VIDEO: Biden Brags Democrats have created the ‘most comprehensive electoral fraud organisation in history’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden bragged his effort to put together “the biggest and most comprehensive electoral fraud organisation in the history of American politics” in a podcast released on Saturday.

Speaking to former Obama administration staff on Pod Save America, host Dan Pfeiffer asked Biden what his message was to Americans who had not yet voted in the elections.

That’s when Sleepy Joe dropped his new clanger, delivering the gaffe with all the incoherence and lack of energy we’ve come to expect from the 78-year-old former vice president, who was supposed to be out on the pasture a decade ago before he could do any harm.

You can see that Biden is grappling with what he was trying to say. Chances are he’s been working to discourage voter fraud. But the man is incapable of articulating something.

It has now reached the point that Biden can not, in fact, stop himself from unintentionally speaking the facts.

Or was that a gaff after all? It may have been a Freudian mistake. Who knows that? Biden did not correct himself after stating that the Democrats had set up a “voter fraud organisation,” nor did the hosts try to correct or explain his bizarre braggadocio.

DAN PFEIFFER: One more question for you, Mr. Vice-President. This interview is coming out tomorrow, which is the early day of the vote. And so I’m going to ask you a two-part question, which is what I think President Obama used to call “Pulling Chuck Todd.” [Laughter] Part one: what’s your message to people who haven’t voted yet or don’t have a plan to vote yet. And part two, for the 50 million Americans who have already voted, what will they do over the last ten days to help make sure that you are the next president of the United States?

JOE BIDEN: Yeah, first of all, you know, uh, what’s really going on, uh, my opponent’s I’m thinking, uh, the thing that worries him the most is that he’s not a patch on Barack’s jeans. I mean, you know that Barack was a heck of a president, and I’m telling you what, man, it was an honor — I think you guys believe it, too — to work with him. I mean, this is an amazing privilege. And, uh, I’m not being a prosecutor. I mean, truly, that. Um, he had more dignity in his little finger than most people had in their whole body, and he had a spine like a ramrod. Has one of them.

But one of the stuff that I think is most relevant is those that haven’t voted yet, first of all, go to “I Will Vote dot com” to make a plan exactly how you’re going to vote, where you’re going to vote, when you’re going to vote because it can get complicated. Since the Republicans [sic] have done everything they can [sic] to make it harder for people to vote — especially people of color to vote. So go to “I’m going to vote dot com.”

Second, we’re in a situation where we’ve put together — and you [sic] guys did it for our administration, President Obama, before that — we’ve put together, I think, the biggest and most inclusive electoral fraud organization in the history of American politics. What the President is trying to do is deter people from voting by saying that their vote won’t be counted, that it can’t be counted, that we’re going to contest it, and all these things. If enough people vote, it would overpower the system. You see what’s going on right now. You guys know that as well as I do. You see a long, long line in early voting. You see, millions of people who have already cast their ballots.

And then, don’t be afraid. If, in reality, you have any problems, go to — and I don’t have the number, but it’s 833-DEMVOTE, the letters D-E-M-V-O-T-E. Call the number, please. We’ve got over a thousand attorneys. About a thousand of them are going to answer the phone. If you think there is a threat to your vote, go to 833-DEMVOTE. Please dial those letters on your phone. That’s going to get you the support we’ve already put in place.

Third, for those who have already voted, it’s not enough — God loves you — it’s not enough for you to vote. You’re going to have to go out and get your friends. You’re going to have to go out and get your mates. You’re going to have to go out and get people. There are so many people in the old days when it used to be a lot simpler. There are so many people that you would knock on the door and remember, Mrs. Smith didn’t have a car, that you’d take her to the vote, or you, the polls. You’re going to make sure you have your friends, your family.

