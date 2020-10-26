News
‘NEPOTISM’: Bidens Lobbied To Get Obama Admin Posts To Business Partners, Family Members
Hunter Biden has successfully called on the Obama administration to get appointments for family members and business partners, according to a new article.
The National Pulse notes that Hunter Biden’s cousin, Missy Owens, sent him an email asking if he had arranged for Eric Schwerin, Hunter’s business partner, to be appointed to the U.S. by President Obama. The Committee for the Protection of the American Heritage Abroad.
Subsequently, Missy Owens used this information to indicate that Hunter was helping her or her mother, Valerie Owens, to gain an administration position.
“How did we find that one, and do you think we should find anything for my mom? “Missy has written. “I wanted to do that, but [I] think Mom needs more than I do, what do you think? Hunter quickly responded, appearing to give Missy and Valerie a deal close to what Schwerin had got.
“I didn’t know [Valerie] wanted to do that to me,” Hunter responded, obviously implying that he didn’t know that Valerie wanted him to arrange a meeting for her.
He then admitted that Schwerin, Hunter’s business partner at the investment and consultancy company Rosemont Seneca, had applied for and obtained an appointment via Hunter’s influence-peddling.
“The day after the 2008 election, Eric asked for one of these,” Hunter said.
Hunter then encouraged Missy to recognize positions that would be of interest to her or her mother.
“You know better than me what the actual and fascinating appointments are,” Hunter said to Missy.
“Let’s go through the list with [Chief of Staff to Vice-President] Steve [Richetti] and see what makes sense.” Hunter then seemed to imply that Missy and Valerie might profit from “nepotism.”
“I don’t know how much 2016 and nepotism is playing,” Hunter said to Missy.
Months after the discussion, Valerie was nominated as the U.S. Alternate Delegate to the United Nations.
This article is only one of the many disclosures that came out after the purchase of Hunter Biden’s hard drive by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and the subsequent leak of key details to media outlets.
The hard drive held detailed descriptions of Biden’s use of active drugs and sexual indiscretions.
‘NEPOTISM’: Bidens Lobbied To Get Obama Admin Posts To Business Partners, Family Members
‘I had to remind him that he was a Black person’: Chelsea Handler’s shame rapper 50 Cent for Trump’s support
REMINDER: Joe Biden Backs Surgery For Transgender Children as Young as 8
Video Reveals Kamala Harris Campaign to People Waiting on Voting Line
Joe Biden is calling another Lid just days before the referendum
EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham Thrown Out of Family Home
Despite Calling a Lid on 4 Days Last Week, Biden Does It Again Just 9 Days Away from Elections
40 Days of Life Pro-Life Prayer Movement Saved 388 Babies From Abortion So Far
Murkowski Breaks for Amy Coney Barrett; Will vote to confirm the SCOTUS Nomination
Here’s the Context Behind Buzz Aldrin’s ‘Check Six’ endorsement of Martha McSally
Senator Bob Casey appears to be pro-life, but opposes Amy Coney Barrett.
Media Members Find Message About Trump’s Poll Numbers in Their Air Force One Cabin
Biden Vows To Make Masks Obligatory in ‘All Interstate Transport’
50 GOP Youth Organizations call on the Republican Senate to take action against the Big Tech
First Report Cards Go Out for Kids Studying Online, Reveal Troubling Patterns of Failure and Reality
Trump Slams Sacha Baron Cohen, branding him “Unfunny Creep”
Moderate GOP Sen. Murkowski Reverses Course, declares that she will vote to confirm Barrett to the Court
VIDEO: Biden Brags Democrats have created the ‘most comprehensive electoral fraud organisation in history’
PA Supreme Court: Signatures Don’t Have to Fit Mail-In Ballots
CNN Editor: Trump ‘Successed in the Middle East When Other Presidents Struggled’
Harris, Big Name Dynamo Targeted by Biden Business Ventures
Kushner, Ivanka Trump Threatened To Sue Lincoln Project Over ‘Defamatory’ NYC Billboards
It’s ‘Crass’ To Go For a Political Opponent Children Says Joe Biden
The Squad calls on the UN to investigate the human rights abuses of DHS
Trump Attacks Bureaucracy, Issues Executive Order Keeping Government Employees Accountable
Ralph Benko: The Real Story of the Candy Bomber Reminds U.S. Goodness at Stake in Election
GoFundMe Removes Fundraiser For Right Wing Protester Who Has His Front Teeth Knocked Out By Antifa
Chuck Schumer begs the FBI Director of IGNORE Major Hunter Biden Scandal
Lisa Murkowski, nominee of the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett
EXCLUSIVE SOURCE: Biden Daughter’s Diary Information ‘Not Acceptable’ Showers Joe As Kid
Trump will be hospitalised in ‘the next couple of days’ at the Walter Reed Medical Center
What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
Top 10 SEO agencies in Bangalore
PHOTO: Husband Mauricio reacted as RHOBH Stars Slam to Reports of Divorce “Fake News” “Fake News”
Sparkly Jumpsuit: see your change over the years Penelope Cruz, 46.
