George W. Bush Congratulates Biden On His ‘Win’ and Urges Trump to Surrender

George W. Bush congratulated Joe Biden on his ‘election win’ and his ‘patriotic’ winning address.

Offering his “warm congratulations” to the President-elect, Bush called the Democrat “a decent man who has earned his chance to rule and unite our country.”

The former Republican President also told Donald Trump that he should admit that the election was ‘fundamentally equal and its result is obvious’

The Mail Online reports The last living former Republican president to have broken his silence, more than 24 hours after Biden was proclaimed the winner in a call from the TV networks and the Associated Press, to state that he had talked to the Democratic winner, and to Kamala Harris, the vice-president-elect.

‘I was just referring to the President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden,’ he said in a tweet. So far, no Republican official has named Biden the President-elect.

‘Though we have political differences, I know that Joe Biden is a decent man who has earned his chance to lead and unite our country.’

And in what is immediately read as a warning to Trump about his accusations of manipulation and a clear indication that he would officially admit the election, Bush said there were no questions about the legitimacy of the results.

‘It doesn’t matter if you voted, your vote counted,’ he added.

President Trump has the right to order recounts and to bring court challenges, and any pending issues will be adequately handled.

‘The American people should be assured that this election was essentially honest, that its legitimacy will be preserved and that its results will be clear.’

The 43rd President’s letter could hardly be simpler and shows the heat on Trump to give up his seemingly doomed battle to survive in the White House for a second term.

His family seemed divided on the subject, with Jared Kushner recorded urging him to give up the battle and admit it, but his sons Eric and Don Jr. were vigorously tweeting accusations of electoral fraud – none of them with proof – and proposing a ‘manual recount’ around the world.

Vocal supporters took part in the Fox News network this morning, including Newt Gingrich, Mike Huckabee, Lindsey Graham and his personal counsel Rudy Giuliani, both calling for the war to begin.

