had more dignity in his little finger than most people had in their whole body, and he had a spine like a ramrod. Has one of them.
But one of the stuff that I think is most relevant is those that haven’t voted yet, first of all, go to “I Will Vote dot com” to make a plan exactly how you’re going to vote, where you’re going to vote, when you’re going to vote because it can get complicated. Since the Republicans [sic] have done everything they can [sic] to make it harder for people to vote — especially people of color to vote. So go to “I’m going to vote dot com.”
Second, we’re in a situation where we’ve put together — and you [sic] guys did it for our administration, President Obama, before that — we’ve put together, I think, the biggest and most inclusive electoral fraud organization in the history of American politics. What the President is trying to do is deter people from voting by saying that their vote won’t be counted, that it can’t be counted, that we’re going to contest it, and all these things. If enough people vote, it would overpower the system. You see what’s going on right now. You guys know that as well as I do. You see a long, long line in early voting. You see, millions of people who have already cast their ballots.
And then, don’t be afraid. If, in reality, you have any problems, go to — and I don’t have the number, but it’s 833-DEMVOTE, the letters D-E-M-V-O-T-E. Call the number, please. We’ve got over a thousand attorneys. About a thousand of them are going to answer the phone. If you think there is a threat to your vote, go to 833-DEMVOTE. Please dial those letters on your phone. That’s going to get you the support we’ve already put in place.
Third, for those who have already voted, it’s not enough — God loves you — it’s not enough for you to vote. You’re going to have to go out and get your friends. You’re going to have to go out and get your mates. You’re going to have to go out and get people. There are so many people in the old days when it used to be a lot simpler. There are so many people that you would knock on the door and remember, Mrs. Smith didn’t have a car, that you’d take her to the vote, or you, the polls. You’re going to make sure you have your friends, your family.
And look, you know, as John Lewis said before he died, you really have a sacred right, and it’s a sacred duty to vote. Young people in particular. You are the ones who, if 18-24, 25-year-olds vote in the same proportion as the majority of the population voted in 2016, you know what will happen? We would have had 5.2 million more people to vote. You could own the election. You could own the result. It really, really, really, really, really does matter. And make a case for your colleagues. Present the case to friends that they can’t complain if they’re not going to vote. And it’s going to be counted. It will be counted.
And because I think the American people are going to turn up, Dan, there’s no way to escape the result in such large numbers. And look at what he did from the beginning. Don’t do anything to try to stop you, saying he’s not sure he’s going to embrace the findings. He’s not sure what he’s going to do. I guarantee that he will embrace the findings and that he will be out in—[chuckles]—no one will stick with him. You know, uh, you know, he’s the only president I know that six of his generals who worked directly for him said he was unfit to be president, commander-in-chief. So I’m not concerned about any coup here. You know, not that he says there’s going to be a coup.
But it’s, look, think of everything that’s been said. When I said about three months ago, “I think he’s going to, he’s going to say he might not step down, he might not acknowledge the results of the vote,” people said, “Oh, there’s Biden.” What did he do? It was two weeks later. It’s all built to try to prevent people from voting. So those who voted, you know how long it took you, how you did it, what you did.
Go in particular — if you have, you know, grandparents or older people in your neighborhood that you know. And they’ve got, they’ve got an absentee vote. Show them it depends if they’re going to fill it out. It’s really complex, some of it. They haven’t made things any easier. For people, man. In a number of states. And by the way, wat’s [sic] why we challenged — may not hold back in Pennsylvania, [sic] the Supreme Court had to amend it, but — now they’ve allowed the county, whether it’s postmarked, [sic] to be counted for the next few days, which it should be.
Ok, you’ve got a governor in Texas who has these drop boxes, one in the county. Some counties are almost, literally, as large as my state. And the theory is that there’s a drop box? And then, we’re going to have enough people out there to police it, track it, make sure it [sic]—don’t be threatened. But go out and help those you know may have physical, physical trouble getting to the polling place [sic], or they may need help on how to do what they need to do to get the vote done. I’m going to vote dot com. Will tell you exactly where you can vote, where you live, what conditions are there for you, and vote early. Vote early on.
