Joe Biden Considering Michelle Lujan Grisham to HHS If He Succeeds, She Advocates Abortions Up to Birth

Joe Biden, if he wins the election, considers a conservative pro-abortion politician to run the U.S. Department of Health and Family Services.

USA Today, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, a pro-abortion Democrat, is the leading nominee for HHS Secretary of State. Under the theoretical management of Biden.

Like Biden, Grisham claims to be a Catholic, but advocates laws that requires unborn infants to be murdered in abortions for virtually every excuse up to birth. In 2019, she shared astonishment that the New Mexico State legislature defeated a bill that would have allowed late-term abortions if Roe v. Wade had been reversed.

“Elected officials have no business to decide a woman’s decision for her. Neither do remote federal judges who, in some cases, have made a career out of antagonising disadvantaged people, not least of all women, “she said of the law.

Grisham also vowed to hire abortionists to her state to do more abortions and advocate for them if the killing of unborn babies in abortions will become illegal someday.

“And I have every hope of adding additional medical practitioners to New Mexico and maintaining the outstanding providers that we currently have, and I want them to know: I would struggle to resist any attempt to make you a suspect merely to do your job,” she said in 2019.

Anyone who selects Biden as HHS Secretary, should he be accepted as the winner, would have a huge effect on the future of health policy in the U.S. Disturbing many Americans, Biden and other Political figures are reinterpreting the concept of “health care” to include the killing of unborn babies in abortions.

In April, Biden called abortion the “primary medical service” of the coronavirus pandemic. His universal health care initiative will also allow abortions by requiring insurance providers to pay for abortions as “essential” health care under Obamacare.

Under President Donald Trump, HHS Secretary Alex Azar and Vice President Mike Pence headed the Department to restore universal civil dignity and health services to all Americans, both born and unborn.

According to Politico, “For the last four years, Vice President Mike Pence has put his fingerprints on HHS … he has endorsed efforts such as establishing a separation of faith and religious freedom within the civil rights office; and he has sought to reduce funding for Planned Parenthood.”

The administration of Biden will be a complete reversal of these life-saving policies. Biden also vowed to return funds to Planned Parenthood, which commits more than 345,000 abortions nationwide, and to end Hyde Amendment, which forbids taxpayers from supporting elective abortions by Medicaid and other services.

The livelihoods of physicians, nurses and other medical practitioners who think it is unethical to harm an unborn child may also be at risk.

According to Politico, Biden also considers former Obama advisor Ezekiel Emanuel to be HHS Secretary. Emanuel, a bioethicist at the University of Pennsylvania, wrote an essay in 2017 claiming that the rules on the defence of conscience are “unethical” and “unjustifiable” and that physicians who fail to follow practises that they feel are immoral – such as abortions – should “leave their practise.”

These progressive, anti-life positions are mostly out of line with most Americans. National surveys regularly show that Americans — including people who are “pro-choice” on abortion — are opposed to late-term abortions.