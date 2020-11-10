Connect with us

News

VIDEO: Soundcloud Rapper makes TikTok video where it appears to smash Trump’s balloons

Published

17 hours ago

on

VIDEO: Soundcloud Rapper makes TikTok video where it appears to smash Trump's balloons

Dale Harrison, a Black Lives Matter protester and Soundcloud musician living in Colorado, uploaded a video of him tabulating ballots, then glaringly cracking up and setting aside a ballot for President Donald Trump.

In the video, Harrison says, “So I’m working on the bailout vote, which means we bring your votes in and we split them. So, if any of these votes happen to say, like this one, “while keeping up what seems to be a simple vote for President Trump. Harrison is going to rip the document in two.

Since then, the video has been deleted from TikTok. It is uncertain if Harrison erased the footage, or if TikTok’s moderators removed it for violating its policies.

Harrison is an aspiring rapper user living in Colorado, as shown by a variety of signs on his public TikTok page, and a YouTube channel connected to his TikTok account. In some of his public TikTok videos, Harrison praises the media ‘s decision to schedule an election for Joe Biden.

Trending: Poll: Without a Major Tech Censorship, Trump will win 289 Electoral votes

“I did this video in my Amazon outfit cause y’all know I’m always joking,” wrote Harrison. “And it’s getting crazyyyy views!”

 

Read More: George W. Bush, Who Took 2000 Election To SCOTUS, Says 2020 ‘Fundally Equal’

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Hotel Interior Design
Business25 mins ago

8 Fastest Growing Trends in Hotel Interior Design
computer repair services
Tech28 mins ago

How Much Does A Computer Repair Cost?
Best Travel Guide to Enjoy A Family Holiday In Egypt
Travel30 mins ago

Best Travel Guide to Enjoy A Family Holiday In Egypt
Joe Biden
News16 hours ago

Joe Biden Considering Michelle Lujan Grisham to HHS If He Succeeds, She Advocates Abortions Up to Birth
AOC Hints May Leave Politics, Criticizes Non-Supporting 'Hostile' Democrats
News16 hours ago

AOC Hints May Leave Politics, Criticizes Non-Supporting ‘Hostile’ Democrats
SD Gov. Kristi Noem Schools Stephanopoulos As he says 'no signs of wrongdoing'
News16 hours ago

SD Gov. Kristi Noem Schools Stephanopoulos As he says ‘no signs of wrongdoing’
Federal Government Would Not Support Biden's Transition: 'Certainly Not Been Made' On Power Transfer – GS
News16 hours ago

Federal Government Would Not Support Biden’s Transition: ‘Certainly Not Been Made’ On Power Transfer – GS
Hunter Biden Eventually Appears, Takes Stage with Joe Biden Despite Federal Investigation
News16 hours ago

Hunter Biden Eventually Appears, Takes Stage with Joe Biden Despite Federal Investigation
George W. Bush Congratulates Biden On His 'Win' and Urges Trump to Surrender
News16 hours ago

George W. Bush Congratulates Biden On His ‘Win’ and Urges Trump to Surrender
VIDEO: Soundcloud Rapper makes TikTok video where it appears to smash Trump's balloons
News17 hours ago

VIDEO: Soundcloud Rapper makes TikTok video where it appears to smash Trump’s balloons
George W. Bush
News17 hours ago

George W. Bush, Who Took 2000 Election To SCOTUS, Says 2020 ‘Fundally Equal’
VIDEO: McConnell Would Not Recognize Biden As Victor, claims Trump 'Is 100 Percent Within His Rights' To Litigate Findings
News17 hours ago

VIDEO: McConnell Would Not Recognize Biden As Victor, claims Trump ‘Is 100 Percent Within His Rights’ To Litigate Findings
Poll: Without a Major Tech Censorship, Trump will win 289 Electoral votes
News17 hours ago

Poll: Without a Major Tech Censorship, Trump will win 289 Electoral votes
Millions of Patriots Sign the petition 'Recount the voting' Due to 'Lack of accountability'Millions of Patriots Sign the petition 'Recount the voting' Due to 'Lack of accountability'
News17 hours ago

Millions of Patriots Sign the petition ‘Recount the voting’ Due to ‘Lack of accountability’
President Donald Trump Sues Pennsylvania: Claims Mail-In Voting Is Unconstitutional, Welcomed Fraud
News17 hours ago

President Donald Trump Sues Pennsylvania: Claims Mail-In Voting Is Unconstitutional, Welcomed Fraud
Missouri, Kentucky AGs Enter Litigation Questioning Validity of Mail-In Voters Obtained After Election
News17 hours ago

Missouri, Kentucky AGs Enter Litigation Questioning Validity of Mail-In Voters Obtained After Election
Trump thumbs up
News17 hours ago

Trump’s making Dramatic Gains in AZ, 50% Away from Biden as Count Continues
relationship
Relationship1 day ago

8 Patterns That Prevent Us From Building a Happy Relationship
Choose the Right VoIP Installers to Satisfy Your Business Needs
Tech1 day ago

Choose the Right VoIP Installers to Satisfy Your Business Needs
Entrepreneurial Growth Hacking Strategies
Business1 day ago

Top 4 Entrepreneurial Growth Hacking Strategies Ideal for Entrepreneurs
AI in designing
Business5 days ago

