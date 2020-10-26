‘I had to remind him that he was a Black person’: Chelsea Handler’s shame rapper 50 Cent for Trump’s support

On Friday night, Chelsea Handler thanked her ex-boyfriend, 50 Cent, for endorsing President Donald Trump’s re-election during the “Tonight Show” appearance.

If you don’t know who Handler is, don’t worry, you’re not going to miss a thing. She’s better known for “New York Times Bestsellers” than her actual acting career, consisting of mediocre films, can be found on any shelf of Goodwill and raunchy humour.

However, that didn’t stop Time from ranking it as one of the most influential people in the world on its annual “Time 100” list in 2012.

WARNING: The following comments and tweets contain coarse language which some viewers might find offensive:

Handler’s refreshing remarks were in response to her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, who posted a snapshot of the news broadcast on Instagram.

He said, “WHAT THE [F**CK]! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, [FU * *] NEW YORK The KNICKS never win. I don’t care if Trump doesn’t like black people, 62 percent of them are you out of the [f*cking] mind.

(The picture can be seen here, but note: the obscenities are written in full.)

The rapper also tweeted that he didn’t like the New York City fee, saying, “Eh, I don’t want to be 20cent. 62 percent is a very, very, very bad idea. I don’t like it, man! Oh, well, I don’t want to be 20cent.

62 percent is a very, very, very bad idea. I don’t like it, man! # abcforlife nov 18 # starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/y9Tss0o6Q -50cent (@50cent) October 20, 2020.

“You used to be my favourite ex-boyfriend,” said Handler.

The pair was dated a bit in 2011, and they were on good terms with each other until they split up, according to the US Weekly.

That may have changed, however, because of their different views on politics.

“So he doesn’t want to pay 62 per cent of taxes and he doesn’t want to go from ’50 Cent’ to ’20 Cent’ and I had to remind him that he was a black guy, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump and that he shouldn’t have any impact on a whole lot of people who would listen to him and he’s concerned about his own personal pocketbook,” Handler said in her interview with host Jimmy Fall.

“I haven’t heard from him yet, but I’m ready, you know, to seal the deal in more ways than one if he changes his mind and officially denounces Donald Trump,” she said.

“If you know what I’m talking about, I might be able to go for another spin.”

Judging from the likes to dislike ratio on the video, most viewers were not fans of the interview, with over 2.5k dislikes to 1.3k likes.

50 Cent responded to his ex-girlfriend by tweeting:

Oh, my Goodness, this is the effect of my love life.

@chelseahandler I love Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us. Pic.twitter.com / PctWkzrqCP # starzgettheapp -50cent (@50cent)

To which Handler replied:

The comedian spoke again on Friday, reminding Jackson that the deal was before election day.

This deal is until the 3rd of November, Curtis.

Handler’s remarks about her ex-boyfriend are disturbing.

Since when did you pick a political candidate to stand behind on the basis of your race? And why is a wealthy, white liberal “recalling” a black man that “he was a black guy, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump?” It also adds another “you’re not black” moment to the list on the left.

It’s part of a long series of incidents any time a black person steps out in support of Trump.

All of a sudden, it’s OK to be racist and tell others they can’t do something because of the colour of their skin. News Flash: Race doesn’t decide who you’re going to vote for, and Handler, along with other actors, isn’t behaving like they live in their cosy mansions, barely influenced by the chaos of the current political atmosphere.

When asked if she saw the debate on Thursday, Handler said, “I’ve been hearing the dumb talk for four years, and I don’t need to say any more.”

Fallon also wondered why Handler hadn’t done the comedy in six years.

“I didn’t have anything to say,” she said.

The question is, do people really want to hear what she has to say now?