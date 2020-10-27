Rose McGowan Slam Hillary Clinton Over Birthday Tweet ‘We’re Blowing Out YOUR Candle’

Actress Rose McGowan ripped off Hillary Clinton on Monday with a birthday tweet from former Secretary of State aimed at raising support for Joe Biden.

Clinton, who likes to remind others of her birthday, celebrated her 73rd birthday by sharing a snapshot of herself as a young girl and revealing her “one wish.”

“This is my birthday. Here’s my only wish: that you reach out to one person in your life who might not vote this year and urge them to turn out for Biden-Harris. We all have more strength than we realise, “Clinton wrote.

This is my birthday. Here’s my only wish: that you reach out to one person in your life who might not vote this year and urge them to turn out for Biden-Harris.

We all have more strength than we realise. Pic.twitter.com / hqhE7Ye3k

It’s my birthday. Here’s my one wish: that you reach out to one person in your life who may not vote this year and encourage them to turn out for Biden-Harris. All of us have more power than we know. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/hqhE7JYe3k — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2020

Fox News reports: the tweet didn’t sit well with McGowan.

“We have more control than you @HillaryClinton,” McGowan said. We’re not going to be silenced by you and your monsters. You’re advocating for rapists and line your pockets with paedophiles.

She moved on. “Oh, good birthday, and glad birth. Can you feel it? Can you feel it? We blow YOUR candle out. I realise I’ve got a wish.

We’ll be not silenced by you and your monsters than YOU @ HillaryClinton. You are advocating for rapists and filling your bags with paedophiles. Yeah, and good birthday. And goodbye. Can you feel it? Can you feel it? It is us blowing your candle. It’s us blowing. I know that I’ve got https:/t.co/RBTEjeJoc0

We have more power than YOU @HillaryClinton We will not be silenced by you and your monsters. You campaign for rapists & line your pockets with pedophiles. Oh, and happy birthday. Can you feel it? It’s us blowing out YOUR candle. Make a wish, I know I have https://t.co/RBTEjeJoc0 — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) October 26, 2020

McGowan has been a blunt critic of the Democratic Party during the election cycles and was a defender of Tará Reade, who accused Biden of sexual harassment back in 1993 when she served as a personnel for the then Delaware Senators, who was a survivor and a survivor of disappointing film mogul and convicted sexual abuser Harvey Weinstein. Reade ‘s claims have been consistently rejected by Biden.

“You’re the dark season. @JoeBiden @dnc You are monsters. You are monsters. You are frauds. You are frauds. You are the lie, “tweeted McGowan at the National Democratic Convention.

For several years, Clinton has been blamed for her handling of the accusers of his husband Bill Clinton and for her ties with Weinstein. Before the accusations came to light, she declined to know about his predatory behaviour.