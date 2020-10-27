News
Suspect arrested after Pro-Trump family Pepper is sprinkled at ‘Jews for Trump’
The pro-Trump rally in New York City, organized by members of the Jewish community, was targeted by demonstrators all Sunday, leaving children crying after being sprayed with pepper spray.
The “Jews for Trump” vehicle rally was coordinated by the Trump Campaign Advisor Boris Epshteyn.
He is also the co-chair of Trump’s Jewish Voices.
Instead of being permitted to take part in a nonviolent rally of support for the president, the already ravaged Orthodox Jewish community was targeted in areas from Manhattan to Brooklyn.
More than brawl in Manhattan as anti-Trump protesters strike # JewsForTrump vehicle convoy pic.twitter.com/KUPratW4Mf
— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020
Fox News announced that a family of seven had been sprayed with pepper while participating in a peaceful protest.
Of the family attacked by anti-Trump protesters, four children were left feeling the residual effects of the pepper spray.
Do you think the New York City Democrats have a problem with anti-Semitism?
A man told Fox anonymously that his family was driving down Fifth Avenue in a car draped with Trump’s flags and curtains.
That’s when the man said another car took off beside his family and sprayed all of them, including the four girls, with a pepper spray.
“Immediately the kids began crying and screaming, and I jumped out of the car after I was sprayed [sic],” Fox News said.
The suspected attacker was arrested when the man questioned by Fox said he got out of the vehicle, only to be followed on foot by a person who allegedly released the chemical irritant to the family and children.
The officer was allegedly captured and arrested by the suspected attacker.
Woman arrested for spraying pepper spray at the #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy on 5 Avenue in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/kfrwaLTJgT
— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020
The man said the children were “now left traumatised” and “coughing” from the pepper spray they were subjected to in the unprovoked attack.
The chemical irritant family were not the only members of the city’s pro-Trump Jewish community hit by abuse on Sunday.
Several hundred cars adorned with the “Trump 2020” flags took part in a mobile rally that started in the neighbourhood of Coney Island and ended at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.
One such caravan was led by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, whose car was attacked by a mob of protesters.
Ruddy Giuliani just rode through NYC with Trump Caravan. Trump cars got egged and flags ripped up by BLM.
📹 By Scootercaster (FNTV) [email protected] for licensing pic.twitter.com/9Knx0hAtSM
— @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) October 25, 2020
The rally finally went to Brooklyn ‘s park.
Various social media videos indicate that people who participated in the Trump Rally during the entire rally were targeted by rocks and other screens when a man who punched car windows was targeting some of them on the Brooklyn Bridge.
This man is so upset that a #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy practically shut down the Brooklyn Bridge while heading to Manhattan, that he began punching vehicles. @NYPDnews @realDonaldTrump @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/6kSZKUoa0F
— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020
More rocks thrown at #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy in Brooklyn. @realDonaldTrump @NYPDnews @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/SIOmFETQN7
— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020
Eggs thrown on #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/IvMC4uGXKN
— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020
In all, Fox was told by the NYPD that, after the attacks on the Jews for Trump, “11 individuals were taken into custody.”
Six were accused of offensive behaviour, governmental obstruction and intimidation of those arrested.
Another person is charged with attacking and resisting detention a police officer.
In a Sunday letter, preteen Jewish Orthodox rabbis supported the re-election offer of Trump.
In recent weeks city and state leaders have targeted the group for a religious meeting, which has led to charges of anti-Semitism by democratic leaders such as Major Bill de Blasio and Gov.
