Business
Technology Trends That Are Evolving the App Development in 2020
The app development industry is continuously evolving and new trends are emerging each and every day. Also, mobile app development is one of the hottest trends among all the big industries and many start-up businesses also want to capitalize on this trend especially after this worst pandemic.
In today’s technological world app development is one of the hottest trends among industries but staying up-to-date with the latest technology trends is arguably the most crucial aspect. But aster this worst time everyone wants to keep up to date with new trends to take their business or brand next level.
To overcome this challenge, you should always prepare for the mobile app development changes in the coming year.
The list below helps you to understand the fact-based top app development trends that will dominate 2020.
1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Integration
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are highly-adaptable technology nowadays in iPhone app development. As per research, the AI market will reach a revenue of $118.6 billion by 2025.
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can make apps smarter, and ultimately improve the performance of apps at every level.
So, due to its many advantages, big companies like Google, IBM, eBay, Facebook have started acquiring startups adept in artificial Intelligence and machine learning.
2. Internet of Thing – IoT
Internet of Things – IoT is used to collect data in more detail and can create effective advertising campaigns, targeted towards more specific demographics. If IoT can be used in mobile development by any business person it can help their target audience and provide better customer service, fulfill customer needs, and make business operations easier.
According to research, the global Internet of Things market is expected to reach $194 billion in 2020. Also, the revenue from technology associated with the Internet of Things will eclipse 1.6 trillion by 2025.
3. Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)
AR and VR technology are best known for the gaming and entertainment industry. If I talk about the best example Pokemon Go is the best example of it.
These technologies are providing dramatic user experience so it plays a significant role in mobile app development.
According to Statista, the number of AR and VR users in the US will reach over 95 million by 2022. Thus, opting for AR and VR technology for your next mobile app development project is a great way to maximize ROI.
4. Chatbots
Chatbots deployment is one of the most important and trending mobile app development trends in 2020 due to its interactive conversational experience.
As per the Business Insider report, the global chatbot market is growing at 24% each year and it will grow to $9.4 billion by 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29%.
Chatbots in mobile apps is one of the fascinating mobile app development trends that will dominate 2020.
It’s expected that 25% of all customer service tech interactions will be facilitated by virtual assistants in 2020, so chatbots are an important part of the mobile app development market.
5. Cloud-based Mobile Apps
Cloud technology plays an important role in android app development. Cloud storage technology can improve the performance of mobile apps at the user’s end so from customers to tech professionals, everyone wants to adopt cloud technology.
At the end of 2020, 83% of enterprise workloads will be cloud-based. If you are planning to develop a business app or any workforce apps, you must check cloud computing trends in 2020.
Wrapping Up
Mobile app development is constantly changing with the technology update.
As the mobile app development trends keep changing every year or every day, the competition in the app development industry will be more intense than ever in 2020.
Therefore, implementing these mobile application development trends will keep you updated and help you win over this tough competition in 2020.
