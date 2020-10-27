Democratic Narrative Busted: Vladimir Putin comes to the rescue of the Bidens

Here, this is the kind of character witness that a Democrat needs to love.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, no doubt astounded that his opinion bears such weight in the liberal domain of the United States, has agreed to consider the case of Hunter Biden and his questionable business dealings in Eastern Europe.

And for Putin, the powerful heir of the decades-old Soviet dictators, Hunter has done nothing wrong.

Or at least no “criminals” at all.

In an interview with Reuters, Putin apparently tried to downplay the growing allegations that former Vice President Joe Biden’s son had made himself a wealthy man by peddling his father’s influence globally.

A laptop that apparently belonged to Hunter, which appeared in a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, shows some highly troubling details about the business dealings of the Biden family in Ukraine and China.

But they are obviously only alarming to Americans, and to those who care about the country’s position as a bulwark of democracy in a world of manipulative dictatorships. (In other words, the Democrats and mass media are not interested)

The revelations make the Bidens look more like a crime family than a possible first family, but it seems that Putin has no problem with it.

“Yeah, in Ukraine [Hunter Biden], or maybe he still has a company, I don’t know. It’s not about us. It affects the Americans and the Ukrainians, “said Putin, according to Reuters.

Do you think that Putin is playing with the anti-Trump American media?

“But well, yes, he had at least one company, which he basically headed up, and measured by all that he had made good money.

“I don’t see something criminal in this, at least we don’t know anything about [being a criminal].”

First of all, let’s agree that President Putin’s definition of a “terrorist” may be considerably different from that of the average voter in Pennsylvania or Wisconsin.

After all, this is the Russian leader who rewrote the map of Europe in a brazen act of aggression in 2014 when he annexed Ukraine’s Crimea in 2014 – an act by the spineless Obama-Biden administration that opposed targeted sanctions aimed, as CBS said, at “two dozen members of Putin’s inner circle and a major bank supporting them.”

To the horror of no one, wrist slaps like this have not changed Russia’s mind, and the country has been fighting a sporadic war against Ukraine’s eastern border ever since.

As the nation was reminded during President Donald Trump’s surreal indictment, the Obama-Biden administration declined to give lethal assistance to the government of Ukraine, correcting Trump’s mistake.

In other words, Putin is a man who simply does not consider it a “criminal” to use force and the threat of military force to rob a large landmass in the middle of Europe with a population of more than 2 million.

Compared to that, Hunter’s landing a job with Ukraine’s energy firm at a salary of at least $50,000 a month for a little influence peddling is pretty small potatoes — almost ludicrous, probably, to Putin’s calibre criminal.

But here’s how NBC News played the storey — as though it somehow made the Bidens look good and Trump look terrible.

Russian President Putin says he sees nothing criminal in Hunter Biden’s past business relations with Ukraine or Russia, marking his disagreement with one of President Trump’s lines of attack in the US presidential election. https:/t.co/ZYjCaHfz

Notice that the fawning subheader NBC News used:

“The Russian President took the time to put down what he had made clear that he considered Trump’s baseless accusation of the Bidens.”

He took the time out of his busy day running a dictatorship to clear things up with the media on what Trump said about the Bidens.

The entire event, including coverage by NBC and other media outlets, is not just a parody of the Democratic and mass media narrative of the past four years — the narrative that depicted Trump as a Kremlin puppet. It would obliterate it.

Not all fell for the mass media, however.

Love it, now the MSM believes every word in Russia. Cracks me up, man

Well, if Putin said it closed the case. No further investigation was required. Well done with @NBCNews.

Now, to be sure, no healthy person — not even a liberal — is seriously worried about whether Vladimir Putin finds the actions of the son of the former vice-president to be “illegal.”

Putin himself is too much of an international terrorist, a tyrant who has ruled a country that has been a global rival of the United States for more than a century.

What matters here is how mass media and way too many social media commentaries take it as a hint that Russia is already somehow worried about Biden’s victory.

This is the same Joe Biden who was against the attack on Osama bin Laden, remember? (He’s lying about it now.)

The assault that became the Obama administration’s statement that it wasn’t the wet-rag poor sister it looked like for eight years, while Putin transformed the face of Eastern Europe, a murderous Muslim caliphate was built in the Middle East, and Iran rolled the U.S.—a nation that calls the Great Satan for $400 million shipped by air in secret.

In other words, Biden was the shy wing of the government, very much led by a coward when it came to defending American international interests.

There is nothing more land-grabbers like Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping, or the murderous mullahs of Tehran would love than to see the American Oval Office once again held by a wicked democrat with no moral or intellectual strength to protect his country and the Western World.

And if that’s a character reference for Hunter Biden, it’s a small price to pay.

It’s just the kind of comparison that the 21st-century Democrat will appreciate.