AOC Hints May Leave Politics, Criticizes Non-Supporting ‘Hostile’ Democrats

As the 2020 general election continues to be counted and the controversial one election outcome is apparent, the Democrats lost a lot in the US House of Representatives. And in the midst of the House Democratic leadership‘s criticism that extremism has cost them seats in the Chamber, one member of the Squad is threatening to quit rather than cooperate.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) rejected the idea that the extreme Marxist positions that the Progressives pushed for in the elections were the central cause of the Democrats losing seats in the House. She even threatened to “depart politics.”

“Externally, there was a tonne of support, but internally, it was extremely hostile to anything that even smells progressive,” she complained to The New York Times. When asked about her future, the Congresswoman said, “I just don’t know. I don’t even know if I’m going to be in politics.

Immediately after it became apparent that the Democrats would lose seats in the Assembly, the conservative Democrats took a conference call to blow up the democratic side of the party.

“No one should ever say ‘defund the police’ again,” said Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), passionately. “Nobody’s supposed to talk about socialism.”

Spanberger continued to address the elephant in the room, saying, “We’ll get f — king torn apart,” if Democrats don’t change their message before the mid-term election in 2020.

Separately, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said to reporters, “We’re not for the New Green Deal, we’re not for Medicare for All. We can’t even account for any of the Medicare.

He addressed the issue of AOC Marxist influence, saying, “Basically, to label every Democrat as a Socialist or a supporter of Socialism, that’s not who we are. It’s not who I am, it’s not how we were raised. And it hurt a lot of good Democrats in rural America, Montana, for one thing. Other places all over the country.

Ocasio-Cortez just seemed to be steamrolling on, dismissing the worries of others in her caucus.

Last Friday, November 6th, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “Is anybody archiving the Trump sycophants for attempting to downplay or refute their potential complicity? I predict a decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future.

The social media illuminated her to the twentieth century by dictators like Stalin in the Soviet Union, Mao in Communist China, Pol Pot in Cambodia, and Hitler on the suggestion that a list should be drawn up to be used in political reprisals.