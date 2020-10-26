Connect with us

News

‘I had to remind him that he was a Black person’: Chelsea Handler’s shame rapper 50 Cent for Trump’s support

Published

7 hours ago

on

'I had to remind him that he was a Black person': Chelsea Handler's shame rapper 50 Cent for Trump's support

On Friday night, Chelsea Handler thanked her ex-boyfriend, 50 Cent, for endorsing President Donald Trump’s re-election during the “Tonight Show” appearance.

If you don’t know who Handler is, don’t worry, you’re not going to miss a thing. She’s better known for “New York Times Bestsellers” than her actual acting career, consisting of mediocre films, can be found on any shelf of Goodwill and raunchy humour.

However, that didn’t stop Time from ranking it as one of the most influential people in the world on its annual “Time 100” list in 2012.

WARNING: The following comments and tweets contain coarse language which some viewers might find offensive:

Handler’s refreshing remarks were in response to her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, who posted a snapshot of the news broadcast on Instagram.

He said, “WHAT THE [F**CK]! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, [FU * *] NEW YORK The KNICKS never win. I don’t care if Trump doesn’t like black people, 62 percent of them are you out of the [f*cking] mind.

(The picture can be seen here, but note: the obscenities are written in full.)

The rapper also tweeted that he didn’t like the New York City fee, saying, “Eh, I don’t want to be 20cent. 62 percent is a very, very, very bad idea. I don’t like it, man! Oh, well, I don’t want to be 20cent.

62 percent is a very, very, very bad idea. I don’t like it, man! # abcforlife nov 18 # starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/y9Tss0o6Q -50cent (@50cent) October 20, 2020.

“You used to be my favourite ex-boyfriend,” said Handler.

You used to be my favourite ex-boyfriend of mine.

The pair was dated a bit in 2011, and they were on good terms with each other until they split up, according to the US Weekly.

That may have changed, however, because of their different views on politics.

“So he doesn’t want to pay 62 per cent of taxes and he doesn’t want to go from ’50 Cent’ to ’20 Cent’ and I had to remind him that he was a black guy, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump and that he shouldn’t have any impact on a whole lot of people who would listen to him and he’s concerned about his own personal pocketbook,” Handler said in her interview with host Jimmy Fall.

“I haven’t heard from him yet, but I’m ready, you know, to seal the deal in more ways than one if he changes his mind and officially denounces Donald Trump,” she said.

“If you know what I’m talking about, I might be able to go for another spin.”

Judging from the likes to dislike ratio on the video, most viewers were not fans of the interview, with over 2.5k dislikes to 1.3k likes.

50 Cent responded to his ex-girlfriend by tweeting:

Oh, my Goodness, this is the effect of my love life.

@chelseahandler I love Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us. Pic.twitter.com / PctWkzrqCP # starzgettheapp -50cent (@50cent)


To which Handler replied:

The comedian spoke again on Friday, reminding Jackson that the deal was before election day.

This deal is until the 3rd of November, Curtis.

Handler’s remarks about her ex-boyfriend are disturbing.

Since when did you pick a political candidate to stand behind on the basis of your race? And why is a wealthy, white liberal “recalling” a black man that “he was a black guy, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump?” It also adds another “you’re not black” moment to the list on the left.

It’s part of a long series of incidents any time a black person steps out in support of Trump.

All of a sudden, it’s OK to be racist and tell others they can’t do something because of the colour of their skin. News Flash: Race doesn’t decide who you’re going to vote for, and Handler, along with other actors, isn’t behaving like they live in their cosy mansions, barely influenced by the chaos of the current political atmosphere.

When asked if she saw the debate on Thursday, Handler said, “I’ve been hearing the dumb talk for four years, and I don’t need to say any more.”

Fallon also wondered why Handler hadn’t done the comedy in six years.

“I didn’t have anything to say,” she said.

The question is, do people really want to hear what she has to say now?

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

5 People Similar to VP Pence Test Positive to COVID
News7 hours ago

5 People Similar to VP Pence Test Positive to COVID
'The Lizard Brain is in this country': MSNBC Guest Insults Voters in the Off-the-Rails Tirade
News7 hours ago

‘The Lizard Brain is in this country’: MSNBC Guest Insults Voters in the Off-the-Rails Tirade
Shamann Walton
News7 hours ago

San Francisco votes to allow people to sue if someone makes a 911 call against them
Man Defends Himself in Violent Road-Rage Incident, Will Not Face Charges
News7 hours ago

Man Defends Himself in Violent Road-Rage Incident, Will Not Face Charges
Obama made at least 19 false statements during Joe Biden 's speech in Florida
News7 hours ago

