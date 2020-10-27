Man Defends Himself in Violent Road-Rage Incident, Will Not Face Charges

Our Second Amendment to the Right to Bear Arms allows us to defend ourselves from unforeseen attacks, such as those that may be identified in a road-wracking incident.

On October 9, Joshua G. Taylor, 43, of Cincinnati, shot 41-year-old John Patrick Abell, suspected to have come from Cincinnati, after Abell approached him with a rifle on the side of Interstate 75 in northern Kentucky, officials said, according to River City News.

Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said the two men were driving and stopped after a crash involving both of their cars near Fort Wright when Taylor called the Kenton County Emergency Operations Center at 1:22 p.m. In order to report the incident.

The crash was relatively minor, resulting in Abell’s SUV spinning out when he collided with Taylor’s car as both approached the on-ramp, leaving Abell’s SUV “in the gore between the interstate and the on-ramp,” according to a commonwealth attorney’s news release.

Taylor gave the dispatchers descriptions of the collision — which he confirmed had happened as a result of “road rage”—when he said he saw Abell, gun in hand, approaching his car.

Sanders’ office said on October 12 that the 911 call was accompanied by a verbal argument between the two drivers before gunshots were heard.

On the tape, Taylor told the dispatcher that he had fired shots from his own gun and that he had hit the other man.

Investigators conclude that four shots were fired from Taylor’s Taurus 9 mm pistol when Abell’s rifle — Tikka 30-06—was determined to be unloaded with the trigger lock in position.

After the shots were fired, Taylor began administering the first aid to Abell, an activity reported by the dispatchers.

Abell was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead due to multiple gunshot wounds, Sanders said.

Taylor will not be prosecuted because his use of deadly force has been ruled legal and justified, Sanders said.

“The law of Kentucky states that an individual is justified by the use of physical force on another if the individual feels that such force is appropriate to defend against the use of unlawful force by another person,” he said.

“The Fort Wright and Kenton County Police Departments’ investigation concluded that the gunman was legitimately in fear of his own life and reacted lawfully,” Sanders added.

Even though Abell’s rifle was unloaded, Sanders said that Taylor was unaware that he was justified in acting as though the rifle had been primed and ready to be fired.

“There was no way for Mr. Taylor to realise that the rifle jammed in his face was inoperative,” Sanders said, “but that doesn’t make his reaction irrational or unlawful. In fact, someone who has a gun pointed at him should always presume that the gun is loaded.

If Abell’s rifle had been primed, and Taylor hadn’t prepared to defend himself from spontaneous risk, depending solely on law enforcement, Taylor probably wouldn’t be alive today.

Both men were in lawful possession of their weapons and had no criminal record.

Researchers said they found empty liquor containers in Abell ‘s car. According to Sanders, the witnesses believed that Abell was affected on the basis of how he was driving before the crash.

Abell’s autopsy and toxicology reports were pending.

It is sad that such a small traffic incident has resulted in a loss of life.

You never know how others will react in anger — especially on the road — which is why we need to take our constitutional right seriously to defend ourselves and do everything we can to defend that right.