Hillary Clinton RAGES: I have been BORN to be President Ya’ll

Hillary Clinton is still angry about losing Donald Trump four years later, telling the New York Times reporter that she was literally “born” to be president.

During a recent appearance on Kara Swisher’s ‘Sway’ podcast, Clinton made a salty joke.

The two-time unsuccessful presidential candidate was asked whether a female president would have reacted better to the coronavirus pandemic. Hillary replied immediately, “I have no doubt about it, particularly if it was me.”

“I was born because of that. I mean, that’s why I knew I was going to be a good president. I was ready for disasters and emergencies, and I will do what you see these women leaders do, “Clinton said.

Summit.news reports: Asked about Trump being re-elected, Hillary said that she “can’t entertain the possibility of winning him,” and that the mere thought of it made her physically sick.

What makes Hillary’s bitterness even more ironic is that she hides it by pretending that she lives rent-free in Trump’s head, when the opposite is real.

“Well, I guess I’m living rent-free in his head,” she said. “He doesn’t live rent-free in my head, because I have so little respect for him.”

This comes from the same woman who reveals that she thinks “all the time” about a rematch with Trump.