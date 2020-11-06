Social Date-stancing: Having a Fun Date on Zoom

COVID-19 has forced a lot of us to put our dating lives on hold while we try to protect ourselves and our communities from a fate much worse than being single. But what are you supposed to do, grow old alone because of a little publicly mandated isolation? Now more than ever, singles need a little extra companionship.

Zoom isn’t just for the boring businessmen (unless they have a kinky side, too). Zoom dates are a hot trend in a few different senses of the word. Plus, with a little creativity, a Zoom date can give you even more flexibility than a real date to unwind, cut loose, and get to know each other with as many or as few restrictions as you want.

Zoom Leads to More Legal Fun

Gentlemen4Hire is a platonic escort service that brings you a fun, friendly companionship experience now when you need it most. However, even with escort services, there are some restrictions and guidelines to follow to keep things clean, safe, and, um– shall we say, from getting too risqué.

A-Zoom date gives you more flexibility to explore your wild side with your partner in a completely safe space. If you take the right steps, your Zoom date environment can even be totally anonymous to protect yourself and your date. A pre-agreed upon strategy and plan for the perfect date is extra-important for a Zoom date, the extra freedom comes with a little extra ambiguity. Just like an in-person encounter, always be completely clear and sure about matters of consent, even on a remote date.

Hot Hookup Ideas for Your Remote Rendezvous

A remote date doesn’t have to be a boring conversation over a lonely glass of wine on your couch. In fact, you can let your imagination run wild with fun date ideas that you could never enjoy out on the town and yet might still be too dull for a face-to-face evening at home.

On a regular date, you often end the night at home. But on your Zoom date, you’re at home from the get-go. That is, unless, you can take your Zoom date to a safe outdoor space. There’s no reason you can’t have a romantic picnic, a night under the stars, or even a walk on the beach so long as you have a reliable unlimited data connection.

Even in a platonic setting, your Zoom date can have a little extra spiciness. Discuss your boundaries with your escort to find the appropriate limits, and find the perfect environment to have your Zoom call based on that.

Competitive activities like board games and card games become much more exciting over a Zoom date. Not only do you get to enjoy the company of your date, but you get to enjoy complete control over the environment. You don’t have to worry about providing accommodations for your date, and you don’t have to deal with the headaches of going out in public. A Zoom date puts you and your partner right into the action without the hassle of arranging a pickup, finding parking, standing in lines, paying cover charges, or paying for cab fare if you decide to indulge a little too much in the drink.

Think You’re Safe if You’ve Been Tested?

It’s possible, however unlikely, that you and your escort have both been tested for COVID-19 and come back clean. This might tempt you to test an in-person encounter. While some guidelines say that it’s safe to interact outdoors from a distance, the coronavirus presents some challenges as far as dating is concerned.

You’ll be tempted to flirt and interact physically just out of natural habit. Even a professional escort will have the same tendencies in mind; it’s just his job, after all. Beyond safety, imagine the awkward setting of a date where you’re making a conscientious effort to stay away from the other person.

A Zoom date takes care of that awkwardness. Both parties know the stakes, and as a result, they make every effort to get closer despite the distance rather than stay away despite the close proximity. Even if you have every reason to believe that you and your date are both safe and clean, your best bet is to keep your date to the internet until things calm down.