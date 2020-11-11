Best Travel Guide to Enjoy A Family Holiday In Egypt

Among the most interesting places on earth that fits the best family vacation is the glorious land of Pharaohs since it has it all from majestic monuments, spectacular nature, all types of incredible entertainment and everything else that amaze anyone from a child to an elder. All travelers from all around the world are so welcomed to enjoy the incredible beauty of Egypt especially the young ones who wait their vacation to get the chance to pay a visit with their families and friends to Egypt to see the amazing beauty of the treasures there which they spend the whole year studying and reading about.

Egypt tours is your ideal choice for enjoying an impressive Egypt family holiday package. Everything in Egypt is really huge and breathtaking and there is no place in Egypt that is disappointing or doesn’t deserve to be visited.

On the contrary, you will enjoy every single moment of your vacation with your family while touring around the massive temples, incredible tombs, majestic historical sightseeing, totally magical museums, breathtaking gorgeous nature, and while doing unforgettable activities with others as Egypt has it all. If you have children with you, they won’t get bored at all and they will find lots of things to share with you. The majority of 5* hotels, Nile Cruises; domestic flights are good value for money which makes it much easier to enjoy a vacation with the whole of your family. It is going to be an exotic & exciting holiday in Egypt.

There are lots of thing to see and to do in the majestic land of Pharaohs and the most important thing is that the whole tourist spots in Egypt are impressive, safe, and offer the greatest lifetime adventure especially because children usually get bored after spending some time in one place and if you have taken the decision to travel to Egypt with your kids & family to spend your Egypt vacation, It is going to be the best decision ever you make especially if you have children at young ages and it is going to be your responsibility to promote their awareness and broaden their knowledge about the whole world and to be more specific, the countries that are known with their amazing history, taking the highest security measures, and offer all means of comfort and entertainment and you will find Egypt on the top list where your children will learn a lot about the Egyptian customs & traditions and how the ancients have managed to establish such an unparalleled civilization out of nothing and succeeded in letting it be one of its kind.

Best Places to Visit in Egypt

When it comes to arranging a tour with your family, you will think a lot about what will let them get happy, thrilled, and have something to remember for the whole of their life especially that there are hundreds of things to do. Here is your travel guide on the must-be visited sites in Egypt and feel free to choose the most interesting destinations for you & your family while planning your Egypt tours.

Enjoy the Perfect Tour Towards Giza Pyramids & Old Cairo

Giza Pyramids Complex is the most interesting and impressive site all over the world for kids, children, adults, teenagers, elders, and everyone because of the majestic size of the Pyramids and all that mysteries that revolve around the construction of such a wonder of the ancient world. You will spend with your family there some wonderful time and for extra excitement, you can head to Cairo, the capital of Egypt and the site where there are some of the most impressive historical & religious sightseeing just like the hypnotic Egyptian Museum, the glorious Saladin Citadel, Mohamed Ali Mosque, the Hanging Church, Ben Ezra Synagogue, Amr Ibn El-As Mosque, Mosque of Ibn Tulun, St. Virgin Mary Church, Khan El-khalili Bazaar, and so other magnificent attractions that you can include in your tour itinerary while being in Cairo and it mainly depends on the number of days you have to spend.

Kindly also notice that the Egyptian government is about to open the “Grand Egyptian Museum” which is going to be the greatest museum to be ever built by a man so can you imagine how much your children are going to enjoy while being in such a magical site!!

Relax as Never Before in The Red Sea

Playing on the beach or having a snorkeling excursion is maybe the most desirable wish any child may have to spend a wonderful vacation. Egypt has the most fascinating coastal cities on the Red Sea that offer the best types of services and the most relaxing accommodation. You can sit relaxed on the beach with your wife watching your children playing in front of you and you can get a marvelous banana boat ride on the sea.

If you want to explore the most magical types of fish & coral reefs, you will find in Hurghada, Sharm El-Sheikh, and Marsa Alam what exactly you are looking for with the most reasonable prices and the best well-organized tours.

Head Towards Upper Egypt on the Board of A Nile Cruise

For an unforgettable historical tour with your family, there are two charming Egyptian cities that lie in Upper Egypt and you can choose either to have an overland tour between them or to choose the other favorable choice which is boarding a Nile Cruise and we highly recommend the second option as it fits families more and allow you to experience what you have never experienced before. It is going to be something similar to going with the flow and since Egypt is the gift of the Nile, you will be able to see the other fabulous face of Egypt through visiting Karnak & Luxor Temples, Valley of the Kings, and Hatshepsut Temple in Luxor plus heading on the same Nile cruise vacation towards Aswan’s exquisite sightseeing including The High Dam, Philae Temple, the Unfinished Obelisk, Abu Simbel Temples, and lots of other incomparable sightseeing that you won’t find anywhere except in Egypt.

Necessary Procedures to Be Considered While Arranging A Family Tour in Egypt

Check with the members of your family who are going to share the experience with you about what they want to see or visit so that you try to satisfy everyone and leave them happy since Egypt has it all from the wonderful things you can have while being there.

Check the weather in Egypt before your arrival to arrange your clothes and the items you should back with you accordingly since weather in Egypt differs from a season to another and you should also read more about the weather on each season to choose which season best fits your requirements.

Choose a good travel agency and this point is really important and necessary for the safety of your children and your family since your agency will be the one responsible for your bookings and you won’t be able to feel relaxed and happy unless all elements of your bookings were perfectly arranged just like what you have requested.

If you have young children, ask from your travel agency to book hotels for you that have views and offer some entertainment activities especially the coastal ones and this will allow your children to enjoy much more.

If any member of your group has any kind of medical issue that may affect his/her tour in Egypt, you should let your tour operator know all the details to act accordingly and prepare everything in the best possible way.

If you have specific inquiries, you need to inform your agency in advance about all of them to arrange it for you for example if you are allergic towards specific type of food or if you don’t want to get into tombs as you have some breathing issues, you should be very clear about them.

Best Activities to Enjoy in Egypt

There are tens of different activities that you can enjoy with your family while spending your vacation in Egypt during the daytime or even at night. As during the whole day, you can visit the memorable tourist sightseeing, try some water sports & activities, Ride A Camel in Giza Complex which is a totally wonderful thing to do in such a historical site. At night, you can head to Cairo to have a charming Dinner Cruise in the middle of the Nile and taste some wonderful traditional food and see some amazing Egyptian shows. You can also decide to attend the Sound & Light Show in Giza and if you are in Luxor, you can attend the Sound & Light Show at Karnak. There is a very interesting activity that you can enjoy with your family which is having a Hot Air Balloon Ride in Luxor in the early morning and that way you will be able to check the amazing attractions in Luxor from the highest point.

There are lots of other impressive things & activities that you can enjoy while being in Egypt and there is no doubt that you will enjoy the most with the whole members of your family of all ages especially after knowing that lots of hotels and Nile Cruises in Egypt offer facilities for accessible travelers and this is such a wonderful thing for travelers from all around the world to enjoy their Egypt Vacations without facing any kind of problem. Just check what things you want to see & enjoy and then come to the beautiful land of Egypt to enjoy the best of it in an unforgettable tour with your family & friends.