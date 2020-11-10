Connect with us

News

George W. Bush Congratulates Biden On His ‘Win’ and Urges Trump to Surrender

Published

16 hours ago

on

George W. Bush Congratulates Biden On His 'Win' and Urges Trump to Surrender

George W. Bush congratulated Joe Biden on his ‘election win’ and his ‘patriotic’ winning address.

Offering his “warm congratulations” to the President-elect, Bush called the Democrat “a decent man who has earned his chance to rule and unite our country.”

The former Republican President also told Donald Trump that he should admit that the election was ‘fundamentally equal and its result is obvious’

The Mail Online reports The last living former Republican president to have broken his silence, more than 24 hours after Biden was proclaimed the winner in a call from the TV networks and the Associated Press, to state that he had talked to the Democratic winner, and to Kamala Harris, the vice-president-elect.

‘I was just referring to the President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden,’ he said in a tweet. So far, no Republican official has named Biden the President-elect.

‘Though we have political differences, I know that Joe Biden is a decent man who has earned his chance to lead and unite our country.’

And in what is immediately read as a warning to Trump about his accusations of manipulation and a clear indication that he would officially admit the election, Bush said there were no questions about the legitimacy of the results.

Trending: Poll: Without a Major Tech Censorship, Trump will win 289 Electoral votes

‘It doesn’t matter if you voted, your vote counted,’ he added.

President Trump has the right to order recounts and to bring court challenges, and any pending issues will be adequately handled.

‘The American people should be assured that this election was essentially honest, that its legitimacy will be preserved and that its results will be clear.’

The 43rd President’s letter could hardly be simpler and shows the heat on Trump to give up his seemingly doomed battle to survive in the White House for a second term.

His family seemed divided on the subject, with Jared Kushner recorded urging him to give up the battle and admit it, but his sons Eric and Don Jr. were vigorously tweeting accusations of electoral fraud – none of them with proof – and proposing a ‘manual recount’ around the world.

Vocal supporters took part in the Fox News network this morning, including Newt Gingrich, Mike Huckabee, Lindsey Graham and his personal counsel Rudy Giuliani, both calling for the war to begin.

Read More: Millions of Patriots Sign the petition ‘Recount the voting’ Due to ‘Lack of accountability’

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Hotel Interior Design
Business14 mins ago

8 Fastest Growing Trends in Hotel Interior Design
computer repair services
Tech16 mins ago

How Much Does A Computer Repair Cost?
Best Travel Guide to Enjoy A Family Holiday In Egypt
Travel18 mins ago

Best Travel Guide to Enjoy A Family Holiday In Egypt
Joe Biden
News16 hours ago

Joe Biden Considering Michelle Lujan Grisham to HHS If He Succeeds, She Advocates Abortions Up to Birth
AOC Hints May Leave Politics, Criticizes Non-Supporting 'Hostile' Democrats
News16 hours ago

AOC Hints May Leave Politics, Criticizes Non-Supporting ‘Hostile’ Democrats
SD Gov. Kristi Noem Schools Stephanopoulos As he says 'no signs of wrongdoing'
News16 hours ago

SD Gov. Kristi Noem Schools Stephanopoulos As he says ‘no signs of wrongdoing’
Federal Government Would Not Support Biden's Transition: 'Certainly Not Been Made' On Power Transfer – GS
News16 hours ago

Federal Government Would Not Support Biden’s Transition: ‘Certainly Not Been Made’ On Power Transfer – GS
Hunter Biden Eventually Appears, Takes Stage with Joe Biden Despite Federal Investigation
News16 hours ago

Hunter Biden Eventually Appears, Takes Stage with Joe Biden Despite Federal Investigation
George W. Bush Congratulates Biden On His 'Win' and Urges Trump to Surrender
News16 hours ago

George W. Bush Congratulates Biden On His ‘Win’ and Urges Trump to Surrender
VIDEO: Soundcloud Rapper makes TikTok video where it appears to smash Trump's balloons
News16 hours ago

VIDEO: Soundcloud Rapper makes TikTok video where it appears to smash Trump’s balloons
George W. Bush
News17 hours ago

George W. Bush, Who Took 2000 Election To SCOTUS, Says 2020 ‘Fundally Equal’
VIDEO: McConnell Would Not Recognize Biden As Victor, claims Trump 'Is 100 Percent Within His Rights' To Litigate Findings
News17 hours ago

VIDEO: McConnell Would Not Recognize Biden As Victor, claims Trump ‘Is 100 Percent Within His Rights’ To Litigate Findings
Poll: Without a Major Tech Censorship, Trump will win 289 Electoral votes
News17 hours ago

Poll: Without a Major Tech Censorship, Trump will win 289 Electoral votes
Millions of Patriots Sign the petition 'Recount the voting' Due to 'Lack of accountability'Millions of Patriots Sign the petition 'Recount the voting' Due to 'Lack of accountability'
News17 hours ago

Millions of Patriots Sign the petition ‘Recount the voting’ Due to ‘Lack of accountability’
President Donald Trump Sues Pennsylvania: Claims Mail-In Voting Is Unconstitutional, Welcomed Fraud
News17 hours ago

President Donald Trump Sues Pennsylvania: Claims Mail-In Voting Is Unconstitutional, Welcomed Fraud
Missouri, Kentucky AGs Enter Litigation Questioning Validity of Mail-In Voters Obtained After Election
News17 hours ago

Missouri, Kentucky AGs Enter Litigation Questioning Validity of Mail-In Voters Obtained After Election
Trump thumbs up
News17 hours ago

Trump’s making Dramatic Gains in AZ, 50% Away from Biden as Count Continues
relationship
Relationship1 day ago

