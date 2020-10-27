News
Man Defends Himself in Violent Road-Rage Incident, Will Not Face Charges
Our Second Amendment to the Right to Bear Arms allows us to defend ourselves from unforeseen attacks, such as those that may be identified in a road-wracking incident.
On October 9, Joshua G. Taylor, 43, of Cincinnati, shot 41-year-old John Patrick Abell, suspected to have come from Cincinnati, after Abell approached him with a rifle on the side of Interstate 75 in northern Kentucky, officials said, according to River City News.
Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said the two men were driving and stopped after a crash involving both of their cars near Fort Wright when Taylor called the Kenton County Emergency Operations Center at 1:22 p.m. In order to report the incident.
The crash was relatively minor, resulting in Abell’s SUV spinning out when he collided with Taylor’s car as both approached the on-ramp, leaving Abell’s SUV “in the gore between the interstate and the on-ramp,” according to a commonwealth attorney’s news release.
Taylor gave the dispatchers descriptions of the collision — which he confirmed had happened as a result of “road rage”—when he said he saw Abell, gun in hand, approaching his car.
Sanders’ office said on October 12 that the 911 call was accompanied by a verbal argument between the two drivers before gunshots were heard.
On the tape, Taylor told the dispatcher that he had fired shots from his own gun and that he had hit the other man.
Investigators conclude that four shots were fired from Taylor’s Taurus 9 mm pistol when Abell’s rifle — Tikka 30-06—was determined to be unloaded with the trigger lock in position.
After the shots were fired, Taylor began administering the first aid to Abell, an activity reported by the dispatchers.
Do you agree that Taylor was justified in the use of force in this instance?
Abell was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead due to multiple gunshot wounds, Sanders said.
Taylor will not be prosecuted because his use of deadly force has been ruled legal and justified, Sanders said.
“The law of Kentucky states that an individual is justified by the use of physical force on another if the individual feels that such force is appropriate to defend against the use of unlawful force by another person,” he said.
“The Fort Wright and Kenton County Police Departments’ investigation concluded that the gunman was legitimately in fear of his own life and reacted lawfully,” Sanders added.
Even though Abell’s rifle was unloaded, Sanders said that Taylor was unaware that he was justified in acting as though the rifle had been primed and ready to be fired.
“There was no way for Mr. Taylor to realise that the rifle jammed in his face was inoperative,” Sanders said, “but that doesn’t make his reaction irrational or unlawful. In fact, someone who has a gun pointed at him should always presume that the gun is loaded.
If Abell’s rifle had been primed, and Taylor hadn’t prepared to defend himself from spontaneous risk, depending solely on law enforcement, Taylor probably wouldn’t be alive today.
Both men were in lawful possession of their weapons and had no criminal record.
Researchers said they found empty liquor containers in Abell ‘s car. According to Sanders, the witnesses believed that Abell was affected on the basis of how he was driving before the crash.
Abell’s autopsy and toxicology reports were pending.
It is sad that such a small traffic incident has resulted in a loss of life.
You never know how others will react in anger — especially on the road — which is why we need to take our constitutional right seriously to defend ourselves and do everything we can to defend that right.
Man Defends Himself in Violent Road-Rage Incident, Will Not Face Charges
Obama made at least 19 false statements during Joe Biden ‘s speech in Florida
Biden Doubles Down on Pledge to Increase Taxes Despite 66% of electorate, 57% of Democrats Wanting Reduction
‘NEPOTISM’: Bidens Lobbied To Get Obama Admin Posts To Business Partners, Family Members
‘I had to remind him that he was a Black person’: Chelsea Handler’s shame rapper 50 Cent for Trump’s support
REMINDER: Joe Biden Backs Surgery For Transgender Children as Young as 8
Video Reveals Kamala Harris Campaign to People Waiting on Voting Line
Joe Biden is calling another Lid just days before the referendum
EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham Thrown Out of Family Home
Despite Calling a Lid on 4 Days Last Week, Biden Does It Again Just 9 Days Away from Elections
40 Days of Life Pro-Life Prayer Movement Saved 388 Babies From Abortion So Far
Murkowski Breaks for Amy Coney Barrett; Will vote to confirm the SCOTUS Nomination
Here’s the Context Behind Buzz Aldrin’s ‘Check Six’ endorsement of Martha McSally
Senator Bob Casey appears to be pro-life, but opposes Amy Coney Barrett.
