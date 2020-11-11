News
President of the Federal Election Commission Drops Bombshell: ‘This election is unconstitutional’
The Chief Electoral Officer of the Federal Election Commission made a Bombshell statement, saying that, from what he saw in Pennsylvania, and news that he had come from elsewhere in the world, this election was unconstitutional.
It’s very explosive news. The Chief Electoral Officer, Trey Trainor, has stated that, in his expert view, “the referendum has not been open” and “this election is invalid.”
He dropped the bomb on the liberal news media in Newsmax as he revealed that he claimed: “that there was election fraud in some areas.”
There is no valid justification at all to refuse observers’ access to the counting of ballots. Ipso facto, the counting of ballots would be “illegitimate.” It’s not just anyone’s making the announcement. Trey Trainor isn’t just a state election officer, he’s a federal officer.
And on top of that, he’s the chairman of the whole commission. Unlike the leftist media hackers who were in a rush to call state elections for the Democrats and the presidency for Biden, Trainor knows one or two about the fairness of the election.
Speaking to Newsmax, Chairman Trainor said, “After securing a court order that would allow Trump’s campaign to send observers to watch the counting of votes in Pennsylvania from six feet away, ‘the polling stations have not been allowed in a substantive way.'”
Trainor pointed out that “as observers were able to watch, the goalpost was pulled forward.” Simply put, “there was little accountability in the election.”
“Our whole political culture is focused on accountability in order to prevent the appearance of corruption,” says Trainor. “State law requires observers to be present. If the rule is not observed, this election is ‘illegitimate.'”
Trump’s team held a news conference on Saturday to make a major statement of its own.
They also announced that they will go to war over this in the courts. As Rudy Giuliani said, the media can’t determine who won the election — the judges do.
Chairman Trainor, an old Texas school gunslinger named by Trump, is with them all the way. What Team Trump says are “very credible charges,” he admits, which need to be “completely tested” by the legal system. He expects that the allegations are serious enough to “finish in the Supreme Court.”
