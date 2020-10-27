Obama made at least 19 false statements during Joe Biden ‘s speech in Florida

Former President Barack Obama gave a speech on behalf of Joe Biden in Miami , Florida, on Saturday.

Not only did Obama launch a scathing attack on President Trump during his address, but he made at least nineteen false statements about him and his track record.

You will find the full transcript of his speech here.

Breitbart made the following list of false claims:

1. “He has no plan” for the coronavirus. Obama referred to the presidential debate on Thursday. However, the President explicitly stated Operation Warp Speed, his proposal for the rapid production and delivery of coronavirus vaccine.

2. Trump couldn’t answer Leslie Stahl’s 60-minute question, “What’s your priority in your second term? “In fact, Trump responded,” The priority now is to get back to normal, to get back to where we were, to have a rage in the economy, to be great at work, and to be happy. And that’s where we’re going, and that’s where we’re going.

3. “He doesn’t even realise that there is a problem” (i.e. coronavirus). This is clearly not true, and it is possibly true. Trump also spoke about coronavirus in his State of the Union speech, which was torn in two by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

4. Trump claimed, “If you put some bleach in you, it might make things safe.” Trump never said that. He listed new experimental developments in UV light, and also clearly said that he was not talking about putting bleach inside someone.

5. “In the last year of the Obama-Biden administration, America created 1.5 million more jobs than in the first three years of the Trump-Pence administration.” Obama appears to claim that more jobs were created in 2016 than in 2017, 2018, and 2019 combined, which is clearly untrue. New revisions earlier this year revealed that a significantly higher number of jobs were generated in 2016 than in any single subsequent year. However, seasonally-adjusted figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicate that more workers have been working in each of Trump’s first three years of office than in Obama’s last. In addition, Trump was faced with another mission. It is possibly better to add jobs in the early stages of recovery than to add jobs in the recovery cycle of eight years. The Obama-Biden recovery has been the slowest since the Second World War.

6. Black unemployment has fallen, but “not because Donald Trump has done anything.” Some Trump policies can be credited with lowering black unemployment, particularly immigration enforcement. The 2007 paper of the National Bureau of Economic Research observed that “immigration has more far-reaching implications than simply depressing salaries and decreasing the employment rate of low-skilled African-American males: its effects also tend to drive some potential workers into crime and later into gaol.” Trump’s emphasis on domestic manufacturing ability also played a part.

7. “The only people really better off than they were four years ago are the billionaires who got Trump’s tax cuts.” A Gallup poll recently showed that 56 percent of registered voters said they were better off than they were four years ago, which is a record high. (That’s a lot of billionaires.) In fact, the majority of Americans got a tax cut from Trump’s 2017 tax bill.

8. “He barely pays income taxes.” In fact, Trump pays tens of millions of dollars in taxes, despite losses in a few years.

9. Trump has “hidden Chinese bank accounts.” Trump’s hotel chain used a legitimate bank account to pay taxes in China when it made licensing deals. It is not a personal account and the account is stated to have been inactive for five years.

10. 10. “In his first year in the White House, he charged just $750 in federal income tax.” Trump paid more than $7 million in taxes in 2017 but used a prior year’s tax credit to compensate. He also donated his entire salary to the government.

11.-11. Trump has no plan “when it comes to pre-existing conditions.” The President has repeatedly vowed to extend health care to those with pre-existing conditions; he released an executive order setting out his plan in September.

Twelve. Trump’s “drove up prices” under Obamacare. In reality, the Obamacare premiums were dropping under Trump.

13. 13. Trump said, “We hope the Supreme Court will take away your health care.” Trump never said that. He said he hoped the Supreme Court would put an end to Obamacare (“I hope they will put an end to it”), noting his desire to replace it with a better plan.

14. 14. Trump is “MIA” because “Russia places bounties on the heads of our brave soldiers in Afghanistan.” The Pentagon said that there was never any “corroborating evidence” of a supposed Russian scheme to pay bounties for killing U.S. soldiers.

15. 15. “Joe Biden will never call the men and women of our military suckers and losers.” Nor would Trump, because it never happened. Yet Biden called the U.S. troops “stupid bastards.” (He said he was a joke.)

It’s 16. Trump asked if we could “nuke hurricanes.” Even Snopes.com found this assertion to be “unproven.” Obama even reported that Trump had proposed selling Puerto Rico, which even the source of the assertion said was never seriously considered.

It’s 17. Trump “can not point out or even denounce white supremacists.” This racist, baseless assertion is also easily debunked.

Eighteen. Trump’s “threatening people with jail for just questioning him.” This doesn’t seem to have happened. Trump threatened a reporter with gaol time — after he questioned orders not to take a picture of a secret letter from Jim Kong-un. It was the Obama administration that sought to sue the New York Times journalist James Risen and jailed an obscure filmmaker after he blamed an obscure anti-Islamic YouTube video for the September 2012 Benghazi terror attack.

19. 19. EPA is “giving free rein to polluters to pour limitless poison into our air and water.” Demonstrably untrue. Obama has carried out many other assaults on members of Trump’s cabinet in the same manner (‘declared workers’ war’ etc.).