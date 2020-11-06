Business
4 Simple Ways to Brand your Rental Marketplace Business
What comes to your mind if you are marketing a rental business service today – creating ads on social media where the target users present, filling out the online directories, and doing SEO for keeping the website or the app on top of the SERPs. That’s how normally the marketing plans are designed.
But have you ever wondered about the old school methods of marketing?
It may be old school but it still works out as it connects to the real audience.
In this blog, you will find old school techniques in marketing the service with real-life examples.
Billboard advertisement
You can easily spot a billboard when you are passing by to work or going someplace important. Some billboards ads are extremely funny and simply creative.
Billboard is an old dated advertising method preferably suiting for a newly launched product or a business service. As the billboard advertisement reaches a mass audience of all age groups, a newly launched product or a business service needs such hype to get their business started.
Also, the billboard allows frequent exposure with the brand name, making it easy for customers to remember it.
There are different forms of billboard advertisements – the printed form, painting on the wall, digital billboard, posters on a truck or taxi car, etc. Advertising in popular locations like highways, traffic junctions, bridges, and rise-high buildings has a better chance to attract more user’s attention. The user’s who are driving by the billboard on highways, or traffic junctions have a shorter span to notice the billboard. Make sure the billboard content is shorter and brighter to notice the brand’s name.
Advertise in Newspaper, and magazines
Advertising in newspapers and magazines is still considered popular and credible.
There are niche magazines suiting a specific audience whereas some magazines are for everyone. For instance ESPN The Magazine, Science World
Or Harvard Magazine operates for a specific set of audience whereas Time Reader’s Digest is for the general audience.
Each magazine has a count of readership members and from that, we can decide where to advertise to reach a specific set of audience or to a mass audience.
For instance, if your rental marketplace platform is concerning the rental of women’s accessories and apparel, advertising in the Women’s magazine reaches your customers base quickly.
If the rental marketplace platform is about renting homes for a vacation like Airbnb, then advertising on the general audience magazine will convert more quality leads to your platform.
The same applies to advertisements in newspapers. Adverting your rental service in a famous newspaper brand would garner more audience from your country.
You can also advertise your rental marketplace service in a local newspaper making your brand name visible in the local.
Distributing pamphlets
Pamphlets are a great way of advertising your rental service in detail to the local community. Commonly we come across people distributing pamphlets on their newly opened services like a beauty parlor, bike repair shop, or a newly started office. We also receive pamphlets inside newspapers or magazines.
Pamphlets can be a great way to advertise your business in detail with the set of instructions on making the audience
Street art Marketing
Street art is the unique arty and visually pleasing mural picture on the public platforms. Street art is one of the underrated marketing advertisements.
As the Mural Art and paintings are so visually pleasing and capture our immediate attention, it is good to use it for marketing purposes.
For instance, Uber has used street art in India, to promote a marketing campaign for the hashtag #LeaveYourCarBehind for the Delhi air pollution. This marketing campaign also slightly benefits their brand’s name.
Conclusion
Here is our list of old school advertising tactics to try in your marketing strategy. Take a page from this blog post and squeeze your creative juices into your marketing plan.
To create a rental marketplace platform, approach a rental marketplace app development company for better control of your business.