Obama made at least 19 false statements during Joe Biden ‘s speech in Florida
NF10252020 1
News7 hours ago

Biden Doubles Down on Pledge to Increase Taxes Despite 66% of electorate, 57% of Democrats Wanting Reduction
'NEPOTISM': Bidens Lobbied To Get Obama Admin Posts To Business Partners, Family Members
News7 hours ago

‘NEPOTISM’: Bidens Lobbied To Get Obama Admin Posts To Business Partners, Family Members
'I had to remind him that he was a Black person': Chelsea Handler's shame rapper 50 Cent for Trump's support
News7 hours ago

‘I had to remind him that he was a Black person’: Chelsea Handler’s shame rapper 50 Cent for Trump’s support
REMINDER: Joe Biden Backs Surgery For Transgender Children as Young as 8
News7 hours ago

REMINDER: Joe Biden Backs Surgery For Transgender Children as Young as 8
Video Reveals Kamala Harris Campaign to People Waiting on Voting Line
News7 hours ago

Video Reveals Kamala Harris Campaign to People Waiting on Voting Line
Joe Biden is calling another Lid just days before the referendum
News8 hours ago

Joe Biden is calling another Lid just days before the referendum
EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham Thrown Out of Family Home
News8 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham Thrown Out of Family Home
Despite Calling a Lid on 4 Days Last Week, Biden Does It Again Just 9 Days Away from Elections
News8 hours ago

Despite Calling a Lid on 4 Days Last Week, Biden Does It Again Just 9 Days Away from Elections
40 Days of Life Pro-Life Prayer Movement Saved 388 Babies From Abortion So Far
News8 hours ago

40 Days of Life Pro-Life Prayer Movement Saved 388 Babies From Abortion So Far
Murkowski Breaks for Amy Coney Barrett; Will vote to confirm the SCOTUS nomination;
News8 hours ago

Murkowski Breaks for Amy Coney Barrett; Will vote to confirm the SCOTUS Nomination
Here's the Context Behind Buzz Aldrin's 'Check Six' endorsement of Martha McSally
News8 hours ago

Here’s the Context Behind Buzz Aldrin’s ‘Check Six’ endorsement of Martha McSally
Senator Bob Casey appears to be pro-life, but opposes Amy Coney Barrett.
News8 hours ago

Senator Bob Casey appears to be pro-life, but opposes Amy Coney Barrett.
Trump Air Force One 913x479
News8 hours ago

Media Members Find Message About Trump’s Poll Numbers in Their Air Force One Cabin
Biden Vows To Make Masks Obligatory in 'All Interstate Transport'
News1 day ago

Biden Vows To Make Masks Obligatory in ‘All Interstate Transport’
50 GOP Youth Organizations call on the Republican Senate to take action against the Big Tech
News1 day ago

50 GOP Youth Organizations call on the Republican Senate to take action against the Big Tech
First Report Cards Go Out for Kids Studying Online, Reveal Troubling Patterns of Failure and Reality
News1 day ago

First Report Cards Go Out for Kids Studying Online, Reveal Troubling Patterns of Failure and Reality
Trump Slams Sacha Baron Cohen, branding him "Unfunny Creep"
News1 day ago

Trump Slams Sacha Baron Cohen, branding him “Unfunny Creep”
Moderate GOP Sen. Murkowski Reverses Course, declares that she will vote to confirm Barrett to the Court
News1 day ago

Moderate GOP Sen. Murkowski Reverses Course, declares that she will vote to confirm Barrett to the Court
VIDEO: Biden Brags Democrats have created the 'most comprehensive electoral fraud organisation in history'
News1 day ago

VIDEO: Biden Brags Democrats have created the ‘most comprehensive electoral fraud organisation in history’
Supreme Court
News1 day ago

PA Supreme Court: Signatures Don’t Have to Fit Mail-In Ballots
CNN Editor: Trump 'Successed in the Middle East When Other Presidents Struggled'
News1 day ago

CNN Editor: Trump ‘Successed in the Middle East When Other Presidents Struggled’
Harris, Big Name Dynamo Targeted by Biden Business Ventures
News1 day ago

Harris, Big Name Dynamo Targeted by Biden Business Ventures
Kushner, Ivanka Trump Threatened To Sue Lincoln Project Over 'Defamatory' NYC Billboards
News1 day ago

Kushner, Ivanka Trump Threatened To Sue Lincoln Project Over ‘Defamatory’ NYC Billboards
It's 'Crass' To Go For a Political Opponent Children Says Joe Biden
News1 day ago

It’s ‘Crass’ To Go For a Political Opponent Children Says Joe Biden
The Squad calls on the UN to investigate the human rights abuses of DHS
News1 day ago