But I, and I, by the way, I’m especially at one of the things we’ve done—you know, you guys’ generation has stepped up. One of the things you might note that I began arguing for is the need for substantially more young poll workers. Well, thousands of you turned up. Thousands of you have turned up. Because of COVID, older voters are traditionally vote watchers to making sure that all is squared away, they’re scared to turn up because they’re dying. Or they’re having COVID, a lot of them. They’re concerned about that. They saw what was going on with their friends.
So what’s going on here is, this election is a generational election. This is, this generation’s opportunity — not a joke — to put back our democracy. It’s literally, literally — my word as a Biden is at stake. Our democracy is at risk here. And you know, both of us, I, and I have to confess to you. You know, I’ve always read that. I was a major in political science history at college. I’ve been involved in public life for my entire adult life. But I never really believed it — that it was, you know, that every generation has to earn it. Well, guess what it is. It’s at risk, man. This is in jeopardy. Don’t be private about it. Don’t be private about it. And whether you vote for me or against me, vote for me. Vote. Vote. Vote. Vote. There’s not one thing we can’t do when the people of America stand together. And this isn’t hyperbole. Well, I mean it. There’s nothing in there. Nothing beyond our ability.
JON LOVETT: On that note, Vice President Joe Biden, thank you very much for your time. Good luck in the last ten days, and let’s win this thing.
BIDEN: I’m going to give it hell. Thank you so much for that. And, by the way, you guys have such an enormous follow-up. Not just my children, my grown children, but my five grandchildren, from 27 to, uh, 14 years of age. Er, no, this isn’t real. Seventeen. She would have been really angry, I said 14. Uh, but all joking aside, you’re just reaching out, and, uh, you’re touching and you’re talking, you know, you’re talking to people. And it’s relevant. That really does matter. Ok, anyway. Thank you. Looking forward to seeing you in person.
Biden Vows To Make Masks Obligatory in ‘All Interstate Transport’
50 GOP Youth Organizations call on the Republican Senate to take action against the Big Tech
First Report Cards Go Out for Kids Studying Online, Reveal Troubling Patterns of Failure and Reality
Trump Slams Sacha Baron Cohen, branding him “Unfunny Creep”
Moderate GOP Sen. Murkowski Reverses Course, declares that she will vote to confirm Barrett to the Court
VIDEO: Biden Brags Democrats have created the ‘most comprehensive electoral fraud organisation in history’
PA Supreme Court: Signatures Don’t Have to Fit Mail-In Ballots
CNN Editor: Trump ‘Successed in the Middle East When Other Presidents Struggled’
Harris, Big Name Dynamo Targeted by Biden Business Ventures
Kushner, Ivanka Trump Threatened To Sue Lincoln Project Over ‘Defamatory’ NYC Billboards
It’s ‘Crass’ To Go For a Political Opponent Children Says Joe Biden
The Squad calls on the UN to investigate the human rights abuses of DHS
Trump Attacks Bureaucracy, Issues Executive Order Keeping Government Employees Accountable
Ralph Benko: The Real Story of the Candy Bomber Reminds U.S. Goodness at Stake in Election
GoFundMe Removes Fundraiser For Right Wing Protester Who Has His Front Teeth Knocked Out By Antifa
Chuck Schumer begs the FBI Director of IGNORE Major Hunter Biden Scandal
Lisa Murkowski, nominee of the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett
EXCLUSIVE SOURCE: Biden Daughter’s Diary Information ‘Not Acceptable’ Showers Joe As Kid
Report: Hunter Biden Group at Deal Center That Saw Strategic US Manufacturer Acquired by China
Four years Completed, Trump had a lot of unfinished business
Trump votes in Fla. before the rally; Biden focuses on Pa.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: El Clasico live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, start time, starting lineups, odds
Senate Panel Flinches At Subpoenas For Twitter, Facebook CEOs
Charlie Brown Holiday Specials will not air on TV for the first time in more than 50 years
New Jersey Mayor captured the opening of food boxes for the hungry, swapping Trump’s letter with his own
Man Nearly Murdered After Flying Trump’s Flag On His Truck
Economists: US GDP to demonstrate the greatest growth since the Second World War just before the elections
Liberal Heads Erupt As Van Jones Tells CNN Trump ‘Positive Things For Black Community’
15,000 People Expected to Join “Worship Protest” Against Church Lockdowns
Leftists’ Attempt to ‘Shut Down DC’ After Election To Drive Trump From Office
Trump will be hospitalised in ‘the next couple of days’ at the Walter Reed Medical Center
What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
Top 10 SEO agencies in Bangalore
PHOTO: Husband Mauricio reacted as RHOBH Stars Slam to Reports of Divorce “Fake News” “Fake News”
Sparkly Jumpsuit: see your change over the years Penelope Cruz, 46.