Media Members Find Message About Trump’s Poll Numbers in Their Air Force One Cabin
Biden Vows To Make Masks Obligatory in ‘All Interstate Transport’
50 GOP Youth Organizations call on the Republican Senate to take action against the Big Tech
First Report Cards Go Out for Kids Studying Online, Reveal Troubling Patterns of Failure and Reality
Trump Slams Sacha Baron Cohen, branding him “Unfunny Creep”
Moderate GOP Sen. Murkowski Reverses Course, declares that she will vote to confirm Barrett to the Court
VIDEO: Biden Brags Democrats have created the ‘most comprehensive electoral fraud organisation in history’
PA Supreme Court: Signatures Don’t Have to Fit Mail-In Ballots
CNN Editor: Trump ‘Successed in the Middle East When Other Presidents Struggled’
Harris, Big Name Dynamo Targeted by Biden Business Ventures
Kushner, Ivanka Trump Threatened To Sue Lincoln Project Over ‘Defamatory’ NYC Billboards
It’s ‘Crass’ To Go For a Political Opponent Children Says Joe Biden
The Squad calls on the UN to investigate the human rights abuses of DHS
Trump Attacks Bureaucracy, Issues Executive Order Keeping Government Employees Accountable
Ralph Benko: The Real Story of the Candy Bomber Reminds U.S. Goodness at Stake in Election
GoFundMe Removes Fundraiser For Right Wing Protester Who Has His Front Teeth Knocked Out By Antifa
Trump will be hospitalised in ‘the next couple of days’ at the Walter Reed Medical Center
What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
Top 10 SEO agencies in Bangalore
PHOTO: Husband Mauricio reacted as RHOBH Stars Slam to Reports of Divorce “Fake News” “Fake News”
Sparkly Jumpsuit: see your change over the years Penelope Cruz, 46.
Russia’s Collusion for Weakening Trump, Obama Docs Reveal Hillary Clinton
Why was the McMillian episode omitted from My 600 Lb Life?
How can Homeowners Select the Best Home Insurance Policies in Florida?
3 Historic Sites to Visit In Albany
Different Types of Coloured Pencils and Practical Tips for Buying Coloured Pencils
Checklist for Outdoor Activities Like Hunting, Shooting, Fishing
Following complications, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announces death of baby
AOC note: Trump is NOT a white Nationalist, Liz Warren, Kamala
The 9th album of Rihanna arrives “Sooner” Than Fans Think: All We Know
Congratulations to the Queen: The first baby to Nicki Minaj is born in Los Angeles
How to Get Rid of Muscle Soreness Naturally?
Wholesale Products from China – Know More about Buying Chinese Wholesale Products
Kris Jenner accused in complaint by the Bodyguard of sexual assault and the specifics of alleged misconduct as claimed by Kris Denies
Chadwick Boseman: See first pics of actor in his film 1 month after death Chadwick Boseman:
Shades of Braunwyn with Housewives Curse Remarks, former RHOC Star Closes on NC Home. “Issues” with Housewives Curse Statement.
What to Look for in an Online Cycling Clothing Website in the US
Sports Injury Recovery- A Step by Step Process
Are Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins really part of the cast RHOBH?
New parents! The Relationship Timeline of Nicki Minaj and Kenneth ‘Zoo’
Move to a New Apartment Without Stress
New Jersey Mayor captured the opening of food boxes for the hungry, swapping Trump’s letter with his own
Topmost Recognized Talent Management Organizations to Watch in 2020
The Benefits of In-Home Care
How Can Real Estate Benefit From Cloud Computing?
How the Power of Explainer Videos Plays a Vital Role in Marketing?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Trump will be hospitalised in ‘the next couple of days’ at the Walter Reed Medical Center
-
News4 weeks ago
What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
-
startup4 weeks ago
Top 10 SEO agencies in Bangalore
-
News4 weeks ago
PHOTO: Husband Mauricio reacted as RHOBH Stars Slam to Reports of Divorce “Fake News” “Fake News”
-
News4 weeks ago
Sparkly Jumpsuit: see your change over the years Penelope Cruz, 46.
-
News4 weeks ago
Russia’s Collusion for Weakening Trump, Obama Docs Reveal Hillary Clinton
-
News4 weeks ago
Why was the McMillian episode omitted from My 600 Lb Life?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How can Homeowners Select the Best Home Insurance Policies in Florida?
-
Travel4 weeks ago
3 Historic Sites to Visit In Albany
-
Featured4 weeks ago
Different Types of Coloured Pencils and Practical Tips for Buying Coloured Pencils
-
Travel3 weeks ago
Checklist for Outdoor Activities Like Hunting, Shooting, Fishing
-
News4 weeks ago
Following complications, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announces death of baby
-
News4 weeks ago
AOC note: Trump is NOT a white Nationalist, Liz Warren, Kamala
-
News4 weeks ago
The 9th album of Rihanna arrives “Sooner” Than Fans Think: All We Know
-
News4 weeks ago
Congratulations to the Queen: The first baby to Nicki Minaj is born in Los Angeles
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
How to Get Rid of Muscle Soreness Naturally?
You must be logged in to post a comment Login