And look, you know, as John Lewis said before he died, you really have a sacred right, and it’s a sacred duty to vote. Young people in particular. You are the ones who, if 18-24, 25-year-olds vote in the same proportion as the majority of the population voted in 2016, you know what will happen? We would have had 5.2 million more people to vote. You could own the election. You could own the result. It really, really, really, really, really does matter. And make a case for your colleagues. Present the case to friends that they can’t complain if they’re not going to vote. And it’s going to be counted. It will be counted.

And because I think the American people are going to turn up, Dan, there’s no way to escape the result in such large numbers. And look at what he did from the beginning. Don’t do anything to try to stop you, saying he’s not sure he’s going to embrace the findings. He’s not sure what he’s going to do. I guarantee that he will embrace the findings and that he will be out in—[chuckles]—no one will stick with him. You know, uh, you know, he’s the only president I know that six of his generals who worked directly for him said he was unfit to be president, commander-in-chief. So I’m not concerned about any coup here. You know, not that he says there’s going to be a coup.

But it’s, look, think of everything that’s been said. When I said about three months ago, “I think he’s going to, he’s going to say he might not step down, he might not acknowledge the results of the vote,” people said, “Oh, there’s Biden.” What did he do? It was two weeks later. It’s all built to try to prevent people from voting. So those who voted, you know how long it took you, how you did it, what you did.

Go in particular — if you have, you know, grandparents or older people in your neighborhood that you know. And they’ve got, they’ve got an absentee vote. Show them it depends if they’re going to fill it out. It’s really complex, some of it. They haven’t made things any easier. For people, man. In a number of states. And by the way, wat’s [sic] why we challenged — may not hold back in Pennsylvania, [sic] the Supreme Court had to amend it, but — now they’ve allowed the county, whether it’s postmarked, [sic] to be counted for the next few days, which it should be.

Ok, you’ve got a governor in Texas who has these drop boxes, one in the county. Some counties are almost, literally, as large as my state. And the theory is that there’s a drop box? And then, we’re going to have enough people out there to police it, track it, make sure it [sic]—don’t be threatened. But go out and help those you know may have physical, physical trouble getting to the polling place [sic], or they may need help on how to do what they need to do to get the vote done. I’m going to vote dot com. Will tell you exactly where you can vote, where you live, what conditions are there for you, and vote early. Vote early on.

But I, and I, by the way, I’m especially at one of the things we’ve done—you know, you guys’ generation has stepped up. One of the things you might note that I began arguing for is the need for substantially more young poll workers. Well, thousands of you turned up. Thousands of you have turned up. Because of COVID, older voters are traditionally vote watchers to making sure that all is squared away, they’re scared to turn up because they’re dying. Or they’re having COVID, a lot of them. They’re concerned about that. They saw what was going on with their friends.

So what’s going on here is, this election is a generational election. This is, this generation’s opportunity — not a joke — to put back our democracy. It’s literally, literally — my word as a Biden is at stake. Our democracy is at risk here. And you know, both of us, I, and I have to confess to you. You know, I’ve always read that. I was a major in political science history at college. I’ve been involved in public life for my entire adult life. But I never really believed it — that it was, you know, that every generation has to earn it. Well, guess what it is. It’s at risk, man. This is in jeopardy. Don’t be private about it. Don’t be private about it. And whether you vote for me or against me, vote for me. Vote. Vote. Vote. Vote. There’s not one thing we can’t do when the people of America stand together. And this isn’t hyperbole. Well, I mean it. There’s nothing in there. Nothing beyond our ability.

JON LOVETT: On that note, Vice President Joe Biden, thank you very much for your time. Good luck in the last ten days, and let’s win this thing.

BIDEN: I’m going to give it hell. Thank you so much for that. And, by the way, you guys have such an enormous follow-up. Not just my children, my grown children, but my five grandchildren, from 27 to, uh, 14 years of age. Er, no, this isn’t real. Seventeen. She would have been really angry, I said 14. Uh, but all joking aside, you’re just reaching out, and, uh, you’re touching and you’re talking, you know, you’re talking to people. And it’s relevant. That really does matter. Ok, anyway. Thank you. Looking forward to seeing you in person.