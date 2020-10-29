Entertainment
DAN MATTEUCCI’S LIFE IS A PERFECT EXAMPLE OF ‘LITTLE DROPS MAKE THE MIGHTY OCEAN’
An American poet from the 19th century, Julia Abigail Fletcher Carney, blessed the world with a poem, “Little Things.” It was not only a poetic masterpiece but also a sower of the seeds of a completely different mindset. This poem helped the world understand that no step a person takes towards their dream is insignificant, and it is the little things that help pave the path towards success. Her poem’s immortal line, “Little Drops Make the Mighty Ocean,” is one of the biggest life lessons for humankind.
Designing life strategies around this concept helps in building a ‘champion’s mindset.’ Many people in the world put in all their efforts, work tirelessly to achieve a goal, and end up giving up just when they are almost there. The efforts they put into reaching this point were just like the small drops that make the mighty ocean. It is due to this reason, giving up is never the solution.
Dan Matteucci, an actor, model, and fitness enthusiast, is one of those people who live by the lesson that mankind was taught in the 19th century. Since his early childhood years, Dan has admired the world of modeling and acting. He dreamt about establishing a prominent identity in showbiz, and he always aimed for stardom. Dan appeared in all types of roles, and he did not once think that a gig was insignificant or unworthy. Today, he is shooting for a film as a lead actor in Philadelphia. The small roles that he appeared in helped him develop a diverse portfolio, ultimately leading him to this life-changing opportunity.
From Minor Roles on TV to a Lead Role in a Film
The modeling and acting industries are moving towards saturation. Social media and technology together have helped many aspiring artists establish a successful career in the industry. As more artists enter the market, the chances of succeeding as a model or an actor keep on getting slimmer. Finding a spot in this industry is a challenge, and succeeding seems like a far-sighted idea. Getting even the smallest gigs is close to impossible at present.
Dan Matteucci realized the significance of these small roles in TV shows, films, and TV commercials. He knew that these roles would help him develop a strong portfolio, which leads him to success, a lesson he learned from Julia Abigail. From playing the role of a male stripper to that of an FBI agent, the passionate individual did not lose any chances to appear on the screen.
He has appeared in several TV shows, including House of Cards, Legends, and Lies, Mercy Street, Copycat Killers, and Empire. In addition to this, his portfolio also includes movie roles in Magic Mike 2 by Warner Bros, The Fallen, The Fate of The Furious movie, and Wonder Woman 1984. His diverse portfolio also includes appearances in TV commercials for Volkswagen, Calvin Klein, and the U.S military.
Dan welcomed all opportunities with open arms. Many aspiring artists only look for the best opportunities. They keep striving for a ‘major role’ and overlook all other opportunities that come in the way. The struggle is a critical aspect of life, and escaping it is not in a person’s capacity. People who look for the easy way out and try to avoid struggles choose the long route towards their destination.
The opportunities that people think are too insignificant act as the steps of a ladder to the top, the destination where one is headed. While these opportunities do not seem to contribute to one’s efforts but in the bigger picture, these are the steps that lead a person to their desired destination.
Model, Actor & Fitness Coach
Dan Matteucci has worked his way to establish a stable acting career. After spending more than ten years in the acting industry. Dan finally landed on an opportunity that can change his life and make him a prominent personality in the world of acting.
Not only is Dan on his way to becoming a successful actor and model, but he has also established himself as a top entity in the virtual fitness world. He has a YouTube channel dedicated to helping people with their fitness and nutrition. His hard work and love for fitness are helping him acquire a dominant position in the entertainment world.
Due to his hard work, he won the best actor award in 2016 and was also nominated at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. He was also nominated for the best supporting actor in 2019. At present, he is working on his upcoming film.
