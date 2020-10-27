News
5 People Similar to VP Pence Test Positive to COVID
Several Vice President Mike Pence staff members tested positive for coronavirus, but the Vice President will continue his work, including chairing the Senate on Monday’s crucial confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
All told, in the past few days, five Pence workers, including Chief of Staff Marc Short, have been tested positive, according to Fox News. In addition to Short, Pence consultant Marty Obst and three assistants have tested positive.
Pence and his partner, Karen, both tested negative on Saturday and Sunday, according to The New York Times.
Devin O’Malley, the spokesperson for Pence, said the vice president is not stopping his job.
“While Vice-President Pence is considered to be in close touch with Mr. Short, in coordination with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice-President will keep his schedule in line with the CDC guidelines for core staff,” O’Malley said on Saturday, according to The Times.
Pence noted on Saturday that he will be in the Senate on Monday night as the Senate is expected to vote on the Nomination of Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, according to NBC.
“As Vice President, I am the President of the Senate. And I’m going to be in the chair because I wouldn’t miss the vote for the world, “he said at a campaign event in Tallahassee, Florida, NBC reported. “And I’m going to make you a prediction: come this Monday night, Judge Amy Coney Barrett is going to be Justice Amy Coney Barrett. We’re going to fill the seat.
During a Sunday interview with CNN, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows sidelined questions about the level of coronavirus infection among Pence ‘s staff, according to CNN.
“Personal information sharing is not something we can do,” Meadows said.
Do you accept that the VP can’t just go to quarantine and stop working?
He said that those who need to know will be told,
“Any time someone is in harm’s way, we have a duty to let people know about contract monitoring,” Meadows said.
Meadows said Pence and President Donald Trump were doing more than campaigning on election day.
“He’s not just campaigning at the moment, he’s working. We saw a Middle East peace deal with Sudan in the Oval Office that the President had participated in, “Meadows said, according to the New York Post.
“And for someone to say that the President has been out campaigning and not getting anything done, all you have to do is look at the facts,” Meadows said.
He said that Pence was considered to be an important worker.
“I don’t mean that he’s not campaigning. I’m saying that’s just part of what he’s doing, “Meadows said. “As we look at that, the important staff, whether it’s the Vice President of the United States or someone else, must proceed.”
Pence wears a mask and uses social distance when he drives, Meadows said.
Trump was briefly hospitalized earlier this month after a positive virus test. First Lady Melania Trump was also screened positive.
