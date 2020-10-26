Video Reveals Kamala Harris Campaign to People Waiting on Voting Line

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris expressed questions about the breaches of election law on Saturday as she made a last-minute speech to the voters in line to cast their ballots.

The California senator stopped outside the Cuyahoga County Elections Board in Cleveland, where a long line of voters had been established on the first day of early voting in Ohio, according to Cleveland.com.

“Thank you for voting and voting early,” said Harris. “Your vote is your vote, your vote is your vote. There’s so much at stake here. Don’t let any of you ever take your control. The strength of your voice is so important to you. You’re going to make a difference.

[email protected] next stop us outside the @cuyahogaboe where there’s already a long line of people waiting to vote early. pic.twitter.com/tqqcj1ypl

.@KamalaHarris’ next stop us outside the @cuyahogaboe where there’s still a huge line of people waiting to early vote. pic.twitter.com/tqqUcj1YPL — Seth A. Richardson (@SethARichardson) October 24, 2020

We, the voters, have the control in the ballot box. Ohio, thank you for a wonderful day! pic.twitter.com/wwwsswTuD8n

“You’re going to make a decision about your future, about the future of your family,” Harris said. “It’s through the voice of your vote. And you have the power — the power is with the people. And you know that, man. That’s why you’re standing in this line today, and I’m just here to say thank you. Well, thank you.

While the speech was relatively shorn of partisan rhetoric, it raised questions about electioneering.

Do you think Harris was in breach of the election law?

Judicial Watch ‘s Tom Fitton said that Harris had his toes on the figurative line — and maybe the literal one as well — of breaking election laws that would make polling a safe place from political interference.

“If Sen. Harris were within 100 feet of the polling place entrance, she would be in breach of Ohio law banning such electioneering. (Candidates are also not permitted to be on line within 10 feet of the electorate, fiii.), “he tweeted.

If Sen. Harris were within 100 feet of the polling place entrance, she would be in breach of Ohio law, which forbids such electioneering. (Candidates are also not permitted to be on line within 10 feet of voters, FI.) https:/t.co/YimA4MFf32

Others shared Fitton ‘s opinion that the law may have been broken.

Here we see the self-proclaimed “top cop” @KamalaHarris unconstitutional electioneering. In her time as DA, I wonder if she could have punished people of colour for committing the same offence? https:/t.co/2jNTEwOEM

Is this legal, too? Elections at polling stations are at least frowned upon almost everywhere.

Campaigning directly to voters on the line to vote is electioneering, which is illegal in most states. It’s likely that the line is long enough to be far enough away from the polling station, but it’s not a good look.

According to WKSU-FM, more than 2,400 voters turned out on Saturday at the Cuyahoga County Elections Commission.

The Democrats weren’t the only ones in Ohio on Saturday. President Donald Trump campaigned in the Buckeye State and expressed hope that it would, and the country would go its way, according to a White House media pool report.

“We’re going to get a massive red wave,” he said.

“It’s going to be a red wave like you’ve never seen before, because people are tired of looking at anarchists and all the stuff that happen in Portland, Chicago, New York, with violence. They’re tired of that.

“But you’re going to get a red wave-like you haven’t seen before. And everyone knows that. And they — you know, I don’t think they’re doing that very well. They don’t have any passion, “he said.

Trump said the crowd size alone shows that his fans are going to lead him to victory.

“Look, Obama’s showing up for a lecture, and nobody’s showing up. What did he have yesterday, huh? Thirty-two people have come up? We’ve got 35-40,000 people most of the time. What was my smallest crowd? Twenty thousand, twenty-two thousand? “Well, Trump said.