Russia’s Collusion for Weakening Trump, Obama Docs Reveal Hillary Clinton
How can Homeowners Select the Best Home Insurance Policies in Florida?
Why was the McMillian episode omitted from My 600 Lb Life?
3 Historic Sites to Visit In Albany
Different Types of Coloured Pencils and Practical Tips for Buying Coloured Pencils
Checklist for Outdoor Activities Like Hunting, Shooting, Fishing
AOC note: Trump is NOT a white Nationalist, Liz Warren, Kamala
Following complications, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announces death of baby
The 9th album of Rihanna arrives “Sooner” Than Fans Think: All We Know
Congratulations to the Queen: The first baby to Nicki Minaj is born in Los Angeles
How to Get Rid of Muscle Soreness Naturally?
Wholesale Products from China – Know More about Buying Chinese Wholesale Products
Kris Jenner accused in complaint by the Bodyguard of sexual assault and the specifics of alleged misconduct as claimed by Kris Denies
Chadwick Boseman: See first pics of actor in his film 1 month after death Chadwick Boseman:
Shades of Braunwyn with Housewives Curse Remarks, former RHOC Star Closes on NC Home. “Issues” with Housewives Curse Statement.
What to Look for in an Online Cycling Clothing Website in the US
Sports Injury Recovery- A Step by Step Process
Are Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins really part of the cast RHOBH?
New parents! The Relationship Timeline of Nicki Minaj and Kenneth ‘Zoo’
Move to a New Apartment Without Stress
New Jersey Mayor captured the opening of food boxes for the hungry, swapping Trump’s letter with his own
The Benefits of In-Home Care
Topmost Recognized Talent Management Organizations to Watch in 2020
How Can Real Estate Benefit From Cloud Computing?
How the Power of Explainer Videos Plays a Vital Role in Marketing?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Trump will be hospitalised in ‘the next couple of days’ at the Walter Reed Medical Center
-
News4 weeks ago
What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
-
startup4 weeks ago
Top 10 SEO agencies in Bangalore
-
News4 weeks ago
PHOTO: Husband Mauricio reacted as RHOBH Stars Slam to Reports of Divorce “Fake News” “Fake News”
-
News4 weeks ago
Sparkly Jumpsuit: see your change over the years Penelope Cruz, 46.
-
News4 weeks ago
Russia’s Collusion for Weakening Trump, Obama Docs Reveal Hillary Clinton
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How can Homeowners Select the Best Home Insurance Policies in Florida?
-
News4 weeks ago
Why was the McMillian episode omitted from My 600 Lb Life?
-
Travel4 weeks ago
3 Historic Sites to Visit In Albany
-
Featured4 weeks ago
Different Types of Coloured Pencils and Practical Tips for Buying Coloured Pencils
-
Travel3 weeks ago
Checklist for Outdoor Activities Like Hunting, Shooting, Fishing
-
News4 weeks ago
AOC note: Trump is NOT a white Nationalist, Liz Warren, Kamala
-
News4 weeks ago
Following complications, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announces death of baby
-
News4 weeks ago
The 9th album of Rihanna arrives “Sooner” Than Fans Think: All We Know
-
News4 weeks ago
Congratulations to the Queen: The first baby to Nicki Minaj is born in Los Angeles
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
How to Get Rid of Muscle Soreness Naturally?
You must be logged in to post a comment Login