Impact of AI (Artificial Intelligence) In Designing World 2020
causes of heart attack
A - Z Health Guides5 days ago

Fascinating Relationship of Diabetes, Blood Pressure and Heart Attack
6 Stratergies To Increase The Business On Instagram
Business5 days ago

6 Stratergies To Increase The Business On Instagram
Artificial Intelligence
Business5 days ago

4 Simple Ways to Brand your Rental Marketplace Business
3 Trends That Will Soon Change Business
Business5 days ago

3 Trends That Will Soon Change Business
Technology Trends That Are Evolving the App Development in 2020
Business5 days ago

Technology Trends That Are Evolving the App Development in 2020
Blockchain technology
Blockchain5 days ago

How Blockchain technology could make it impossible to re-sell luxury items that have been stolen
tiktok
Business5 days ago

Beginners Guide: How To Make A Successful TikTok Account
food
Diet and fitness5 days ago

How to Eat Healthy While Working from Home
Social Date-stancing: Having a Fun Date on Zoom
Relationship5 days ago

Social Date-stancing: Having a Fun Date on Zoom
EXCLUSIVE SOURCE: Biden Daughter's Diary Information 'Not Acceptable' Showers Joe As Kid
News2 weeks ago

EXCLUSIVE SOURCE: Biden Daughter’s Diary Information ‘Not Acceptable’ Showers Joe As Kid
Video Reveals Kamala Harris Campaign to People Waiting on Voting Line
News2 weeks ago

Video Reveals Kamala Harris Campaign to People Waiting on Voting Line
New Jersey Mayor captured the opening of food boxes for the hungry, swapping Trump's letter with his own
News3 weeks ago

New Jersey Mayor captured the opening of food boxes for the hungry, swapping Trump’s letter with his own
VIDEO: Biden Brags Democrats have created the 'most comprehensive electoral fraud organisation in history'
News2 weeks ago

VIDEO: Biden Brags Democrats have created the ‘most comprehensive electoral fraud organisation in history’
Leftists' Attempt to 'Shut Down DC' After Election To Drive Trump From Office
News3 weeks ago

Leftists’ Attempt to ‘Shut Down DC’ After Election To Drive Trump From Office
woman-helping-sportsman-with-injury
Fitness3 weeks ago

Sports Injury Recovery- A Step by Step Process
What to Look for in an Online Cycling Clothing Website in the US
Fashion4 weeks ago

What to Look for in an Online Cycling Clothing Website in the US
talent management organization
Education3 weeks ago

Topmost Recognized Talent Management Organizations to Watch in 2020
moz-vs-semrush
Marketing3 weeks ago

Moz vs. SEMrush: Which SEO Tool Should You Use?
apartment
Home Improvement4 weeks ago

Move to a New Apartment Without Stress
The Benefits of In-Home Care featured image euro american connections and homecare Inhomecare
HEALTH3 weeks ago

The Benefits of In-Home Care
cloud computing in real estate
Real estate3 weeks ago

How Can Real Estate Benefit From Cloud Computing?
explainer video
Anime3 weeks ago

How the Power of Explainer Videos Plays a Vital Role in Marketing?
Man Nearly Murdered After Flying Trump's Flag On His Truck
News3 weeks ago

Man Nearly Murdered After Flying Trump’s Flag On His Truck
hcl tech
Education3 weeks ago

Enrol into HCL Techbee Program for a degree from top Technical Universities in India!
sleep disorder
drugs3 weeks ago

How Long Should It Take to Fall Asleep?
Why Your Business Needs a (New) Website featured image
Business3 weeks ago

Why Your Business Needs a (New) Website
trump
News3 weeks ago

Trump opposes ‘Coyotes’ to the Southern Border; Leftists take him literally
payroll
Business3 weeks ago

4 Things To Know When You’re Looking for Payroll Services
Is cryptographic money worth the venture?
Finance3 weeks ago

Is cryptographic money worth the venture?
cats
Business3 weeks ago

7 Ways to Boost Your Company’s Success in the Pet Industry
youtube ads
Marketing3 weeks ago

Grow Your Brand With YouTube Advertising: The Comprehensive Guide
trump
News3 weeks ago

Under Trump, the black incarceration population is the lowest in 31 years, Hispanics down 24 percent.
canvas tents for camping
Travel3 weeks ago

Are You Planning For A Camping Trip? If So, Then You Must Check Out Canvas Tents.
Erectile Dysfunction: Learn about Symptoms, Causes and Treatments
Relationship3 weeks ago

4 Most Common Reasons for Erectile Dysfunction
Metabolism
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago

How to Boost Your Metabolism
EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham Thrown Out of Family Home
News2 weeks ago

EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham Thrown Out of Family Home
I voted to return 'American Dream' and I did not want 'Socialist America' Jack Nicklaus:
News2 weeks ago

I voted to return ‘American Dream’ and I did not want ‘Socialist America’ Jack Nicklaus:
borat
News3 weeks ago

Rudy Giuliani denies that he did anything wrong in the latest ‘Borat’ movie
Liberal Heads Erupt As Van Jones Tells CNN Trump 'Positive Things For Black Community'
News3 weeks ago

Liberal Heads Erupt As Van Jones Tells CNN Trump ‘Positive Things For Black Community’

Trending