The Squad calls on the UN to investigate the human rights abuses of DHS
trump
News3 weeks ago

Trump will be hospitalised in ‘the next couple of days’ at the Walter Reed Medical Center
What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
News4 weeks ago

What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
good seo company
startup4 weeks ago

Top 10 SEO agencies in Bangalore
PHOTO: Husband Mauricio reacted as RHOBH Stars Slam to Reports of Divorce "Fake News"
News4 weeks ago

PHOTO: Husband Mauricio reacted as RHOBH Stars Slam to Reports of Divorce “Fake News” “Fake News”
Sparkly Jumpsuit: see your change over the years Penelope Cruz, 46.
News4 weeks ago

Sparkly Jumpsuit: see your change over the years Penelope Cruz, 46.
Russia's Collusion for Weakening Trump, Obama Docs Reveal Hillary Clinton
News4 weeks ago

Russia’s Collusion for Weakening Trump, Obama Docs Reveal Hillary Clinton
Why was the McMillian episode omitted from My 600 Lb Life?
News4 weeks ago

Why was the McMillian episode omitted from My 600 Lb Life?
home insurance
Finance4 weeks ago

How can Homeowners Select the Best Home Insurance Policies in Florida?
Albany
Travel4 weeks ago

3 Historic Sites to Visit In Albany
Featured4 weeks ago

Different Types of Coloured Pencils and Practical Tips for Buying Coloured Pencils
Healthy Traveling Tips
Travel3 weeks ago

Checklist for Outdoor Activities Like Hunting, Shooting, Fishing
Following complications, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announces death of baby
News4 weeks ago

Following complications, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announces death of baby
AOC note: Trump is NOT a white Nationalist, Liz Warren, Kamala
News4 weeks ago

AOC note: Trump is NOT a white Nationalist, Liz Warren, Kamala
The 9th album of Rihanna arrives "Sooner" Than Fans Think: All We Know
News4 weeks ago

The 9th album of Rihanna arrives “Sooner” Than Fans Think: All We Know
Congratulations to the Queen: The first baby to Nicki Minaj is born in Los Angeles
News4 weeks ago

Congratulations to the Queen: The first baby to Nicki Minaj is born in Los Angeles
muscles
Fitness3 weeks ago

How to Get Rid of Muscle Soreness Naturally?
wholesale
Business3 weeks ago

Wholesale Products from China – Know More about Buying Chinese Wholesale Products
Kris Jenner accused in complaint by the Bodyguard of sexual assault and the specifics of alleged misconduct as claimed by Kris Denies
News4 weeks ago

Kris Jenner accused in complaint by the Bodyguard of sexual assault and the specifics of alleged misconduct as claimed by Kris Denies
New Jersey Mayor captured the opening of food boxes for the hungry, swapping Trump's letter with his own
News2 days ago

New Jersey Mayor captured the opening of food boxes for the hungry, swapping Trump’s letter with his own
Chadwick Boseman: See first pics of actor in his film 1 month after death Chadwick Boseman:
News4 weeks ago

Chadwick Boseman: See first pics of actor in his film 1 month after death Chadwick Boseman:
Shades of Braunwyn with Housewives Curse Remarks, former RHOC Star Closes on NC Home. "Issues" with Housewives Curse Statement.
News4 weeks ago

Shades of Braunwyn with Housewives Curse Remarks, former RHOC Star Closes on NC Home. “Issues” with Housewives Curse Statement.
What to Look for in an Online Cycling Clothing Website in the US
Fashion2 weeks ago

What to Look for in an Online Cycling Clothing Website in the US
EXCLUSIVE SOURCE: Biden Daughter's Diary Information 'Not Acceptable' Showers Joe As Kid
News1 day ago

EXCLUSIVE SOURCE: Biden Daughter’s Diary Information ‘Not Acceptable’ Showers Joe As Kid
woman-helping-sportsman-with-injury
Fitness1 week ago

Sports Injury Recovery- A Step by Step Process
Are Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins really part of the cast RHOBH?
News4 weeks ago

Are Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins really part of the cast RHOBH?
New parents! The Relationship Timeline of Nicki Minaj and Kenneth 'Zoo'
News4 weeks ago

New parents! The Relationship Timeline of Nicki Minaj and Kenneth ‘Zoo’
apartment
Home Improvement2 weeks ago

Move to a New Apartment Without Stress
talent management organization
Education1 week ago

Topmost Recognized Talent Management Organizations to Watch in 2020
The Benefits of In-Home Care featured image euro american connections and homecare Inhomecare
HEALTH1 week ago

The Benefits of In-Home Care
explainer video
Anime1 week ago

How the Power of Explainer Videos Plays a Vital Role in Marketing?

Trending