Russia’s Collusion for Weakening Trump, Obama Docs Reveal Hillary Clinton
How can Homeowners Select the Best Home Insurance Policies in Florida?
Why was the McMillian episode omitted from My 600 Lb Life?
3 Historic Sites to Visit In Albany
Different Types of Coloured Pencils and Practical Tips for Buying Coloured Pencils
Checklist for Outdoor Activities Like Hunting, Shooting, Fishing
AOC note: Trump is NOT a white Nationalist, Liz Warren, Kamala
Following complications, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announces death of baby
The 9th album of Rihanna arrives “Sooner” Than Fans Think: All We Know
Congratulations to the Queen: The first baby to Nicki Minaj is born in Los Angeles
How to Get Rid of Muscle Soreness Naturally?
Wholesale Products from China – Know More about Buying Chinese Wholesale Products
Kris Jenner accused in complaint by the Bodyguard of sexual assault and the specifics of alleged misconduct as claimed by Kris Denies
Chadwick Boseman: See first pics of actor in his film 1 month after death Chadwick Boseman:
Shades of Braunwyn with Housewives Curse Remarks, former RHOC Star Closes on NC Home. “Issues” with Housewives Curse Statement.
What to Look for in an Online Cycling Clothing Website in the US
Are Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins really part of the cast RHOBH?
New parents! The Relationship Timeline of Nicki Minaj and Kenneth ‘Zoo’
Sports Injury Recovery- A Step by Step Process
Move to a New Apartment Without Stress
Topmost Recognized Talent Management Organizations to Watch in 2020
The Benefits of In-Home Care
How Can Real Estate Benefit From Cloud Computing?
How the Power of Explainer Videos Plays a Vital Role in Marketing?
How to Boost Your Metabolism
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Trump will be hospitalised in ‘the next couple of days’ at the Walter Reed Medical Center
-
News4 weeks ago
What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
-
startup4 weeks ago
Top 10 SEO agencies in Bangalore
-
News3 weeks ago
PHOTO: Husband Mauricio reacted as RHOBH Stars Slam to Reports of Divorce “Fake News” “Fake News”
-
News3 weeks ago
Sparkly Jumpsuit: see your change over the years Penelope Cruz, 46.
-
News3 weeks ago
Russia’s Collusion for Weakening Trump, Obama Docs Reveal Hillary Clinton
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How can Homeowners Select the Best Home Insurance Policies in Florida?
-
News3 weeks ago
Why was the McMillian episode omitted from My 600 Lb Life?
-
Travel4 weeks ago
3 Historic Sites to Visit In Albany
-
Featured4 weeks ago
Different Types of Coloured Pencils and Practical Tips for Buying Coloured Pencils
-
Travel3 weeks ago
Checklist for Outdoor Activities Like Hunting, Shooting, Fishing
-
News3 weeks ago
AOC note: Trump is NOT a white Nationalist, Liz Warren, Kamala
-
News3 weeks ago
Following complications, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announces death of baby
-
News3 weeks ago
The 9th album of Rihanna arrives “Sooner” Than Fans Think: All We Know
-
News3 weeks ago
Congratulations to the Queen: The first baby to Nicki Minaj is born in Los Angeles
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
How to Get Rid of Muscle Soreness Naturally?
You must be logged in to post a comment Login