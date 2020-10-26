News
‘I had to remind him that he was a Black person’: Chelsea Handler’s shame rapper 50 Cent for Trump’s support
On Friday night, Chelsea Handler thanked her ex-boyfriend, 50 Cent, for endorsing President Donald Trump’s re-election during the “Tonight Show” appearance.
If you don’t know who Handler is, don’t worry, you’re not going to miss a thing. She’s better known for “New York Times Bestsellers” than her actual acting career, consisting of mediocre films, can be found on any shelf of Goodwill and raunchy humour.
However, that didn’t stop Time from ranking it as one of the most influential people in the world on its annual “Time 100” list in 2012.
WARNING: The following comments and tweets contain coarse language which some viewers might find offensive:
Handler’s refreshing remarks were in response to her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, who posted a snapshot of the news broadcast on Instagram.
He said, “WHAT THE [F**CK]! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, [FU * *] NEW YORK The KNICKS never win. I don’t care if Trump doesn’t like black people, 62 percent of them are you out of the [f*cking] mind.
(The picture can be seen here, but note: the obscenities are written in full.)
The rapper also tweeted that he didn’t like the New York City fee, saying, “Eh, I don’t want to be 20cent. 62 percent is a very, very, very bad idea. I don’t like it, man! Oh, well, I don’t want to be 20cent.
62 percent is a very, very, very bad idea. I don’t like it, man! # abcforlife nov 18 # starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/y9Tss0o6Q -50cent (@50cent) October 20, 2020.
“You used to be my favourite ex-boyfriend,” said Handler.
You used to be my favourite ex-boyfriend of mine.
👀Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. 😟i don’t like it ! #abcforlife nov 18 #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/y9TsSs0o6Q
— 50cent (@50cent) October 20, 2020
The pair was dated a bit in 2011, and they were on good terms with each other until they split up, according to the US Weekly.
That may have changed, however, because of their different views on politics.
“So he doesn’t want to pay 62 per cent of taxes and he doesn’t want to go from ’50 Cent’ to ’20 Cent’ and I had to remind him that he was a black guy, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump and that he shouldn’t have any impact on a whole lot of people who would listen to him and he’s concerned about his own personal pocketbook,” Handler said in her interview with host Jimmy Fall.
“I haven’t heard from him yet, but I’m ready, you know, to seal the deal in more ways than one if he changes his mind and officially denounces Donald Trump,” she said.
“If you know what I’m talking about, I might be able to go for another spin.”
Judging from the likes to dislike ratio on the video, most viewers were not fans of the interview, with over 2.5k dislikes to 1.3k likes.
50 Cent responded to his ex-girlfriend by tweeting:
Oh, my Goodness, this is the effect of my love life.
@chelseahandler I love Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us. Pic.twitter.com / PctWkzrqCP # starzgettheapp -50cent (@50cent)
👀Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. 😟i don’t like it ! #abcforlife nov 18 #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/y9TsSs0o6Q
— 50cent (@50cent) October 20, 2020
To which Handler replied:
The comedian spoke again on Friday, reminding Jackson that the deal was before election day.
This deal is until the 3rd of November, Curtis.
🤦♂️oh my God this is effecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl. #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/PctWkzrqCP
— 50cent (@50cent) October 21, 2020
Handler’s remarks about her ex-boyfriend are disturbing.
Since when did you pick a political candidate to stand behind on the basis of your race? And why is a wealthy, white liberal “recalling” a black man that “he was a black guy, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump?” It also adds another “you’re not black” moment to the list on the left.
It’s part of a long series of incidents any time a black person steps out in support of Trump.
All of a sudden, it’s OK to be racist and tell others they can’t do something because of the colour of their skin. News Flash: Race doesn’t decide who you’re going to vote for, and Handler, along with other actors, isn’t behaving like they live in their cosy mansions, barely influenced by the chaos of the current political atmosphere.
This offer stands until November 3rd, Curtis. https://t.co/MVjrLmUFXJ
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 23, 2020
When asked if she saw the debate on Thursday, Handler said, “I’ve been hearing the dumb talk for four years, and I don’t need to say any more.”
Fallon also wondered why Handler hadn’t done the comedy in six years.
“I didn’t have anything to say,” she said.
The question is, do people really want to hear what she has to say now?
5 People Similar to VP Pence Test Positive to COVID
‘The Lizard Brain is in this country’: MSNBC Guest Insults Voters in the Off-the-Rails Tirade
San Francisco votes to allow people to sue if someone makes a 911 call against them
Man Defends Himself in Violent Road-Rage Incident, Will Not Face Charges
Obama made at least 19 false statements during Joe Biden ‘s speech in Florida
Biden Doubles Down on Pledge to Increase Taxes Despite 66% of electorate, 57% of Democrats Wanting Reduction
‘NEPOTISM’: Bidens Lobbied To Get Obama Admin Posts To Business Partners, Family Members
‘I had to remind him that he was a Black person’: Chelsea Handler’s shame rapper 50 Cent for Trump’s support
REMINDER: Joe Biden Backs Surgery For Transgender Children as Young as 8
Video Reveals Kamala Harris Campaign to People Waiting on Voting Line
Joe Biden is calling another Lid just days before the referendum
EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham Thrown Out of Family Home
Despite Calling a Lid on 4 Days Last Week, Biden Does It Again Just 9 Days Away from Elections
40 Days of Life Pro-Life Prayer Movement Saved 388 Babies From Abortion So Far
Murkowski Breaks for Amy Coney Barrett; Will vote to confirm the SCOTUS Nomination
Here’s the Context Behind Buzz Aldrin’s ‘Check Six’ endorsement of Martha McSally
Senator Bob Casey appears to be pro-life, but opposes Amy Coney Barrett.
