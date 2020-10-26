REMINDER: Joe Biden Backs Surgery For Transgender Children as Young as 8

Planned Presidential and former U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden gave his support to LGBT children after answering a question from the mother of an eight-year-old transgender daughter.

At the Mayor’s event on Thursday, 8 October, at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Biden said that he’d just amend the law. Eliminate those executive orders, number one, “specifying that transgender children should face” zero discrimination.

The former Vice-President started by retelling a story about his first introduction to LGBT couples and how his father led him through the experience of Newsweek:

“You can recall, I’m the guy who said I was raised by a man who, I recall, I was dropped out of school, my dad was a well-educated, well-read man who was a very good man, and I was dropped off to get an application in the center of our city, Wilmington, Delaware, the world’s corporate capital at the time.

“These two men — I’m going out to apply to be a lifeguard in the African-American community because there was a huge pool complex — and these two men, well-dressed, leaned up and hugged each other and kissed each other. I turned to my dad, my dad looked at me, he said, “Joey, it’s easy. They love each other.

After introducing his first encounter, he went on to add: “The idea that an eight-year-old, a ten-year-old, decides, you know, I decide that I want to be a transgender. That’s what I think I’d want to be, that would make my life a lot easier — there should be zero discrimination.

This amazing mom, Mieke Haeck, asked Joe Biden how he would protect her trans daughter, referencing the Trump-Pence administration’s pic.twitter.com/k23GTQkAKA trans rights rollback.

The topic of child drag queens has been highly contentious and frequently divisive, as groups on both sides of the political spectrum are unable to find some common ground on the topic.

The meteoric rise of the pre-teen drag kid Desmond is Amazing — who has been known as the opposite sex since the age of two and whose parents are financially dependent on his becoming a drag kid — has worried Christian conservatives as a number of other children have benefited from self-identifying as “drag kids.”

Another topic of controversy was the so-called “Drag Queen Story Hours” which occupied public libraries throughout the Western World.

Later in the town hall, Biden clumsily answered a typical far-left talk about the disproportionate rate at which transgender people of color are murdered.

“And what’s going on is that so many transgender people of color are being murdered. They’re being killed. I don’t think it’s 17, don’t hold me to that number. Is it higher now? “Biden said that.