Share Pin 16 Shares

Global Broadcasting Company reporter Ken Dilanian has attributed a profane on-air outburst that coincided with Tuesday’s breaking news that President Donald Trump won “some technological difficulties” in North Carolina and “Perils of playing editor, cameraman and computer help all at the same time from home.”

MSNBC audiences were taken off guard when Dilanian did not respond to host Craig Melvin’s inquiry and instead seemed to have glanced down at his phone several times and became very clearly alarmed.

“Oh s**t, f**k,” Dilan screamed.

The camera immediately cut off Dilanian and back to Melvin, who was trapped in a momentary lack of speech before he said, “Okay.”

SCREAMING 😂😂🔥! He found out Trump won NC in real time! pic.twitter.com/uwPf281l5v — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) November 10, 2020

Dilanian immediately took Twitter to post an apology after the incident: “So sorry for the profanity I used on the air last hour. I’ve had some logistical problems and I’ve been hanging up incorrectly in the control room, even though my mic was already on. Perils of producer, cameraman, and tech help from home at the same time. It’s # 2020.

So sorry for the profanity I used on air last hour. I was experiencing some technical difficulties and mistakenly hung up on the control room, though my mic still was on. Perils of playing producer, cameraman and tech support all at the same time from home. #2020 🙃 — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 10, 2020

The NBC correspondent’s “technical problems” with the “control room” coincided nearly a minute with the announcement that President Donald Trump had secured the state of North Carolina.

Democratic Party senate challenger and philandering partner Cal Cunningham was also defeated by Republican Thom Tillis in North Carolina:

On Tuesday afternoon, a full week after the election, The Decision Desk HQ called North Carolina for President Donald Trump and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), suggesting a heavy loss for the well-funded Democratic challenger of Tillis, Cal Cunningham, whom National File revealed for having an extramarital affair with the U.S. mom. Army veteran who reportedly became suicidal after learning that his wife was cheating on him.

Decision Desk HQ officially predicts that President Trump and Tillis would be the winners of the North Carolina polls, considering the fact that the vote had frozen at 94% on 3 November and remained nearly stagnant until the race was called.

Dilanian’s Twitter account is, unfortunately, filled with articles critical of President Donald Trump and the GOP.