Media Members Find Message About Trump’s Poll Numbers in Their Air Force One Cabin
Biden Vows To Make Masks Obligatory in ‘All Interstate Transport’
50 GOP Youth Organizations call on the Republican Senate to take action against the Big Tech
First Report Cards Go Out for Kids Studying Online, Reveal Troubling Patterns of Failure and Reality
Trump Slams Sacha Baron Cohen, branding him “Unfunny Creep”
Moderate GOP Sen. Murkowski Reverses Course, declares that she will vote to confirm Barrett to the Court
VIDEO: Biden Brags Democrats have created the ‘most comprehensive electoral fraud organisation in history’
PA Supreme Court: Signatures Don’t Have to Fit Mail-In Ballots
CNN Editor: Trump ‘Successed in the Middle East When Other Presidents Struggled’
Harris, Big Name Dynamo Targeted by Biden Business Ventures
Kushner, Ivanka Trump Threatened To Sue Lincoln Project Over ‘Defamatory’ NYC Billboards
It’s ‘Crass’ To Go For a Political Opponent Children Says Joe Biden
The Squad calls on the UN to investigate the human rights abuses of DHS
Trump will be hospitalised in ‘the next couple of days’ at the Walter Reed Medical Center
What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
Top 10 SEO agencies in Bangalore
PHOTO: Husband Mauricio reacted as RHOBH Stars Slam to Reports of Divorce “Fake News” “Fake News”
Sparkly Jumpsuit: see your change over the years Penelope Cruz, 46.
Russia’s Collusion for Weakening Trump, Obama Docs Reveal Hillary Clinton
Why was the McMillian episode omitted from My 600 Lb Life?
How can Homeowners Select the Best Home Insurance Policies in Florida?
3 Historic Sites to Visit In Albany
Different Types of Coloured Pencils and Practical Tips for Buying Coloured Pencils
Checklist for Outdoor Activities Like Hunting, Shooting, Fishing
Following complications, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announces death of baby
AOC note: Trump is NOT a white Nationalist, Liz Warren, Kamala
The 9th album of Rihanna arrives “Sooner” Than Fans Think: All We Know
Congratulations to the Queen: The first baby to Nicki Minaj is born in Los Angeles
How to Get Rid of Muscle Soreness Naturally?
Wholesale Products from China – Know More about Buying Chinese Wholesale Products
Kris Jenner accused in complaint by the Bodyguard of sexual assault and the specifics of alleged misconduct as claimed by Kris Denies
New Jersey Mayor captured the opening of food boxes for the hungry, swapping Trump’s letter with his own
Chadwick Boseman: See first pics of actor in his film 1 month after death Chadwick Boseman:
Shades of Braunwyn with Housewives Curse Remarks, former RHOC Star Closes on NC Home. “Issues” with Housewives Curse Statement.
What to Look for in an Online Cycling Clothing Website in the US
EXCLUSIVE SOURCE: Biden Daughter’s Diary Information ‘Not Acceptable’ Showers Joe As Kid
Sports Injury Recovery- A Step by Step Process
Are Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins really part of the cast RHOBH?
New parents! The Relationship Timeline of Nicki Minaj and Kenneth ‘Zoo’
Move to a New Apartment Without Stress
Topmost Recognized Talent Management Organizations to Watch in 2020
The Benefits of In-Home Care
How the Power of Explainer Videos Plays a Vital Role in Marketing?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Trump will be hospitalised in ‘the next couple of days’ at the Walter Reed Medical Center
-
News4 weeks ago
What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
-
startup4 weeks ago
Top 10 SEO agencies in Bangalore
-
News4 weeks ago
PHOTO: Husband Mauricio reacted as RHOBH Stars Slam to Reports of Divorce “Fake News” “Fake News”
-
News4 weeks ago
Sparkly Jumpsuit: see your change over the years Penelope Cruz, 46.
-
News4 weeks ago
Russia’s Collusion for Weakening Trump, Obama Docs Reveal Hillary Clinton
-
News4 weeks ago
Why was the McMillian episode omitted from My 600 Lb Life?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How can Homeowners Select the Best Home Insurance Policies in Florida?
-
Travel4 weeks ago
3 Historic Sites to Visit In Albany
-
Featured4 weeks ago
Different Types of Coloured Pencils and Practical Tips for Buying Coloured Pencils
-
Travel3 weeks ago
Checklist for Outdoor Activities Like Hunting, Shooting, Fishing
-
News4 weeks ago
Following complications, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announces death of baby
-
News4 weeks ago
AOC note: Trump is NOT a white Nationalist, Liz Warren, Kamala
-
News4 weeks ago
The 9th album of Rihanna arrives “Sooner” Than Fans Think: All We Know
-
News4 weeks ago
Congratulations to the Queen: The first baby to Nicki Minaj is born in Los Angeles
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
How to Get Rid of Muscle Soreness Naturally?
You must be logged in to post a comment Login