8 Patterns That Prevent Us From Building a Happy Relationship
Choose the Right VoIP Installers to Satisfy Your Business Needs
Tech1 day ago

Choose the Right VoIP Installers to Satisfy Your Business Needs
Entrepreneurial Growth Hacking Strategies
Business1 day ago

Top 4 Entrepreneurial Growth Hacking Strategies Ideal for Entrepreneurs
AI in designing
Business5 days ago

Impact of AI (Artificial Intelligence) In Designing World 2020
causes of heart attack
A - Z Health Guides5 days ago

Fascinating Relationship of Diabetes, Blood Pressure and Heart Attack
6 Stratergies To Increase The Business On Instagram
Business5 days ago

6 Stratergies To Increase The Business On Instagram
Artificial Intelligence
Business5 days ago

4 Simple Ways to Brand your Rental Marketplace Business
3 Trends That Will Soon Change Business
Business5 days ago

3 Trends That Will Soon Change Business
Technology Trends That Are Evolving the App Development in 2020
Business5 days ago

Technology Trends That Are Evolving the App Development in 2020
Blockchain technology
Blockchain5 days ago

How Blockchain technology could make it impossible to re-sell luxury items that have been stolen
tiktok
Business5 days ago

Beginners Guide: How To Make A Successful TikTok Account
food
Diet and fitness5 days ago

How to Eat Healthy While Working from Home
Social Date-stancing: Having a Fun Date on Zoom
Relationship5 days ago

Social Date-stancing: Having a Fun Date on Zoom
EXCLUSIVE SOURCE: Biden Daughter's Diary Information 'Not Acceptable' Showers Joe As Kid
News2 weeks ago

EXCLUSIVE SOURCE: Biden Daughter’s Diary Information ‘Not Acceptable’ Showers Joe As Kid
Video Reveals Kamala Harris Campaign to People Waiting on Voting Line
News2 weeks ago

Video Reveals Kamala Harris Campaign to People Waiting on Voting Line
New Jersey Mayor captured the opening of food boxes for the hungry, swapping Trump's letter with his own
News3 weeks ago

New Jersey Mayor captured the opening of food boxes for the hungry, swapping Trump’s letter with his own
VIDEO: Biden Brags Democrats have created the 'most comprehensive electoral fraud organisation in history'
News2 weeks ago

VIDEO: Biden Brags Democrats have created the ‘most comprehensive electoral fraud organisation in history’
Leftists' Attempt to 'Shut Down DC' After Election To Drive Trump From Office
News3 weeks ago

Leftists’ Attempt to ‘Shut Down DC’ After Election To Drive Trump From Office
woman-helping-sportsman-with-injury
Fitness3 weeks ago

Sports Injury Recovery- A Step by Step Process
What to Look for in an Online Cycling Clothing Website in the US
Fashion4 weeks ago

What to Look for in an Online Cycling Clothing Website in the US
talent management organization
Education3 weeks ago

Topmost Recognized Talent Management Organizations to Watch in 2020
moz-vs-semrush
Marketing3 weeks ago

Moz vs. SEMrush: Which SEO Tool Should You Use?
apartment
Home Improvement4 weeks ago

Move to a New Apartment Without Stress
The Benefits of In-Home Care featured image euro american connections and homecare Inhomecare
HEALTH3 weeks ago

The Benefits of In-Home Care
cloud computing in real estate
Real estate3 weeks ago

How Can Real Estate Benefit From Cloud Computing?
explainer video
Anime3 weeks ago

How the Power of Explainer Videos Plays a Vital Role in Marketing?
Man Nearly Murdered After Flying Trump's Flag On His Truck
News3 weeks ago

Man Nearly Murdered After Flying Trump’s Flag On His Truck
hcl tech
Education3 weeks ago

Enrol into HCL Techbee Program for a degree from top Technical Universities in India!
sleep disorder
drugs3 weeks ago

How Long Should It Take to Fall Asleep?
Why Your Business Needs a (New) Website featured image
Business3 weeks ago

Why Your Business Needs a (New) Website
trump
News3 weeks ago

Trump opposes ‘Coyotes’ to the Southern Border; Leftists take him literally
payroll
Business3 weeks ago

4 Things To Know When You’re Looking for Payroll Services
Is cryptographic money worth the venture?
Finance3 weeks ago

Is cryptographic money worth the venture?
cats
Business3 weeks ago

7 Ways to Boost Your Company’s Success in the Pet Industry
youtube ads
Marketing3 weeks ago

Grow Your Brand With YouTube Advertising: The Comprehensive Guide
trump
News3 weeks ago

Under Trump, the black incarceration population is the lowest in 31 years, Hispanics down 24 percent.
canvas tents for camping
Travel3 weeks ago

Are You Planning For A Camping Trip? If So, Then You Must Check Out Canvas Tents.
Erectile Dysfunction: Learn about Symptoms, Causes and Treatments
Relationship3 weeks ago

4 Most Common Reasons for Erectile Dysfunction
Metabolism
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago

How to Boost Your Metabolism
EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham Thrown Out of Family Home
News2 weeks ago

EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham Thrown Out of Family Home
I voted to return 'American Dream' and I did not want 'Socialist America' Jack Nicklaus:
News2 weeks ago

I voted to return ‘American Dream’ and I did not want ‘Socialist America’ Jack Nicklaus:
borat
News3 weeks ago

Rudy Giuliani denies that he did anything wrong in the latest ‘Borat’ movie
Liberal Heads Erupt As Van Jones Tells CNN Trump 'Positive Things For Black Community'
News3 weeks ago

Liberal Heads Erupt As Van Jones Tells CNN Trump ‘Positive Things For Black Community’

Trending